Travel

Pluto Debuts New Phantom Manor Costume at Disneyland Paris

By Katie Francis
WDW News Today
 3 days ago
Related
WDW News Today

Disneyland Shop Briefly Closed Due to Rodent Infestation (Not Mickey and Minnie)

Normally, mice are usually celebrated at Disneyland. But some unwelcome guests recently forced a shop at the Happiest Place on Earth to temporarily close, according to the Orange County Register‘s Brady MacDonald. County records reveal that the Orange County Health Care Agency’s Environmental Health Division ordered an undisclosed store,...
PUBLIC HEALTH
WDW News Today

New Pirates of the Caribbean Magnet Available at Walt Disney World

This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. Bring a little adventure to your fridge with a new poster-style Pirates of the Caribbean magnet from Walt Disney World. We picked ours up at the Emporium in Magic Kingdom. Pirates of the Caribbean Magnet — $11.99...
TRAVEL
WDW News Today

Refurbishment Takes Over Hollywood Lounge at Disney California Adventure

As we exit the busy summer season, it’s time for refurbishments to take over the Disneyland Resort. The latest victim of this is the Hollywood Lounge at Disney California Adventure, which we found with walls and scaffolds up today. New construction walls are in place surrounding Hollywood Lounge as...
TRAVEL
WDW News Today

PHOTO REPORT: Universal Orlando Resort 8/9/22 (Halloween Horror Nights Scare Zone Updates, Summer Tribute Store Closed, Death Eater and Draco Malfoy Plush, and More)

Welcome to another exciting day here at the Universal Orlando Resort. Halloween Horror Nights is right around the corner, so there’s a lot happening around Universal Studios Florida. Let’s jump in and see what’s happening today. The summer Tribute Store is now closed, but that just means...
ORLANDO, FL
The Independent

Olivia Newton-John wishes her fans all the best in final video before death aged 73

Dame Olivia Newton-John wished her fans happiness and health in a final video before her death from breast cancer aged 73.The actor said that she wanted to thank her fans “for all your support over the years... I wish you the best and send you love and light,” in the clip, posted in December 2021.Tributes have poured in to the Hollywood legend, who died of breast cancer on Monday, 8 August. “My dearest Olivia, you made all of our lives so much better,” the actress’ Grease co-star John Travolta said.Sign up to our newsletters. Read More Olivia Newton-John death: Watch that Grease iconic makeover momentOlivia Newton-John: Actor and singer’s biggest momentsOlivia Newton-John death: Watch that Grease iconic makeover moment
CELEBRITIES
TV Fanatic

Ride: Hallmark Original Series Casts Nancy Travis, Beau Mirchoff, & More

Hallmark's highly anticipated original series Ride has an impressive cast. Deadline revealed Thursday that the rodeo-themed drama's cast includes Nancy Travis (The Kominsky Method, Last Man Standing), Tiera Skobye (Riverdale, Once Upon a Time), and Beau Mirchoff (Good Trouble). Skovbye is set to play Missy, Travis is set as Isabel,...
TV SERIES
WDW News Today

Mickey’s Premium Ice Cream Bar Collection Including Loungefly Backpack and Spirit Jersey Coming Soon to Disneyland, Walt Disney World, and shopDisney

This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. The newest parks-themed apparel and accessories collection looks good enough to eat. Those of you who guessed that the PopSocket and ear headband were just the first arrivals were right — more Mickey’s Premium Ice Cream Bar collection items are coming soon to Disney Parks and shopDisney.
BEAUTY & FASHION
WDW News Today

New 50th Anniversary Partners Statue Pressed Penny Available at Walt Disney World

We recently found four new 50th anniversary designs for the collectible medallions, and now a new Partners Statue pressed penny has debuted. The pressed penny is available in the Main Street Firehouse. The penny features a silhouette of the Partners Statue depicting Walt Disney and Mickey in front of Cinderella...
TRAVEL
WDW News Today

PHOTO REPORT: Magic Kingdom 8/3/22 (New Halloween Tote Bag, Princess Jasmine Tumbler, Tiny Kingdom Third Edition Series Mystery Pin Collection & More)

This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. Hello from Disney’s Transportation & Ticket Center. We’re heading to Magic Kingdom today to see what new things we can find. Let’s boo this!. Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party signage is up at Disney’s Transportation...
TRAVEL
WDW News Today

Walls Up Around Matterhorn Bobsleds as Refurbishment Begins at Disneyland

Guests will unfortunately have to wait a bit longer to yodel and scream on the iconic Matterhorn Bobsleds at Disneyland as its refurbishment has begun. To that end, walls are already up around the attraction, and even some scaffolds are now in place to facilitate work on the more than 60 year-old coaster.
TRAVEL
WDW News Today

Disney x BaubleBar Princess Jasmine Ear Headband Debuts at Disneyland Resort

This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. For the 30th anniversary of “Aladdin,” a whole new world of merchandise has been flying off the shelves at Disneyland Resort. The newest item is Disney x BaubleBar Princess Jasmine ear headband. BaubleBar Princess Jasmine...
TRAVEL

