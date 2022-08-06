Kitten rescued from Nebraska wildfire

Read on kelo.com
One shot dead in western Nebraska after family argument
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A man in western Nebraska is dead after a family dispute lead to a shooting on Monday, said the Nebraska State Patrol. Around 6:30 p.m., the Morrill County Sheriff’s Office asked the patrol to assist at the scene of a family argument. The argument...
Scotts Bluff County hosting annual U.S. Hot Air Balloon Championships this week
SCOTTSBLUFF, Neb. (KNEP) - The annual Old West Balloon Fest is set for August 8 to August 13 across Scotts Bluff County. One popular tradition returns again this year, the U.S. Hot Air Balloon Nationals Competition. The country’s top air balloon pilots will take to the sky looking to earn a championship as well as earn trips to the National Balloon Festival later in the year.
Family loses ‘virtually everything’ when wildfire destroys historical Nebraska ranch
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A family ranch that had been around for generations was reduced to rubble during the wildfire near Gering. Josh Ewing, who once lived on the western Nebraska ranch, said his family all has deep connections to the ranch and the land it was built on.
Man Accused of Shooting and Killing Father In Nebraska Panhandle Area Home
BROADWATER–(KNEP Aug. 9)–The Nebraska State Patrol says a 57-year-old man is dead following a family dispute in Morrill County. On Monday around 6:30 p.m. MT, NSP troopers and investigators responded to a home near Broadwater, about 50 miles southeast of Scottsbluff, at the request of the Morrill County Sheriff’s Office.
Stolen surveillance camera and puppies lead to an arrest
SCOTTSBLUFF, Neb. (KNEP) - A family out of town called police because an elderly woman was stealing their surveillance camera off of their front porch. The homeowners told police that they saw someone take their surveillance camera and put it into a Lays potato chip bag. Officers confirmed that the...
Scottsbluff Police are asking citizens for help with an investigation
SCOTTSBLUFF, Neb. -- Authorities are informing citizens about a terminated vehicle pursuit. Police are searching for an individual with a warrant out for their arrest. A Scottsbluff Police Officer on Patrol in east Scottsbluff observed a parked vehicle that he suspected may be operated by a subject who had a local warrant for his arrest.
Wyoming Prison Guard Shot At Nebraska Grocery Store Has Been Flown To Care
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. An off-duty Wyoming prison guard was life-lighted after being shot in the belly in Nebraska on Thursday by a man whom authorities think is his cousin, according to area police. Martin Maldonado Jr., 34, an officer at the Wyoming Department of...
