Yankees’ Zack Britton gives reason to hope amid Clay Holmes struggles

UPS Delivery Truck Driver Desperate for Fan Amid Triple Digit Temps Denied Due to Corporate PoliciesSharee B.New York City, NY
A Hurricane Uncovered The Remains Of A Staten Island Man, His Murder Is Still UnsolvedJeffery MacStaten Island, NY
Heat Wave More Dangerous For Black New Yorkers, City SaysJeffery MacNew York City, NY
McDonald's Worker Shot Over Cold Fries, Dies In HospitalJeffery MacNew York City, NY
Abbott says, "Biden’s open border policies have deadly consequences."Ash JurbergTexas State
Yankees star Frankie Montas drops truth bomb after rough first outing in New York
The New York Yankees saw prize trade deadline acquisition Frankie Montas make his first start for the team on Sunday. However, things didn’t go exactly to plan. Montas pitched just three innings in a 12-9 loss to the St. Louis Cardinals, earning a no-decision. He allowed six runs on five hits, walking three and striking […] The post Yankees star Frankie Montas drops truth bomb after rough first outing in New York appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Here’s why Yankees demoted Ron Marinaccio amid losing streak
The New York Yankees‘ current losing streak has been brought on, in part, by their once-stout bullpen starting to erode. Even though big names like Clay Holmes and Wandy Peralta have blown it lately, Ron Marinaccio has been doing his best to keep the team afloat. Even though Marinaccio...
Aaron Boone’s power move amid Yankees’ losing streak
It hasn’t been a rosy second half of the 2022 MLB season so far for Aaron Boone and the New York Yankees. After getting swept in a three-game series by the St. Louis Cardinals, the Yankees are now on a five-game losing skid, prompting Boone to make a move that he hopes would nip the issue in the bud.
Derek Jeter, Alex Rodriguez to cover Yankees-Red Sox together on ESPN
Two Yankees legends are teaming up again to broadcast one of the biggest rivalries in sports -- and tensions aren’t confined to the two teams on the field. Derek Jeter will join Alex Rodriguez and Yankees announcer Michael Kay on ESPN's "KayRod Cast" during this Sunday’s matchup between the Red Sox and Yankees at Fenway Park.
Aaron Boone Explains Why Yankees Chose to Option Ron Marinaccio to Triple-A
New York's manager addressed the move to send Marinaccio down to Triple-A on Saturday night, opening a roster spot for Frankie Montas
Oswald Peraza’s latest Instagram story has Yankees fans losing it
New York Yankees fans have been calling for Oswald Peraza to be promoted from Triple-A amid the team’s struggles during the midsection of the season. While the Yankees have kept the prized shortstop prospect in the minor leagues, his latest Instagram story has caught the eye of the fanbase. Peraza, who is currently on the Triple-A roster in Scranton/Wilkes-Barre, posted a photo of him and his girlfriend in New York City on Monday night via his Instagram story. The post set Yankees fans alight, with many believing it was a sign that he was on his way to the Bronx.
Yardbarker
Yankees receive great injury update on relief pitcher Zack Britton
Losing Michael King was a devastating blow to the New York Yankees bullpen, but they required some reinforcements over the past few days. Notably, general manager Brian Cashman traded for Scott Effross of the Chicago Cubs and landed Lou Trivino in the deal that brought Frankie Montas to the Yankees.
Red Sox turn to former Mets All-Star closer to beef up bullpen
The Boston Red Sox had a bit of a confusing trade deadline. Were they buyers? Were they sellers? Does front office executive Chaim Bloom even know? Those are thoughts that had to be racing through every Red Sox fan’s mind. Well, it’s not going to make any more sense after the move the club just […] The post Red Sox turn to former Mets All-Star closer to beef up bullpen appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Oswald Peraza dealt worrying injury blow amid Yankees promotion rumors
The New York Yankees have struggled of late, and despite being active at the trade deadline, things have continued to trend downwards for the Bombers. With the team struggling on both sides of the ball, fans have been calling for some changes to the roster, including the promotion of prized young shortstop Oswald Peraza. Unfortunately, […] The post Oswald Peraza dealt worrying injury blow amid Yankees promotion rumors appeared first on ClutchPoints.
