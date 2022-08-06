New Brockton police ask drivers to be careful when going through a new four-way stop

Read on www.wdhn.com
Coffee Co. Sheriff Dave Sutton reminds drivers be careful near schools
NEW BROCKTON, Ala. (WDHN)—Coffee County Sheriff Dave Sutton is “urging” drivers to slow down. Sheriff Sutton says his resource officers are keeping a “keen eye out” for speeders, and those. who drives erratically?. The sheriff reminds motorists there are three school districts: Enterprise city, Elba...
Enterprise Rescue seeing an increase in calls
ENTERPRISE, Ala. (WDHN) — A weekend head-on crash near the Coffee-Pike County line led to three persons being air-flighted to Southeast Health and Children’s Hospital in Birmingham. In one of the vehicles, a ten-year-old sustained a broken leg and an adult also received injuries. The driver of the...
Daleville Police requesting help in attempted robbery assault investigation
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - According to the Daleville Department of Public Safety Investigations Division, on August 6, 2022 around 9:15 in the morning, The Daleville Police Department responded to Chestnut Street in regards to a firearms assault. When officers arrived, a white female was found with a gunshot wound to...
McCraney murder trial pushed to next year
OZARK, Ala. (WDHN) — The murder trial of Coley McCraney has been temporarily postponed until at least 2023. The judge today said the issue is a small jury pool. He said in order to have a jury with three alternates, they need at least 38 jurors able to potentially serve and they did not meet that count.
Two more suspects arrested in double murder spanning two states
Police have arrested two more suspects and still seek two other men in connection with the disappearances and murders of Shauna Terry and her boyfriend, Damien Bell, reports WTVY.
Skeletal remains of missing man found in Southeast Alabama
WICKSBURG, Ala. (WDHN) — The remains of a Wiregrass man last seen in June have been found in a small Houston County town. On Monday morning, an unnamed person found what appeared to be a human bone on the corner of Highway 84 and Highway 123 behind the Marathon gas station in Wicksburg. After seeing […]
WSFA
Montgomery police charge woman in July robbery
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery police have charged a woman in a July robbery case. Montgomery police say Alexis Makendall White, 24, is charged with first-degree robbery. The robbery took place on July 16th around 4:45 a.m. in the 5100 block of Carmichael Road, police say. According to court records,...
Judge to allow Coley McCraney’s wife to testify in upcoming trial
OZARK, Ala. (WDHN) — Ahead of next week’s trial, an Ozark judge will allow the wife of Coley McCraney to testify as an alibi witness. McCraney is accused of killing two Dothan teenagers in the summer of 1999. Jeanette McCraney claims that Coley McCraney was with her at...
New Geneva Co. employee gun policy
GENEVA Co., Ala.(WDHN)—The Geneva County Commission has “approved” a new employee regulation putting restrictions on guns after a recent accident. Except for Geneva County Sheriff Tony Helms and his deputies, all other employees will now be. “prohibited” from carrying firearms while on Geneva County property, or at...
Ozark judge will permit suspected killer’s wife to alibi husband
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) -A judge will permit murder suspect Coley McCraney’s wife to testify in her husband’s upcoming trial. She will claim McCraney arrived home a few minutes before 1 a.m. on August 1, 1999---the day 17-year-olds J.B. Beasley and Tracie Hawlett were found shot. Dale County Judge...
Human remains found in Wicksburg
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - The remains of a Dale County man were found this morning in Wicksburg. Sources tell News4 that they are 42-year-old Rikki Williams. Williams had been missing since June, 24, 2022. At the time WIlliams went missing, police said he had a history of medical issues stemming...
Man arrested in Chattahoochee for Marianna shooting
MARIANA, Fla. (WCTV) - A 28-year-old, Te’Arien Gordon, is facing several charges over his alleged involvement in a shooting in Marianna. Gordon was arrested on August 5, 2022 by Chattahoochee Police for an outstanding warrant out of Jackson County. According to the Marianna Police Department, in July 2022, Gordon...
Who is Coley McCraney?
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - The man accused of killing J.B Beasley and Tracy Hawlett was never on the radar of police until his DNA matched their case in March of 2019. McCraney was 26 years old at the time of the crime. He has lived in the area most of his life. When arrested, he was serving as a bishop at a local church and a truck driver.
Marianna man dies in Jackson County car accident
JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — One person was killed in a single car crash early Saturday morning according to the Florida Highway Patrol. Investigators said an SUV was traveling northbound on State Road 73 at 1:30 a.m. before the driver ran off the road when trying to make a left turn. Troopers said the 19-year-old […]
UPDATE: FWC officials confirm Vernon Football coach was involved in fatal boating accident
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -UPDATE 4:22 p.m. Officials with Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission have confirmed with NewsChannel 7, that the individual involved in a fatal boat incident overnight was Trey Pike. Pike served as the Athletic Director and Vernon High School Football Coach. Officials say the incident happened...
Wednesday wreck in Geneva claims life of a Holmes Co. man
GENEVA, Ala. (WDHN) — Geneva police are reminding people to be careful behind the wheel after a two-vehicle crash Wednesday morning on State Highway 27, near the Pea River bridge claimed the life of a Northwest Florida man. Ronald Thompson, 61, of Westville was killed. Police say he was...
Jury selection begins in 1999 cold case killings of 2 Alabama teens
DOTHAN (AP) — Jury selection begins this week in the trial of a truck driver accused of killing two Alabama teenagers in 1999. Coley McCraney, 48, is charged with capital murder in the slayings of J.B. Beasley and Tracie Hawlett. McCraney has maintained he is innocent. Hawlett and Beasley,...
3 more arrests made in Enterprise juvenile homicide case
ENTERPRISE, Ala. (WSFA) - Enterprise police have made more arrests in connection with the fatal shooting of a teenager. Friday afternoon, police charged three juveniles with obstructing government operations. Their arrests come just days after police charged a 14-year-old girl with manslaughter in relation to the incident. The shooting happened...
