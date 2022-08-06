Carolina Panthers quarterback Baker Mayfield is the favorite to win the starting job, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network. Rapoport says Mayfield's "understanding" of the offense and "command" in the Panthers' locker room have put the quarterback in position to start Week 1 against the Cleveland Browns. Sam Darnold could still theoretically steal the job away with a stellar preseason showing, but it looks like Mayfield's first start for Carolina will be against his former team. A healthy Mayfield should prove to be an upgrade for the Panthers' pass-catchers and Christian McCaffrey.

CHARLOTTE, NC ・ 1 DAY AGO