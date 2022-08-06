ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Queens, NY

Tylor Megill ready for relief role, hopes to eventually return to Mets rotation

By Ryan Chichester
WFAN Sports Radio
WFAN Sports Radio
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=30FNNO_0h7ULLl800

Tylor Megill is scheduled to throw his first bullpen next Saturday since going down with a shoulder strain in mid-June, eventually landing him on the 60-day IL.

With likely just over a month left in the regular season when he returns, Megill is bracing himself to play a bullpen role for the Mets down the stretch, while he has hopes of returning to the starting rotation in 2023.

Megill was a force in the shorthanded New York rotation earlier in the season, boasting a newfound velocity boost on his fastball that had him sitting in the upper 90s, but with Jacob deGrom and Max Scherzer back in the fold, Megill knows the writing is on the wall for what his role will be in September and October.

“I figured so, for the most part, all our starters are back, and by the time I did come back, it would be maybe three or four starts,” Megill said. “Would I get starts up here? Probably not.”

But Megill is fine with a relief role when he does return, as would Mets fans, as it would likely mean their rotation mainstays are still healthy and contributing.

“If they want to throw me into the bullpen, so be it,” Megill said. “I'll do whatever I can do to help the team win.”

Follow Ryan Chichester on Twitter: @ryanchichester1

Follow WFAN on Social Media
Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube | Twitch

Listen live to WFAN:
Audacy App | Online Stream | Smart Speaker (just say ‘Play W-F-A-N’)

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Fox News

Mets fan knocks out Braves supporter in fight during game at Citi Field

The New York Mets and Atlanta Braves’ National League East rivalry was carried on off the field as fans brawled with each other on Saturday night. The fight occurred in the seats down the first-base line. Video posted on Twitter showed a man in a Braves jersey swinging over a Citi Field security guard trying to punch two other men in Jacob deGrom jerseys.
ATLANTA, GA
Larry Brown Sports

Video: Mets ball boy commits big blunder

A New York Mets ball boy inadvertently invited the wrath of Max Scherzer on Saturday night. Scherzer pitched a dominant 7 innings, striking out 11 in his Mets’ 6-2 win over the Atlanta Braves in the second game of a doubleheader. Scherzer was getting set to face Travis d’Arnau to start the fifth when he was interrupted.
QUEENS, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
Queens, NY
Sports
City
Queens, NY
New York City, NY
Sports
State
New York State
Yardbarker

Spencer Strider doesn’t hold back on what he thinks of the Mets

Just like pretty much the entire weekend, Sunday was a day the Braves would like to forget. Jacob DeGrom was perfect through 5.2 innings before he walked Ehire Adrianza, which was then followed up by a two-run homer off the bat of Dansby Swanson. But it still wasn’t enough, as the Mets won the series finale by a score of 5-2 and fell 6.5 games back in the division.
MLB
Yardbarker

New York Mets: Jacob DeGrom Electric In 2022 Citi Field Debut

It had been a long time since Mets fans got to see their ace, Jacob deGrom, pitch at Citi Field. Thirteen months to the day to be exact. That changed on Sunday, as deGrom took the hill with the Mets looking to take their fourth game out of five from the rival Atlanta Braves.
QUEENS, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jacob Degrom
ClutchPoints

Nolan Arenado gets real about Cardinals’ thrashing of the Yankees

Nolan Arenado and the St. Louis Cardinals are feeling it. The Cards extended their scorching undefeated streak to seven games following a 12-9 takedown of the New York Yankees at home Sunday. That victory also capped a three-game sweep of the American League-leading Yankees. Nolan Arenado distilled his emotions about the sweep of the Bronx […] The post Nolan Arenado gets real about Cardinals’ thrashing of the Yankees appeared first on ClutchPoints.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX Sports

Dominant deGrom pitches surging Mets to 5-2 win over Braves

NEW YORK (AP) — Jacob deGrom struck out 12 and carried a perfect game into the sixth inning of his second start all season, pitching the New York Mets past the Atlanta Braves 5-2 on Sunday for their 12th victory in 14 games. Pete Alonso drove in two runs...
ATLANTA, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mets#Baseball#Social Media Twitter#Audacy
Pinstripe Alley

The Yankees have closed the bullpen Scranton Shuttle, for now

“This is the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre Station. The next stop is 161st Street, Yankee Stadium.”. The Scranton Shuttle has been part of Pinstripe Alley parlance for as long as I can remember. Looking through the site’s archives, it first appeared all the way back in 2007, at the time known as the Scranton/JFK shuttle and actually coined by a writer from DRays Bay. Back then, the term was used mostly derisively, referring to journeymen pitchers who filled out a bullpen that was, outside of Mariano Rivera and Joba Chamberlain, not all that good.
SCRANTON, PA
The Spun

MLB World Reacts To Frankie Montas' Performance Sunday

The New York Yankees made multiple moves at the MLB trade deadline, with their biggest one being a deal for Oakland A's starting pitcher Frankie Montas. Montas is making his debut this afternoon in St. Louis, and it hasn't gone well. The Cardinals jumped all over the 29-year-old righty, scoring six runs in the first two innings.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
NBC Sports

Report: Jackie Bradley Jr. signing with new AL East team

Jackie Bradley Jr. will stay in the American League East after being designated for assignment by the Boston Red Sox. The Toronto Blue Jays are signing the veteran outfielder, according to Zeke Telemaco of WEEI. MassLive.com's Chris Cotillo confirmed the news on Tuesday and reported it's a major-league contract. Bradley...
MLB
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
MLB
MLB Teams
New York Mets
NewsBreak
Instagram
WFAN Sports Radio

WFAN Sports Radio

New York City, NY
3K+
Followers
7K+
Post
585K+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest sports news from NYC, including the Yankees, Mets, Giants, Knicks and more.

 https://www.audacy.com/wfan

Comments / 0

Community Policy