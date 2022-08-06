Read on www.numberfire.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Outdoor Summer Pop-Up Shop and Free Backpack with School Supplies Comes to Bedford, OHBrown on ClevelandBedford, OH
Walmart & Dollar General Overcharged Their Customers And Was FinedBryan DijkhuizenEuclid, OH
Looking for Great Bubble Tea in the Suburbs of Cleveland? You Should Check Out This Place in Westlake, OhioIsla ChiuWestlake, OH
4 Places To Get Great Chinese Food in OhioIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
Looking for an Italian Bakery in the Suburbs of Cleveland? You Should Check Out This Place in Maple Heights, OhioIsla ChiuMaple Heights, OH
Related
Dodgers Broadcaster has Hilarious Response to Padres Juan Soto Question
As everyone expected, any team that was to acquire Juan Soto would be chalking up a pretty expensive deal. It was San Diego that came away with the Soto sweepstakes while also picking up first baseman Josh Bell from Washington by trading shortstop C.J. Abrams, starting pitcher MacKenzie Gore and outfielder Robert Hassell II.
Dodgers News: A Small Update in the Trevor Bauer Suspension Appeal
As the Dodgers’ season marches along, the team sits firmly atop the division, the league, and of all of baseball as the most winnest team with 74 wins. And the team has done that without the services of right-handed pitcher Trevor Bauer. The embattled hurler has been away from...
The Guardians Are The Only Team In The American League Central That Have Done This
The Guardians are currently one game back in the American League Central and are the only team in the division with a winning record against teams over .500.
This Cavs-Warriors Trade Sends Andrew Wiggins To Cleveland
Sometimes, history repeats itself. When it does, it’s up to the historian to listen. That’s as true in the NBA as it is anywhere else. Sometimes, players find themselves reuniting in unexpected ways. With that said, it’s not often that two players are traded for each other and...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
numberfire.com
Brandon Marsh in Phillies' Sunday lineup
Philadelphia Phillies outfeilder Brandon Marsh is starting Sunday in the team's game against the Washington Nationals. Marsh is getting the nod in center field, batting seventh in the order versus Nationals starter Cory Abbott. Our models project Marsh for 1.0 hits, 0.5 runs, 0.1 home runs, 0.6 RBI and 9.2...
numberfire.com
Joey Meneses sitting for Nationals Sunday afternoon
Washington Nationals infielder Joey Meneses is not in the lineup Sunday in the team's game against the Philadelphia Phillies. Meneses is being replaced in left field by Yadiel Hernandez versus Phillies starter Aaron Nola. In 16 plate appearances this season, Meneses has a .200 batting average with a .650 OPS,...
numberfire.com
Mike Brosseau sent to Milwaukee's bench on Sunday
Milwaukee Brewers infielder Mike Brosseau is not starting in Sunday's contest against the Cincinnati Reds. Brosseau will take a break after Luis Urias was shifted to third base and Kolten Wong was positioned at second. Per Baseball Savant on 75 batted balls this season, Brosseau was produced a 6.7% barrel...
numberfire.com
Garrett Hampson in lineup for Colorado on Sunday
Colorado Rockies infielder Garrett Hampson is starting Sunday in the team's game against the Arizona Diamondbacks. Hampson is getting the nod at shortstop, batting ninth in the order versus Diamondbacks starter Zach Davies. Our models project Hampson for 0.9 hits, 0.6 runs, 0.4 RBI and 9.7 FanDuel points.
RELATED PEOPLE
numberfire.com
Nick Maton not in Phillies' Tuesday lineup
Philadelphia Phillies infielder Nick Maton is not in the starting lineup on Tuesday against left-hander Braxton Garrett and the Miami Marlins. Maton went 3-for-4 with a home run, a double, four RBI, and two runs scored in Sunday's 13-1 win over the Washington Nationals, but he's back on the bench for Tuesday's opener. Jean Segura will return to the keystone and hit sixth.
numberfire.com
Franmil Reyes making Cubs debut Tuesday
Chicago Cubs outfielder Franmil Reyes will be the designated hitter and bat fifth on Tuesday against right-hander Paolo Espino and the Washington Nationals. Reyes will make his Cubs debut on Tuesday night after being added to the active roster earlier in the day. Nelson Velazquez is out of the lineup after serving as the Cubs' DH in Monday's series opener.
numberfire.com
Travis d'Arnaud not in Braves' Sunday lineup
Atlanta Braves catcher Travis d'Arnaud is sitting Sunday in the team's game against the New York Mets. d'Arnaud is being replaced behind the plate by William Contreras versus Mets starter Jacob deGrom. In 292 plate appearances this season, d'Arnaud has a .257 batting average with a .749 OPS, 11 home...
numberfire.com
Mike Moustakas starting Sunday afternoon for Reds
Cincinnati Reds infeilder Mike Moustakas is in the lineup Sunday in the team's game against the Milwaukee Brewers. Moustakas is getting the nod at first base, batting third in the order Brewers starter Corbin Burnes. Our models project Moustakasa for 0.8 hits, 0.3 runs, 0.1 home runs, 0.4 RBI and...
IN THIS ARTICLE
numberfire.com
Martin Maldonado absent from Astros' Tuesday lineup
Houston Astros catcher Martin Maldonado is not in the starting lineup for Tuesday's series opener against left-hander Martin Perez and the Texas Rangers. Christian Vazquez will start at catcher over Maldonado and hit eighth. This is the second time in three games that Maldonado has been held out of the lineup.
numberfire.com
Luis Guillorme grabbing seat Monday for Mets
New York Mets infielder Luis Guillorme is not in the starting lineup for Monday's series opener against right-hander Justin Dunn and the Cincinnati Reds. The lefty-hitting Guillorme started the last seven games, including one against a southpaw, but the Mets will give him Monday off. Eduardo Escobar will replace Guillorme on third base and in the eight-hole.
numberfire.com
Jose Altuve sitting Sunday afternoon for Houston
Houston Astros infielder Jose Altuve is not in the lineup Sunday in the team's game against the Cleveland Guardians. Altuve is being replaced at second base by Aledmys Diaz versus Guardians starter Triston McKenzie. In 400 plate appearances this season, Altuve has a .284 batting average with an .879 OPS,...
numberfire.com
Nelson Velazquez not in Cubs' Tuesday lineup
Chicago Cubs outfielder Nelson Velazquez is not in the starting lineup on Tuesday against right-hander Paolo Espino and the Washington Nationals. Velazquez went 3-for-4 with a solo home run in Monday's 6-3 win over the Nationals, but he's taking a seat for the second game of the series. Franmil Reyes will replace Velazquez at designated hitter and bat fifth in what will be his Cubs debut.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
numberfire.com
Carlos Santana in Seattle's Monday lineup
Seattle Mariners infielder Carlos Santana is starting Monday in the team's game against the New York Yankees. Santana is getting the nod at designated hitter, batting sixth in the order versus Yankees starter Jameson Taillon. Our models project Santana for 0.8 hits, 0.4 runs, 0.2 home runs, 0.4 RBI and...
numberfire.com
Isiah Kiner-Falefa starting for Yankees on Monday
New York Yankees infielder Isiah Kiner-Falefa is in the lineup Monday in the team's game against the Seattle Mariners. Kiner-Falefa is getting the nod at shortstop, batting eighth in the order versus Mariners starter Logan Gilbert. Our models project Kiner-Falefa for 0.9 hits, 0.4 runs, 0.1 home runs, 0.3 RBI...
numberfire.com
Francisco Mejia finding seat Tuesday for Tampa Bay
Tampa Bay Rays catcher Francisco Mejia is not in the starting lineup for Tuesday's series opener against right-hander Freddy Peralta and the Milwaukee Brewers. Christian Bethancourt will replace Mejia at catcher and hit eighth. Bethancourt has a $2,400 salary on Tuesday and numberFire’s models project him for 8.1 FanDuel points....
numberfire.com
Robinson Chirinos in Orioles' Sunday lineup
Baltimore Orioles catcher Robinson Chirinos is starting Sunday in the team's game against the Pittsburgh Pirates. Chirinos is getting the nod behind the plate, batting ninth in the order versus Pirates starter Bryse Wilson. Our models project Chirinos for 0.7 hits, 0.4 runs, 0.1 home runs, 0.4 RBI and 7.4...
Comments / 0