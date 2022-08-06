ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cedar County, MO

Three teens die, two others hurt in rural Missouri crash

By Joey Schneider
FOX 2
FOX 2
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1xoIzF_0h7UIJt300

CEDAR COUNTY, Mo. – Three teenagers died and two others were hurt Thursday afternoon in a rural Missouri crash.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports Ryan Chick, 18, of Cabool; Logan Meerkatz, 18, of Cleveland, Missouri; and Clay Palmer, 19, of Cleveland, Missouri. Two other 18-year-olds are hospitalized with injuries.

The crash happened around 4:30 p.m. Thursday just a few miles east of Jerico Springs in Cedar County.

Trending: Spelunkers in Perry County, Mo. find missing dog in cave

Investigators say all five were traveling in a vehicle that traveled off a roadway, topped a hill and became airborne. The vehicle overturned and three people were ejected from the vehicle.

MSHP Troop D, which covers most of southwest Missouri, reported three deaths from the crash and 72 for the year within the troop’s region.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 2.

Comments / 18

TotalPackage
3d ago

RIP Hopefully the victims family and friends and loved ones can find the strength to get through this. Hopefully the injured will make a full speedy recovery without any complications and Hopefully all the victims family and friends and loved ones can find the strength to get through this

Reply
8
Teresa Sherman
2d ago

My prayers are with them. May God grant the families the strength not to find blame but to come together and support each other.

Reply(1)
4
Rhonda Wilson Bowie
3d ago

Praying for God's peace and comfort for the families.

Reply
14
Related
bransontrilakesnews.com

Arkansas woman killed in head-on crash near Branson

A woman from Arkansas was killed in a head-on vehicle collision on Friday, Aug. 5, seven miles north of Branson. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported Carla McSpadden, 50, of Bradford, Arkansas was traveling south in the northbound lane of Highway 65 at 12:14 a.m., when her 2011 Chevrolet Equinox struck a northbound 2021 Dodge Durango head-on, being driven by Crystal Thompson, 42, of Clever.
BRANSON, MO
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Kansas City man hurt in rollover crash at Lake of the Ozarks

CAMDEN COUNTY, Mo. (KMIZ) A Kansas City man was hurt late Monday night in a single-vehicle rollover crash at the Lake of the Ozarks. The crash happened on Bumper Hill Road near Route D in Camden County around 11:20 p.m., according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol. Troopers said 41-year-old Gregory W. Hepner was thrown The post Kansas City man hurt in rollover crash at Lake of the Ozarks appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
CAMDEN COUNTY, MO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Jerico Springs, MO
Local
Missouri Accidents
City
Cleveland, MO
Cabool, MO
Crime & Safety
State
Missouri State
Local
Missouri Crime & Safety
Cedar County, MO
Crime & Safety
County
Cedar County, MO
City
Cabool, MO
kwos.com

Missouri man’s body pulled from Boone County lake

Searches find the body of a man missing at Rocky Fork Lakes Conservation Area. 61 – year old Michael Smith had been fishing Sunday when he disappeared. Two companions couldn’t find him when they returned from a trip to town. Foul play is not suspected.
BOONE COUNTY, MO
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV

News to Know: Ohio murder suspect arrested in Kansas, and crash south of Midenmines kills 1 and injures 2

LAWRENCE, Kan. – Authorities arrest a suspect in Kansas wanted for killing four people in Ohio. Police in Montgomery County’s Butler Township said late Saturday night 39-year-old Stephen Marlow was taken into custody by police in Lawrence, Kansas. He is wanted in Ohio for shooting and killing four people with one of victim being a teenage girl. They say Marlow will be sent to Ohio to face charges. Follow this story here.
LAWRENCE, KS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Three Deaths#Missing Dog#Traffic Accident#Nexstar Media Inc
Great Bend Post

Kansas City police rescue murder suspect from river

KANSAS CITY —Felony charges have been filed in the August 5, fatal stabbing of a Kansas City man's former girlfriend, Latoya Brown, outside a Raytown nursing home, according to Jackson County Prosecutor Jean Peters Baker. Andre M. Williams, 49, faces requested charges of murder 1st degree and armed criminal...
KANSAS CITY, MO
kmmo.com

TWO VEHICLE CRASH IN WARRENSBURG

A two vehicle crash occurred at 7:20 a.m. today in Warrensburg. According to a release from the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the crash occurred when a vehicle driven by 79 year old Sharon A. Miller pulled out onto U.S. Highway 50 from West Young Street and struck a vehicle driven by 23 year old Krysten A. Ford. Ford’s vehicle overturned and came to a rest in the median on Highway 50. Miller’s vehicle came to rest in the crossover.
WARRENSBURG, MO
ozarkradionews.com

Three Area Teens Injured in Saturday Crash

Mountain Grove, AR. – Three teenagers from the area have become injured after a two-vehicle accident on Saturday, August 6th. This crash occurred on Gumbo Road, 1 mile South of Mountain Grove. Tyler Long and Waylon Williams, two 18-year-old males from Mountain Grove and Hartville, respectively, were riding in a 1997 Chevy S10, when Long failed to yield at a stop sign. They then collided with a 2005 Chevy Silverado, driven by a 15-year-old male juvenile from Mountain Grove, forcing both of them off the right side of the road.
MOUNTAIN GROVE, MO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
Accidents
KSIS Radio 1050 AM

Six Injured in JoCo Crash

Six people were injured in a two-vehicle accident that occurred early Sunday morning in Johnson County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that an eastbound 2017 Nissan Rogue, driven by 28-year-old Jason Eckhart of Knob Noster, was on US 50, two miles east of Route D, around 1 a.m., when the Nissan struck the rear of an eastbound 2015 Toyota, driven by 34-year-old Narsy Sirom from Sedalia.
JOHNSON COUNTY, MO
KYTV

Teenager dies in crash in Laclede County, Mo.

NEAR LEBANON, Mo. (KY3) - A teenager died in a crash in Laclede County on Monday. Troopers responded to the crash on Eidson Road, a half mile south of State Highway 32, around 10 a.m. Investigators say the driver’s truck traveled off the right side of the road, hit an...
LACLEDE COUNTY, MO
K92.3

Iowa Felon Caught By Missouri Deputies After Underestimating Corn

What do the sun, corn, and dogs all have in common; well in Hopkins Missouri, they are part of the trifecta used to stop an Iowa felon. Guardo Gutierrez had a warrant out for his arrest in Iowa that alleged the was a felon that possessed and also displayed a firearm during an assault. The Nodaway County Sheriff’s Office says Gutierrez was also suspected of being armed while he was in hiding in Hopkins, Missouri.
HOPKINS, MO
KMBC.com

Man charged in death of ex-girlfriend outside Raytown nursing home

A man has been charged with first-degree murder in the death of his ex-girlfriend outside a nursing home in Raytown. The Jackson County Prosecutor's Office says Andre M. Williams faces charges of first-degree murder and armed criminal action in the Aug. 5 death of his former girlfriend, Latoya Brown. Court...
RAYTOWN, MO
mymoinfo.com

Five Injured In St. Francois County Accident

(Farmington) Five people were injured in a two vehicle traffic accident Sunday afternoon on Route D at O’Bannon Road in St. Francois County. The highway patrol says a Ford Escape driven by a 17 year old juvenile turned into the path of a Dodge Journey driven by 62 year old Vicky Jennings of Farmington, forcing both vehicles off the road.
SAINT FRANCOIS COUNTY, MO
FOX 2

FOX 2

38K+
Followers
10K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

St. Louis news, weather, and sports is on FOX2Now.com.

 https://fox2now.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy