Stunning Video of an Ocean Sunfish Off the Coast of Maine

Yellowstone Hiker Freezes When Giant Grizzly Bear Sneaks up Beside Him Off-Trail: VIDEO
What would you do if you came face-to-face with one of the world’s most dangerous creatures? This Yellowstone hiker was the perfect example of how to respond if you find yourself front and center with a grizzly bear. Stan Mills was enjoying his day at the well-known national park...
natureworldnews.com
Man Reels in Two Enormous and Carnivorous Fishes from Lake Lillinonah, Connecticut
Two enormous tiger muskies, a species of carnivorous fish, were caught by a Connecticut fisherman in the state's Lake Lillinonah, shocking social media users. In the state's Lake Lillinonah, a Connecticut angler stunned online users by reeling in two enormous tiger muskies, a species of carnivorous fish. The two fish,...
The invasive spotted lanternfly is back. Officials want you to immediately squish them.
The spotted lanternfly is back. The invasive bug has been spotted in New Jersey and other parts of the country, and officials are urging people to immediately kill a spotted lanternfly if they see one. New Jersey is on a crusade against the insects, which have been frequently spotted on...
Great white shark chows down on seal in Maine woman’s graphic photos
The shark takes several bites out of the seal. A Maine woman was able to capture pictures of a bloody scene this weekend; a great white shark chasing down a seal and eating it. Sue Fontaine shot 116 photos of the shark’s feast near the Whitehead Island Lighthouse off the...
Angry Monster Tiger Muskie Caught by Connecticut Fisherman
Angler Joe Rivas caught two of the huge carnivorous fish, measuring 41 inches and 42 inches, respectively, and released them both.
Big Bull Elk Takes Off After Heart Shot, Gets Wedged Between 2 Trees At Full Speed
I’ve always been in awe of how instinctive animals can be, running full speed through a forest and being able to weave their way through trees, brush, etc. Of course, sometimes when they’re running upwards of 30 mph, it can go wrong. And then when they take a bullet or an arrow, it’s just pure instinct to flee, although, they don’t have much time to run.
IFLScience
Shark Filmed Strolling On Land Like It’s No Big Deal
If you’re scared of sharks, you can always not go in the ocean. If you’re really scared of sharks, however, there are a few islands you should avoid as well, because there are places they sometimes come onto land. Footage of one doing just that has gone viral, although it’s probably too small and cute to put you off a visit. It’s not the first time something like this has been documented, but it’s still an amazing sight.
Lobster Fisherman Hauls in Terrifying Wolf Fish That Wants to Bite His Face Off: VIDEO
In bizarre outdoor news, lobster fisherman Jacob Knowles posted a video on Instagram of a wolf fish he hauled up in one of his lobster traps. To me, the uninitiated, this looks less like a fish and more like a claymation rendering of what someone thought something called a “wolf fish” might look like. It’s gross, terrifying, and fascinating. I can’t look away, even though I really want to.
Invasive Animal Species in Florida and the Damage They Cause
Mira Meijer Burgers' Zoo, CC BY-SA 4.0 via Wikimedia Commons. Because of its warm climate, Florida has long attracted non-native residents. However, some of those residents are animals that have become invasive, and in many cases, arguably no longer welcome. Below is a list of common invasive animal species found in Florida:
Experts warn of dangerous species of worm found in Texas.
Recently, a dangerous species of worm called hammerhead worms were found in Texas. Hammerhead worms have spread across the country due to soil circulation, mainly in greenhouse production, and they have recently been discovered in multiple counties of Texas.
Fishermen Rescue Bald Eagle From The Clutches Of An Octopus Near Vancouver Island
It’s no secret that bald eagles are some of the most fierce birds to roam the skies. Hell, why else would they be the national bird of the United States, a unifying symbol of strength, freedom and courage. These majestic creatures perfectly exemplify the 50 stars and 13 bars,...
Daily Beast
The Tiny Bird Ruining East Coast Beach Vacations
It was a July afternoon on Duxbury Beach in Massachusetts, a perfect New England peak summer day, and things were getting heated. A young beach ranger—a college student home for the summer just trying to make a little cash—stopped traffic to allow for a wildlife crossing. A minuscule bird, almost like a cotton ball walking on toothpicks, flittered its way across the road, from one side of this narrow barrier beach to the other.
Discovery
Using Drone Photography to Capture a Mermaid and Sharks
On the newest episode of Nature in Focus, Ian Shive teams up with a professional mermaid to photograph leopard shark congregations and raise awareness for shark conservation. Watch Shark Week on Discovery and discovery+.
The Fearsome Coconut Crab Is the Largest Arthropod on Land
According to Wikipedia, The coconut crab (Birgus latro) is a species of terrestrial hermit crab, also known as the robber crab or palm thief. Per reports, British biologist Charles Darwin had only one word to describe this crab: "Monstrous."
You Can Own This Massive 6-Bedroom House In Maine For Free & Here's How To Apply
A giant house for free might sound too good to be true, but it's pretty much real. The McGlashan-Nickerson House near the rivers of Calais, ME has six bedrooms, 5,400 square feet of space, and you can live there absolutely rent-free. All you have to do is renovate it because it's in rough condition.
3 Underrated Beaches in Massachusetts
There is no doubt that there are lots of beautiful places in Massachusetts and while some are more well-known that others, all of them are worth exploring. Today, we are going to focus on some underrated beaches that you should really visit if you haven't already. These places might not always be on a must-see list you find online, but they come highly recommend by locals so you know they are worth the trip. Here are the three underrated beaches in Massachusetts you should visit next time you get the chance:
4 beautiful but underrated places in Maine
Without a doubt, Maine is one of the popular states in the country. And that's because it has a lot to offer. Amazing beaches, stunning views, friendly and welcoming people, delicious food, and affordable prices - what more could you ask for? If you have never been to Maine, you are definitely missing out on some amazing places. And if you happen to live in Maine, then you have probably already visited the top-rated places. But what about the rest of them?
One Green Planet
Petition: Justice For 2,000 Cows Cooked to Death in the Heat of Kansas
At least 2,000 cattle have tragically died at a concentrated animal feeding operation in Kansas. Temperatures soared to over 100 degrees in the plains state, and rows of carcasses showed the toll the heat took on the poor cows. In the now widely viewed video footage, endless rows of cow carcasses are shown lined up along the edge of a farm field.
10 Best Places To Buy a Beach House in 2022
Who doesn't love the thought of a vacation home at the beach, a place to get away for weekend respites or long summer stretches? It's even better to buy a home in a spot that other people will love to...
natureworldnews.com
30-Foot Prehistoric Underwater Lizard Found in Dallas, Texas
Paleontologists discovered the striking petrified bones of a 30-foot aquatic lizard in Texas. They used various tools, including shovels, picks, probes, and paintbrushes, to delicately extract the fossil from the clay-like rock in the riverbed. According to reports, the entire process took six days. According to The Dallas Morning News...
