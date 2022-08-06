ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Yankees’ Zack Britton gives reason to hope amid Clay Holmes struggles

By Brendan Kuty
NJ.com
NJ.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on www.nj.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ClutchPoints

Yankees star Frankie Montas drops truth bomb after rough first outing in New York

The New York Yankees saw prize trade deadline acquisition Frankie Montas make his first start for the team on Sunday. However, things didn’t go exactly to plan. Montas pitched just three innings in a 12-9 loss to the St. Louis Cardinals, earning a no-decision. He allowed six runs on five hits, walking three and striking […] The post Yankees star Frankie Montas drops truth bomb after rough first outing in New York appeared first on ClutchPoints.
MLB
FanSided

Here’s why Yankees demoted Ron Marinaccio amid losing streak

The New York Yankees‘ current losing streak has been brought on, in part, by their once-stout bullpen starting to erode. Even though big names like Clay Holmes and Wandy Peralta have blown it lately, Ron Marinaccio has been doing his best to keep the team afloat. Even though Marinaccio...
MLB
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
New York City, NY
Sports
City
Clay, NY
ClutchPoints

Oswald Peraza’s latest Instagram story has Yankees fans losing it

New York Yankees fans have been calling for Oswald Peraza to be promoted from Triple-A amid the team’s struggles during the midsection of the season. While the Yankees have kept the prized shortstop prospect in the minor leagues, his latest Instagram story has caught the eye of the fanbase. Peraza, who is currently on the Triple-A roster in Scranton/Wilkes-Barre, posted a photo of him and his girlfriend in New York City on Monday night via his Instagram story. The post set Yankees fans alight, with many believing it was a sign that he was on his way to the Bronx.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Yardbarker

Yankees receive great injury update on relief pitcher Zack Britton

Losing Michael King was a devastating blow to the New York Yankees bullpen, but they required some reinforcements over the past few days. Notably, general manager Brian Cashman traded for Scott Effross of the Chicago Cubs and landed Lou Trivino in the deal that brought Frankie Montas to the Yankees.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
ClutchPoints

Red Sox turn to former Mets All-Star closer to beef up bullpen

The Boston Red Sox had a bit of a confusing trade deadline. Were they buyers? Were they sellers? Does front office executive Chaim Bloom even know? Those are thoughts that had to be racing through every Red Sox fan’s mind. Well, it’s not going to make any more sense after the move the club just […] The post Red Sox turn to former Mets All-Star closer to beef up bullpen appeared first on ClutchPoints.
BOSTON, MA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Aaron Boone
Person
Tommy John
Person
Zack Britton
Person
Clay Holmes
Person
Miguel Castro
ClutchPoints

Oswald Peraza dealt worrying injury blow amid Yankees promotion rumors

The New York Yankees have struggled of late, and despite being active at the trade deadline, things have continued to trend downwards for the Bombers. With the team struggling on both sides of the ball, fans have been calling for some changes to the roster, including the promotion of prized young shortstop Oswald Peraza. Unfortunately, […] The post Oswald Peraza dealt worrying injury blow amid Yankees promotion rumors appeared first on ClutchPoints.
MLB
NJ.com

NJ.com

NJ
204K+
Followers
116K+
Post
75M+
Views
ABOUT

NJ.com is New Jersey's largest website for local news, sports, entertainment, jobs, autos, real estate and information, affiliated with 12 New Jersey newspapers. No matter what part of the state you hail from, you can find news on NJ.com from your your town.

 https://www.nj.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy