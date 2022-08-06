Pluto Debuts New Phantom Manor Costume at Disneyland Paris

Read on wdwnt.com
Disneyland Shop Briefly Closed Due to Rodent Infestation (Not Mickey and Minnie)
Normally, mice are usually celebrated at Disneyland. But some unwelcome guests recently forced a shop at the Happiest Place on Earth to temporarily close, according to the Orange County Register‘s Brady MacDonald. County records reveal that the Orange County Health Care Agency’s Environmental Health Division ordered an undisclosed store,...
New Pirates of the Caribbean Magnet Available at Walt Disney World
This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. Bring a little adventure to your fridge with a new poster-style Pirates of the Caribbean magnet from Walt Disney World. We picked ours up at the Emporium in Magic Kingdom. Pirates of the Caribbean Magnet — $11.99...
Refurbishment Takes Over Hollywood Lounge at Disney California Adventure
As we exit the busy summer season, it’s time for refurbishments to take over the Disneyland Resort. The latest victim of this is the Hollywood Lounge at Disney California Adventure, which we found with walls and scaffolds up today. New construction walls are in place surrounding Hollywood Lounge as...
PHOTO REPORT: Universal Orlando Resort 8/9/22 (Halloween Horror Nights Scare Zone Updates, Summer Tribute Store Closed, Death Eater and Draco Malfoy Plush, and More)
Welcome to another exciting day here at the Universal Orlando Resort. Halloween Horror Nights is right around the corner, so there’s a lot happening around Universal Studios Florida. Let’s jump in and see what’s happening today. The summer Tribute Store is now closed, but that just means...
REVIEW: “If Carthay Circle & Brown Derby Had a Baby on the Sea” – Dining at 1923 Aboard the Disney Wish
The Disney Wish, the newest ship in the Disney Cruise Line fleet, has several unique offerings. We dined at 1923, one of the rotational dinner restaurants, and tried everything on the menu. Interior. First off, the restaurant is actually separated into two dining rooms, the Walt Disney and the Roy...
Mystery as abandoned Boeing 737 suddenly appears in the middle of a field in Bali - and no-one is sure how it got there
An abandoned Boeing 737 has appeared out of no-where parked in a field in Bali, with many travellers scratching their heads about where it came from. The large plane sits in a limestone quarry near the Raya Nusa Dua Selatan Highway, not far from the Pandawa beach - a tourist hub.
Olivia Newton-John wishes her fans all the best in final video before death aged 73
Dame Olivia Newton-John wished her fans happiness and health in a final video before her death from breast cancer aged 73.The actor said that she wanted to thank her fans “for all your support over the years... I wish you the best and send you love and light,” in the clip, posted in December 2021.Tributes have poured in to the Hollywood legend, who died of breast cancer on Monday, 8 August. “My dearest Olivia, you made all of our lives so much better,” the actress’ Grease co-star John Travolta said.Sign up to our newsletters. Read More Olivia Newton-John death: Watch that Grease iconic makeover momentOlivia Newton-John: Actor and singer’s biggest momentsOlivia Newton-John death: Watch that Grease iconic makeover moment
Ride: Hallmark Original Series Casts Nancy Travis, Beau Mirchoff, & More
Hallmark's highly anticipated original series Ride has an impressive cast. Deadline revealed Thursday that the rodeo-themed drama's cast includes Nancy Travis (The Kominsky Method, Last Man Standing), Tiera Skobye (Riverdale, Once Upon a Time), and Beau Mirchoff (Good Trouble). Skovbye is set to play Missy, Travis is set as Isabel,...
Lacey Chabert Shares the Future of 'Crossword Mysteries' and More Hallmark Follow-Up Movies
Lacey Chabert has a considerable wish list for future movies on Hallmark Channel, including some sequels to fan favorites. During a panel at Christmas Con in Pasadena, Calif., on Saturday, the Mean Girls actress delighted fans when asked about her Crossword Mysteries series on Hallmark Movies & Mysteries. "I'm really...
The Cake Bake Shop by Gwendolyn Rogers Set to Open in 2023 at Disney’s BoardWalk Inn
Disney’s BoardWalk Inn is bringing to life another stunning The Cake Bake Shop by Gwendolyn Rogers, which is anticipated to open in 2023 at the former ESPN Club spot. The restaurant will be a table service restaurant and bakery that will offer both savory and sweet options. Afternoon tea...
Pass Member Exclusive Special Effects Show with Q&A Taking Place This Month at Universal Studios Hollywood
Universal Studios Hollywood Annual Passholders are currently able to RSVP to a Special Effects Show to take place August 28 at 6:15 p.m. The show features special effects and stunts used in moviemaking. There will be a live question and answer panel following the show. For more information on booking...
Mickey’s Premium Ice Cream Bar Collection Including Loungefly Backpack and Spirit Jersey Coming Soon to Disneyland, Walt Disney World, and shopDisney
This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. The newest parks-themed apparel and accessories collection looks good enough to eat. Those of you who guessed that the PopSocket and ear headband were just the first arrivals were right — more Mickey’s Premium Ice Cream Bar collection items are coming soon to Disney Parks and shopDisney.
PHOTOS, REVIEW: Tour ‘Inside Out’ Joyful Sweets — From Memory Sphere Vending Machines to Amazing Gelato — Aboard the Disney Wish
Among the special dining and treats locations aboard the Disney Wish is “Inside Out” Joyful Sweets. The shop, which serves speciality ice cream and pastries on deck 11, is designed to look like the Headquarters of Riley’s mind from “Inside Out.”. There are large figures of...
Olivia Munn Shares Adorable New Photos of Son Malcolm, 8 Months: 'Might Be Getting My Dimple'
The Love, Wedding, Repeat actress, 41, shared new photos Friday with her 8-month-old son Malcolm Hiệp. In the three shots posted on Instagram, Munn wears a striped button-down shirt and sits in a comfy chair with Malcolm on her lap in a striped onesie. "He might be getting my...
New 50th Anniversary Partners Statue Pressed Penny Available at Walt Disney World
We recently found four new 50th anniversary designs for the collectible medallions, and now a new Partners Statue pressed penny has debuted. The pressed penny is available in the Main Street Firehouse. The penny features a silhouette of the Partners Statue depicting Walt Disney and Mickey in front of Cinderella...
PHOTO REPORT: Magic Kingdom 8/3/22 (New Halloween Tote Bag, Princess Jasmine Tumbler, Tiny Kingdom Third Edition Series Mystery Pin Collection & More)
This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. Hello from Disney’s Transportation & Ticket Center. We’re heading to Magic Kingdom today to see what new things we can find. Let’s boo this!. Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party signage is up at Disney’s Transportation...
New Partners Statue, Mickey & Minnie, and More Walt Disney World 50th Anniversary Collectible Medallions at Magic Kingdom
This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. We got a surprise today in the Emporium at Magic Kingdom, as four of the Walt Disney World 50th anniversary collectible medallions have been replaced with new designs. New 50th Anniversary Collectible Medallions – $5 each, $10...
Walls Up Around Matterhorn Bobsleds as Refurbishment Begins at Disneyland
Guests will unfortunately have to wait a bit longer to yodel and scream on the iconic Matterhorn Bobsleds at Disneyland as its refurbishment has begun. To that end, walls are already up around the attraction, and even some scaffolds are now in place to facilitate work on the more than 60 year-old coaster.
Feathered Friends in Flight Will Close for Refurbishment this September in Animal Kingdom
Animal Kingdom attraction, Feathered Friends in Flight, will close between September 11 through September 24 this year. The show will reopen to guests on September 25. Before the Covid closure, the show used to be UP! A Great Bird Adventure Show, featuring characters from Disney Pixar’s “Up.”. For...
Disney x BaubleBar Princess Jasmine Ear Headband Debuts at Disneyland Resort
This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. For the 30th anniversary of “Aladdin,” a whole new world of merchandise has been flying off the shelves at Disneyland Resort. The newest item is Disney x BaubleBar Princess Jasmine ear headband. BaubleBar Princess Jasmine...
