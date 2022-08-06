ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Police ID man wounded after violent standoff at Kansas home

SEDGWICK COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities investigating a weekend officer-involved shooting identified the man who was wounded as 38-year-old Travis B. Davis, according to Wichita Police Capt. Jason Stevens. Early Sunday, police responded to a domestic violence call at a home in the 4800 block of North Seneca in Wichita.
WICHITA, KS
Great Bend Post

Kansas plant to reopen after fatal workplace accident

KINGMAN COUNTY—Authorities continue an investigation after a worker died Thursday at Fabpro Polymers, 100 S. Fabpro Way, in Kingman, according to the company. "The site was shut down to facilitate the investigation but we anticipate a partial startup of plant operations to commence on Tuesday." "The safety of our...
KINGMAN, KS
JC Post

Sheriff IDs Kansas man who drowned in Nebraska lake

NANCE COUNTY, Nebraska-Authorities have identified a Kansas man who drowned in a Nebraska lake over the weekend as 79-year-old Wayne E. Mathias of Augusta, according to the Nance County Sheriff's Department. Just before 1:30 p.m. Saturday Nance County Sheriffs deputies and Genoa Volunteer Fire and Rescue responded to a reported...
NANCE COUNTY, NE
Salina Post

McPherson man arrested on multiple charges

A McPherson man was arrested on requested drug and violation of a protection order charges after an incident that began in downtown Salina late Monday night. Officers were sent to Homewood Suites by Hilton, 115 E. Mulberry Street, just before 11 p.m. Monday for the report of a man allegedly following and harassing a 28-year-old woman who had a protection order against him, Salina Police Captain Gary Hanus said this morning. Another woman in her 20s was with the 28-year-old.
SALINA, KS
JC Post

Kansas bicyclist killed after struck by SUV in Hutchinson

RENO COUNTY — A Kansas man riding a bicycle died in an accident just after 8p.m. Thursday in Hutchinson. A Hyundai Tucson driven by 56-year-old Laurie Hinderliter of Hutchinson was northbound on Severance Street and struck 46-year-old Heath Volkman of Hutchinson on his bicycle at the 10th Street intersection, according to Hutchinson Police Capt. Michael Collins,
HUTCHINSON, KS
ezra scribe

Holding Law Enforcement Accountable Is Not a New Idea

The star of law enforcement in the old west.Photo by Glen Carrie on Unsplash. Police use too much force in apprehending a criminal sometimes. What is too much is debatable, especially when the person resists arrest or flees. It is not a new issue though. 100 years ago in a small Kansas town, a sheriff was held accountable for beating up a nearly blind man over a bad check.
WELLINGTON, KS
JC Post

CDC: Dozens got sick after visiting Kansas splash park

GODDARD, Kan. (AP) — A new federal study said dozens of people got sick after visiting a splash park near Wichita, Kansas, last summer. The study by the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said that 21 people contracted Shigella bacteria and six others became sick with the norovirus after visiting the splash park at Tanganyika Wildlife Park in Goddard. Another 36 people reported gastrointestinal illnesses after visiting the splash park but didn't have lab tests confirming what caused their illnesses, according to The Wichita Eagle. At least four people were hospitalized afterward.
WICHITA, KS
KWCH.com

Andover teen found dead in partially submerged vehicle after Butler County crash

BUTLER COUNTY, Kan. (KWCH) - The Butler County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a deadly crash reported about midnight Friday southeast of Andover. The sheriff’s office said emergency crews responded an area near Four-Mile Creek and learned a crashed vehicle’s 17-year-old driver, from Andover, managed to exit the vehicle after it left the road for an unknown reason and entered the creek.
BUTLER COUNTY, KS
KAKE TV

Keith Sanborn, longtime judge and District Attorney, dies at 100

WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - Keith Sanborn, the longest-serving County and District Attorney for Sedgwick County, has passed away at the age of 100. Sanborn was born on April 27th, 1922. Upon hearing of the situation in Pearl Harbor in 1941, he got his pilot's license so he could fulfill his dream of earning the golden wings of a US Navy Aviator. He earned those wings in 1943.
SEDGWICK COUNTY, KS
