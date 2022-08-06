ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Police ID man wounded after violent standoff at Kansas home

SEDGWICK COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities investigating a weekend officer-involved shooting identified the man who was wounded as 38-year-old Travis B. Davis, according to Wichita Police Capt. Jason Stevens. Early Sunday, police responded to a domestic violence call at a home in the 4800 block of North Seneca in Wichita.
WICHITA, KS
Kansas plant to reopen after fatal workplace accident

KINGMAN COUNTY—Authorities continue an investigation after a worker died Thursday at Fabpro Polymers, 100 S. Fabpro Way, in Kingman, according to the company. "The site was shut down to facilitate the investigation but we anticipate a partial startup of plant operations to commence on Tuesday." "The safety of our...
KINGMAN, KS
Sheriff IDs Kansas man who drowned in Nebraska lake

NANCE COUNTY, Nebraska-Authorities have identified a Kansas man who drowned in a Nebraska lake over the weekend as 79-year-old Wayne E. Mathias of Augusta, according to the Nance County Sheriff's Department. Just before 1:30 p.m. Saturday Nance County Sheriffs deputies and Genoa Volunteer Fire and Rescue responded to a reported...
NANCE COUNTY, NE
McPherson man arrested on multiple charges

A McPherson man was arrested on requested drug and violation of a protection order charges after an incident that began in downtown Salina late Monday night. Officers were sent to Homewood Suites by Hilton, 115 E. Mulberry Street, just before 11 p.m. Monday for the report of a man allegedly following and harassing a 28-year-old woman who had a protection order against him, Salina Police Captain Gary Hanus said this morning. Another woman in her 20s was with the 28-year-old.
SALINA, KS
Victim identified in 37-year-old cold case with connections to Wichita

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Dona Ana County Sheriff’s Office announced they have identified the victim of a 37-year-old murder cold case. Wichita is a relevant location to this victim’s final days decades ago. In a press release, they announced they will hold a live press conference on August...
WICHITA, KS
Motorcycle rider shoots into south Wichita home

Crime Stoppers is asking for help finding a suspect in a south Wichita drive-by. Around 5 a.m. on July 23, a motorcycle rider fired into a home in the 1600 block of E. MacArthur, close to Hydraulic. The homeowner was awakened by the noise, and later found a bullet in their house. Police found four shell casings in the area.
WICHITA, KS
Deadly head-on crash near Eureka

More details are expected Friday about a deadly collision on U.S. 54 about one mile west of Eureka. The Kansas Highway Patrol reports a vehicle was heading west around 10:10 p.m. Thursday when it somehow crossed the center line and struck another vehicle head-on. No details on the vehicles or...
EUREKA, KS
CDC: Dozens got sick after visiting Kansas splash park

GODDARD, Kan. (AP) — A new federal study said dozens of people got sick after visiting a splash park near Wichita, Kansas, last summer. The study by the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said that 21 people contracted Shigella bacteria and six others became sick with the norovirus after visiting the splash park at Tanganyika Wildlife Park in Goddard. Another 36 people reported gastrointestinal illnesses after visiting the splash park but didn't have lab tests confirming what caused their illnesses, according to The Wichita Eagle. At least four people were hospitalized afterward.
GODDARD, KS
Andover teen found dead in partially submerged vehicle after Butler County crash

BUTLER COUNTY, Kan. (KWCH) - The Butler County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a deadly crash reported about midnight Friday southeast of Andover. The sheriff’s office said emergency crews responded an area near Four-Mile Creek and learned a crashed vehicle’s 17-year-old driver, from Andover, managed to exit the vehicle after it left the road for an unknown reason and entered the creek.
BUTLER COUNTY, KS
