Pluto Debuts New Phantom Manor Costume at Disneyland Paris

Dame Olivia Newton-John wished her fans happiness and health in a final video before her death from breast cancer aged 73.The actor said that she wanted to thank her fans "for all your support over the years... I wish you the best and send you love and light," in the clip, posted in December 2021.Tributes have poured in to the Hollywood legend, who died of breast cancer on Monday, 8 August. "My dearest Olivia, you made all of our lives so much better," the actress' Grease co-star John Travolta said.

CELEBRITIES ・ 18 HOURS AGO