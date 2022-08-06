Tylor Megill ready for relief role, hopes to eventually return to Mets rotation

Tylor Megill is scheduled to throw his first bullpen next Saturday since going down with a shoulder strain in mid-June, eventually landing him on the 60-day IL.

With likely just over a month left in the regular season when he returns, Megill is bracing himself to play a bullpen role for the Mets down the stretch, while he has hopes of returning to the starting rotation in 2023.

Megill was a force in the shorthanded New York rotation earlier in the season, boasting a newfound velocity boost on his fastball that had him sitting in the upper 90s, but with Jacob deGrom and Max Scherzer back in the fold, Megill knows the writing is on the wall for what his role will be in September and October.

“I figured so, for the most part, all our starters are back, and by the time I did come back, it would be maybe three or four starts,” Megill said. “Would I get starts up here? Probably not.”

But Megill is fine with a relief role when he does return, as would Mets fans, as it would likely mean their rotation mainstays are still healthy and contributing.

“If they want to throw me into the bullpen, so be it,” Megill said. “I'll do whatever I can do to help the team win.”

Follow Ryan Chichester on Twitter: @ryanchichester1

Follow WFAN on Social Media

Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube | Twitch

Listen live to WFAN:

Audacy App | Online Stream | Smart Speaker (just say ‘Play W-F-A-N’)