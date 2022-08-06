ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gering, NE

Kitten rescued from Nebraska wildfire

By Julia Kaye
kelo.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on kelo.com

Comments / 3

Related
klkntv.com

One shot dead in western Nebraska after family argument

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A man in western Nebraska is dead after a family dispute lead to a shooting on Monday, said the Nebraska State Patrol. Around 6:30 p.m., the Morrill County Sheriff’s Office asked the patrol to assist at the scene of a family argument. The argument...
LINCOLN, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Scotts Bluff County hosting annual U.S. Hot Air Balloon Championships this week

SCOTTSBLUFF, Neb. (KNEP) - The annual Old West Balloon Fest is set for August 8 to August 13 across Scotts Bluff County. One popular tradition returns again this year, the U.S. Hot Air Balloon Nationals Competition. The country’s top air balloon pilots will take to the sky looking to earn a championship as well as earn trips to the National Balloon Festival later in the year.
SCOTTSBLUFF, NE
kfornow.com

Man Accused of Shooting and Killing Father In Nebraska Panhandle Area Home

BROADWATER–(KNEP Aug. 9)–The Nebraska State Patrol says a 57-year-old man is dead following a family dispute in Morrill County. On Monday around 6:30 p.m. MT, NSP troopers and investigators responded to a home near Broadwater, about 50 miles southeast of Scottsbluff, at the request of the Morrill County Sheriff’s Office.
BROADWATER, NE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Nebraska Pets & Animals
City
Gering, NE
Local
Nebraska Lifestyle
State
Nebraska State
News Channel Nebraska

Stolen surveillance camera and puppies lead to an arrest

SCOTTSBLUFF, Neb. (KNEP) - A family out of town called police because an elderly woman was stealing their surveillance camera off of their front porch. The homeowners told police that they saw someone take their surveillance camera and put it into a Lays potato chip bag. Officers confirmed that the...
SCOTTSBLUFF, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Scottsbluff Police are asking citizens for help with an investigation

SCOTTSBLUFF, Neb. -- Authorities are informing citizens about a terminated vehicle pursuit. Police are searching for an individual with a warrant out for their arrest. A Scottsbluff Police Officer on Patrol in east Scottsbluff observed a parked vehicle that he suspected may be operated by a subject who had a local warrant for his arrest.
SCOTTSBLUFF, NE

Comments / 0

Community Policy