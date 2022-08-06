ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Jose police searching for suspect

By Tori Gaines
KRON4 News
KRON4 News
 3 days ago

(KRON) — Police are searching for a suspect that ran away from a stolen vehicle, according to a tweet from San Jose Police.

Police on scene of shooting in Mission District

Police are on scene near the 2900 block of Old Almaden Road. Police believe the suspect is on foot in the area, and they do not know if he is armed. The suspect is reported to be approximately 6 feet tall and wearing a black shirt with jeans.

