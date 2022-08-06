ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

Watch: Bearcats Fall Camp Highlights

By Russ Heltman
All Bearcats
All Bearcats
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4CjbdO_0h7UKv3j00

UC got after it under rainy skies on Saturday.

CINCINNATI — Luke Fickell and the UC coaching staff put another piece of the 2022 football puzzle together at Camp Higher Ground on Saturday.

Check out some brief highlights of the morning practice.

UC Camp Highlights (; 0:41)

Make sure you bookmark All Bearcats for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more.

You May Also Like:

Watch: UC Football Team Arrives at Camp Higher Ground

Recruiting Roundup: UC Offers 2024 Four-Star TE Kylan Fox and QB Michael Hawkins

Luke Fickell Discusses QB Battle After Opening Fall Camp Practice

Look: UC Unveils New Football Locker Rooms

Four Intriguing Position Groups Heading Into UC Football Fall Camp

Recruiting Roundup: Four-Star Guard Parker Friedrichsen Interested in UC; 2025 Center Malachi Moreno Offered

UC Makes Top-15 in Sports Illustrated's Initial 2023 Recruiting Rankings

Vance Joseph: Myjai Sanders 'Playing Really Fast' Early in Training Camp

UC Offers Four-Star 2024 Guard Kyle Greene

Alec Pierce, Michael Young Jr. Flash Skills Early in Colts Training Camp

Sauce Gardner, Coby Bryant Impress on NFL Back Together Saturday

Sports Illustrated Names UC Football 'Hottest' Group of Five Program on Recruiting Trail

AAC Football Media Poll: UC Narrowly Edged out as Top Team in AAC

UC Commit Rayvon Griffith Impresses in AAU Finale

UC Sneaks Into Top-20 in Latest ESPN Recruiting Rankings

Fall Camp Storylines: Running Backs, Wide Receivers, Linebackers

Report: Big Ten ADs 'Can't Ignore 16-Team Playoff'

Fall Camp Storylines: Quarterback Battle, New-Look Cornerback Room, Gino Guidugli

Report: UC Adds On-Campus NIL General Manager Position

Josh Whyle, Leonard Taylor Named to Mackey Award Watchlist

Look: Marquise Copeland Flashes Super Bowl Ring

Look: Desmond Ridder Marries Longtime Girlfriend Claire Cornett

Ahmad 'Sauce' Gardner Tops All Rookie Corners in Madden Rating

UC Releases Plan for Additional Fifth Third Arena Renovations

Four-Star WR Malik Elzy Commits to Cincinnati

12 Things that Need to Happen before Cincinnati Joins the Big 12

UC Football's Toughest Games in 2022

UC Football Five Bold Predictions: Defensive Line

John Cunningham: UC Increasing Media Revenue 'More Than Two Times' With Big 12 Move

UC Football Sells out of 2022 Season Tickets

The 2022 NFL Schedule: Bearcats Edition

Bearcats Peppered Across NFL Rookie of the Year Betting Markets

-----

Be sure to keep it locked on All Bearcats all the time!

Follow All Bearcats on Twitter: @AllBearcats

Like All Bearcats on FaceBook: All Bearcats

Follow All Bearcats on Instagram: @BearcatsTalk

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Ohio Sports
Local
Ohio Football
Local
Ohio College Sports
Cincinnati, OH
College Sports
Cincinnati, OH
Sports
Cincinnati, OH
Football
City
Cincinnati, OH
WLWT 5

Bearcats crack preseason Coaches Poll Top 25

CINCINNATI — For the third straight year, the University of Cincinnati will open the college football season as one of the Top 25 teams in the country. That, at least, is according to the preseason USA TODAY Coaches Poll. After their historic run to the College Football Playoff, the...
CINCINNATI, OH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gino Guidugli
Person
Luke Fickell
linknky.com

NKY Girls Soccer Preview: 8th/10th Regions

The Camels won their first region crown since 2014 last season, going 19-5-2, including an 11-0 mark against region opponents. “Every team we lost to was in the top 10 in the state,” said Dave Morris, Campbell County head coach. “So the thing I’ve been stressing to the players in the performance appraisal type of thing is we beat anyone ranked below us. But we have to get over the hump to compete with the top teams. They had more physical and mental toughness than we did last year.”
CAMPBELL COUNTY, KY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Super Bowl Ring#Espn#Nfl Season#American Football#College Football#Uc Camp Highlights#Sports Illustrated#Coby#Aau Finale Uc
WLWT 5

Andrew J. Brady Neighborhood Concert canceled

CINCINNATI — The Andrew J. Brady Neighborhood Concert, originally scheduled to take place at Owl's Nest Park in Evanston, then moved to Withrow High School has been canceled. "In coordination with our community partners in Evanston, we've decided to cancel tonight's Andrew J. Brady Neighborhood Concert at Owls Nest/Withrow...
CINCINNATI, OH
TheDailyBeast

This Midwest City is Getting Something Right—So Don't Miss It

It has become almost a fetish of late, visiting those once great American cities whose precipitous rise was followed by a slow demise, an attempt by modernity to kill them by a thousand cuts of highways, parking lots, globalism, and unfriendly buildings. But in those cities–Cleveland, Detroit, Tulsa, St. Louis, and so on–what was left behind by those heady decades at the top of the world is spectacular. Museums filled with loot and lucre from around the world, architecture that revolutionized our lives in concert halls, grand libraries, and palaces fit for kings and queens.To visit those cities is to...
CINCINNATI, OH
cincinnatimagazine.com

A National Lifeguard Shortage Forces Cincinnati Pools to Rethink

Sunbathing, swimming, and lounging plans have been the unfortunate victim of this summer’s lifeguard shortages. The American Lifeguard Association predicted the shortage could affect from one-third to half of US public pools. In early May, the Cincinnati Recreation Commission announced that only eight of the city’s 23 pools would be open for the season.
CINCINNATI, OH
WILX-TV

It’s a (big) boy! Plus how to become a professional napper

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - First Alert Meteorologist Justin Bradford takes a look at our rain - and possible thunderstorm - chances for Monday afternoon and evening, and if we’re at the risk of any severe weather. Plus, the gender of the newest member of the Cincinnati Zoo family is...
CINCINNATI, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Indianapolis Colts
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Cincinnati CityBeat

12 Things To Do in Cincinnati This Weekend (Aug. 12-14)

The Ohio River may not be a body of water you'd typically associate with fresh seafood, but this weekend, Newport's Festival Park will be inundated with delicious sea creatures of every stripe. The Great Inland Seafood Festival brings multiple vendors to the riverfront, offering everything from oysters on the half-shell and shrimp po' boys to a crab boil bucket and seafood paella. Whole Maine lobsters will also be available for $11.95. Complement your crustaceans with beer and live local music all weekend. Read CityBeat's list of everything you can eat there. 5-11 p.m. Aug. 11 and 12; noon-11 p.m. Aug. 13; noon-9 p.m. Aug. 14. Free admission. Festival Park, Newport on the Levee, thingstodocincinnati.com.
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

Gucci opening first Cincinnati store

CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Business Courier) - High-end fashion brand Gucci is opening its first Cincinnati-area retail location. Gucci is listed as "coming soon" under the stores and restaurants section of the Kenwood Towne Centre's website. Signage in the mall's Nordstrom wing indicates the store will be located across from the Louis Vuitton store, which opened in 2018.
CINCINNATI, OH
soapboxmedia.com

Union resident just bought the whole pizza pie

Now a chain of about 50 locations, Snappy Tomato Pizza was started in Northern Kentucky, and in Northern Kentucky it will stay. Tim Gayhart, a Union resident and native of Cincinnati, just bought the company. Gayhart already owned five franchised Snappy Tomato restaurants, and developed 13 others. As of July, he owns the whole pie.
UNION, KY
All Bearcats

All Bearcats

Cincinnati, OH
1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
245K+
Views
ABOUT

The latest coverage of University of Cincinnati Bearcat sports

 https://www.si.com/college/cincinnati

Comments / 0

Community Policy