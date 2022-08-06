Why Binance CEO Zhao Says This Is The Right Time To Invest In Crypto

Read on www.benzinga.com
Related
If You Invested $1000 In Bitcoin Instead Of The Coinbase IPO, Here's How Much You'd Have
Cryptocurrency platform Coinbase Global Inc COIN had one of the biggest public listings of all time when it went public via direct listing in April 2021. Here’s a look at how shares have done since the Coinbase IPO. What Happened: Coinbase went public on April 14, 2021. The company...
Direxion Launches First Apple and Tesla Single-Stock, Leveraged and Inverse ETF Pairs
NEW YORK, August 9, 2022 — Direxion, a leading provider of tradeable and thematic ETFs, today announced the launch of the first four of its single stock leveraged and inverse ETFs, listing on the NASDAQ, which allow sophisticated traders to obtain magnified or inverse exposure to the daily performance of the common stocks of Apple and Tesla.
CBOE Introduces Flex Options – Could They Be One Of Retail's New Favorite Hedging Tools?
Following the introduction of Cboe Nano options and Cboe Mini Options earlier this year, Cboe Global Markets Inc. CBOE has added FLEX Micro options to its repertoire of options tailored to the retail community. FLEX Micro options are derived from FLexible EXchange options (FLEX), which are powerful, customizable portfolio-management tools...
If You Had $1,000 Right Now, Would You Put It On Ethereum Or Baby Dogecoin?
Every week, Benzinga conducts a survey to collect sentiment on what traders are most excited about, interested in or thinking about as they manage and build their personal portfolios. This week we posed the following question to over 1,000 Benzinga visitors on cryptocurrency investing:. If you had $1,000 to invest,...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Coinbase Stock Dives After Q2 Earnings While Claiming They're An 'All Weather Company' For Crypto Prices Cycles
Cryptocurrency platform Coinbase Global Inc COIN reported second quarter financial results and shared an updated full year guidance after market close Tuesday. What Happened: Coinbase reported second quarter revenue of $802.6 million, compared to $2.0 billion in the previous year’s second quarter. Revenue missed a Street consensus of $830.5 million, according to data from Benzinga Pro.
As Tesla Prepares To Split Shares, Here's How Much $1,000 Invested Ahead Of August 2020 Stock Split Is Worth Now
Tesla, Inc. TSLA confirmed a 3:1 stock split through a press release late Friday, following approval by shareholders at the annual meeting held on Thursday. The split is implemented as a stock dividend, which will be paid on Aug. 24 to shareholders of record as of Aug. 17. The stock will begin trading on a split-adjusted basis on Aug. 25.
Elon Musk Predicts 'Mild Recession' For 18 Months, Says US Economy Is 'Past Peak Inflation'
Tesla Inc TSLA CEO Elon Musk has said that the U.S. recession is inevitable and will last for the next year and a half. Speaking at the electric-vehicle maker's annual shareholder meeting last week, Musk said that inflation would "drop rapidly" soon and the U.S. is past peak inflation. "We...
Social Security: Biggest payment increase since 1981 is coming for all recipients
Social Security recipients are expected to receive the largest increase in benefit payments in over 40 years.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Kevin O'Leary Slams Inflation Reduction Act: Why The 'Shark Tank' Investor Says He's Going To A Funeral For Dead Money
Several electric vehicle stocks are on the move Monday after the U.S. Senate passed the Inflation Reduction Act in a 51-50 vote over the weekend. O'Shares ETFs chairman and "Shark Tank" investor Kevin O'Leary criticized the bill Monday on CNBC's "Fast Money Halftime Report," despite it being favorable for the EV names in his portfolio, including Tesla Inc TSLA, Ford Motor Co F and General Motors Co GM.
Why Tesla Rival Lucid Shares Are Rising Monday
Lucid Group Inc LCID shares are trading higher by 3.38% to $18.66 Monday afternoon amid strength in clean energy stocks following Senate passage of the Inflation Reduction Act, which includes funding to address climate change and promote clean energy. What Happened?. The over $430 billion spending package, will now be...
Coinbase Issued 'False,' 'Misleading' Statements Ahead Of Public Listing: Shareholder Lawsuit
Cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase Global Inc COIN has been accused of misleading investors regarding its public listing, as per a new shareholder derivative lawsuit. What Happened: Coinbase and nine of its executives allegedly breached fiduciary duties, violated the securities act, and issued false and misleading statements concerning its direct listing, according to a shareholder complaint filed on Aug 4.
Why CarLotz Stock Is Stepping On The Gas After Hours
CarLotz Inc LOTZ shares are trading higher in Tuesday's after-hours session after the company reported financial results and announced a merger agreement with Shift Technologies Inc SFT. CarLotz said second-quarter revenue increased 51% year-over-year to $76.5 million, which beat the estimate of $71.5 million, according to Benzinga Pro. The company...
Affirm Holdings Whale Trades For August 09
Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bearish stance on Affirm Holdings AFRM. And retail traders should know. We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga. Whether this is an institution or just...
Unity Software Reports Q2 Earnings In Wake Of AppLovin M&A Offer: Revenue Miss, Guidance Disappointment And More
Software and gaming company Unity Software Inc U reported second-quarter financial results and shared a company update after the market close Tuesday. What Happened: Unity reported second-quarter revenue of $297 million, up 9% year-over-year. The total came in below a Street consensus estimate of $298.3 million, according to data from Benzinga Pro.
7 Analysts Have This to Say About Federal Realty Investment
Over the past 3 months, 7 analysts have published their opinion on Federal Realty Investment FRT stock. These analysts are typically employed by large Wall Street banks and tasked with understanding a company's business to predict how a stock will trade over the upcoming year. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat...
ChemoCentryx: Q2 Earnings Insights
ChemoCentryx CCXI reported its Q2 earnings results on Tuesday, August 9, 2022 at 04:05 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. ChemoCentryx beat estimated earnings by 10.2%, reporting an EPS of $-0.44 versus an estimate of $-0.49. Revenue was up $9.95 million from the same period last...
Top News In Fintech And Beyond For August 10, 2022
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved. Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
Benzinga
Jim Cramer Says Retail Is Looking For 'The Mother Of All Shorts': AMC Entertainment Goes APE, Bed Bath & Beyond's Next Move
AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc AMC and Bed Bath & Beyond Inc BBBY are at it again. The pair of retail darlings are soaring Monday on no apparent news. Jim Cramer weighed in on the meme-stock moves Monday on CNBC's "Squawk Box." "AMC, I think that was Adam Aron coming on...
comScore: Q2 Earnings Insights
ComScore SCOR reported its Q2 earnings results on Tuesday, August 9, 2022 at 04:00 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. comScore reported in-line EPS of $-0.1 versus an estimate of $-0.1. Revenue was up $3.77 million from the same period last year. Past Earnings Performance. Last...
ContextLogic: Q2 Earnings Insights
ContextLogic WISH reported its Q2 earnings results on Tuesday, August 9, 2022 at 04:00 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. ContextLogic beat estimated earnings by 18.75%, reporting an EPS of $-0.13 versus an estimate of $-0.16. Revenue was down $522.00 million from the same period last...
Benzinga
Detroit, MI
67K+
Followers
156K+
Post
23M+
Views
ABOUT
Our mission is to connect the world with news, data and education that makes the path to financial prosperity easier for everyone, everyday.https://www.benzinga.com
Comments / 0