Keke Palmer Opened Up About How "Difficult" It Is To Hear Commentary On Her Career After A Viral Tweet Comparing Her To Zendaya

Jennette McCurdy Opened Up About Resenting And Feeling Jealous Of Ariana Grande
"Ariana misses work in pursuit of her music career while I act with a box."
Miranda Cosgrove Has Reacted To Jennette McCurdy's "iCarly" Allegations And It's Heartbreaking
“You can’t imagine that people around you are having much harder struggles."
Real Housewife Teresa Giudice Just Got Married, And The Memes Are Top Notch
"People make fun of Jersey girls, but I think they're just jealous." —Teresa Giudice
16 Celebs Who Have Canceled Events Because Of Their Mental Health
Celebs are learning to put their careers on pause to care for their mental well-being.
Whoopi Goldberg's Granddaughter Revealed Why Whoopi Chose Her Stage Name, And It's VERY Funny
"That's how Caryn Johnson became Whoopi Goldberg."
Twitter Is Joking About Who Pete Davidson Should Date Next, And It's Way Too Good
"I think Pete Davidson should date the Virgin Mary next."
There’s A Netflix Horror Movie That’s Freaking People Out On TikTok, So I Watched It...And Barely Finished
One scare made my heart hit my spine.
Parents Are Ripping The Band-Aid Off And Revealing The Truths People Should Know Before Having Children
"There's no such thing as a day off. Have a 104-degree fever? Too bad!"
16 Memes, Jokes, And Reactions To Kim Kardashian And Pete Davidson Breaking Up
“Thank U, Next (Kim’s Version)"
16 Comedic Actors Who Absolutely Nailed Dramatic Roles, And I Am In Awe Of Their Talents
"I don’t get offered stuff where it’s just about relationships and family and love. It’s like, 'It’s about a family.' 'OK, and are there any animals talking in it?'"
People Are Calling Out "Influencers" Who Let "Internet Fame" Get To Their Heads, And I Am Capital-C Cringing
Sorry, but having 10,000 followers does not make you Beyoncé.
What Questions Do You Have For Ryan Reynolds And Rob McElhenney?
This is your chance to ask them anything!
