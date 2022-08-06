Trevor Reed: Brittney Griner to face "serious" health threats in Russian prison

Read on www.axios.com
Former FBI official shares what struck him about FBI search
Former FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe reacts to the FBI executing a search warrant at Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago resort in Palm Beach, Florida, as part of an investigation into the handling of presidential documents, including classified documents, that may have been brought to Florida, three people familiar with the situation say.
Marco Rubio Fires Warning to Biden Over Trump Mar-a-Lago Raid
The Florida Senator compared the raid at the former president's home to the actions of "Marxist dictatorships."
US loses half its fighter jets, tons of warships in China war game
American military strategists are actively gaming U.S. military response scenarios to a potential Chinese invasion of Taiwan by 2026. The wargames have already found that the U.S. would have to lose more than 900 fighter jets — up to half of its fighter jet fleet — and a large number of U.S. warships to turn back China, a new report revealed Monday.
The problem with Trump’s response to the FBI ‘raid’ at Mar-a-Lago
There are so many scandals surrounding Donald Trump that when news broke about federal law enforcement executing a search warrant at the former president’s home, the political world had to collectively pause to ask an uncomfortable question: Which of the many ongoing investigations surrounding the Republican generated these developments?
Lindsey Graham among senators throwing support behind Pelosi's Taiwan trip
Senators from both sides of the aisle voiced their support on Sunday for House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's recent trip to Taiwan, as China continues to retaliate with provocative military drills in the region. The big picture: Following Pelosi's controversial trip to the island nation, the Chinese military began live ammunition...
Russian TV Airs Nuclear Missile Warning for U.S., Britain
Panelist on Vremya Pokazhet (Time Will Tell) Yuri Kot said missiles could hit Washington or London, as fears about a possible nuclear escalation grow.
Omar facing closer-than-expected House primary in Minnesota
WASHINGTON (AP) — Minnesota Rep. Ilhan Omar, a member of the progressive Squad, was locked in a closer-than-expected Democratic primary race Tuesday with a centrist challenger who has questioned the incumbent’s support for the “defund the police” movement amid rising crime rates. Former Minneapolis City Councilmember Don Samuels conceded the race to Omar, but it remained too early for The Associated Press to call. Meanwhile, another progressive, Becca Balint, won the Democratic House primary in Vermont – positioning her to become the first woman representing the state in Congress. A key race was also unfolding in western Wisconsin,...
U.S. moves to seize $90 million plane owned by sanctioned Russian oligarch
A judge has authorized U.S. prosecutors to seize a $90 million Airbus plane owned by the sanctioned Russian oligarch Andrei Skoch, the Department of Justice announced Monday. Why it matters: The move is part of the U.S. effort to force Russian President Vladimir Putin to end his unprovoked invasion of Ukraine by freezing and seizing assets belonging to Russian oligarchs.
Youngkin denounces FBI raid on Trump
Republican Gov. Youngkin, who worked hard to keep Donald Trump at arm's length during his campaign last year, came to the former president's defense Tuesday.What's happening: In a tweet, Youngkin called reports the FBI searched Trump's home a "stunning move.""Selective, politically motivated actions have no place in our democracy," he wrote.Between the lines: It's the best sign yet Youngkin is focused on a presidential run, writes the New York Times' Jonathan Martin."This is a message for national GOP primary voters, not the many DOJ and FBI employees who call Virginia home."Of note: Fact checkers have repeatedly debunked Youngkin's claims that the U.S. Department of Justice labeled school parents as terrorists.Go deeper: Youngkin presidential buzz grows louder
Biden won't force African countries to choose U.S. or China, Blinken says
Secretary of State Tony Blinken unveiled the Biden administration's Africa strategy in South Africa on Monday. Why it matters: One element of that strategy is not to force countries to choose between the U.S. and China or Russia. "The United States will not dictate Africa’s choices," Blinken said. "Neither should anyone else."
Mar-a-Lago search was "fair game," Chris Christie says
Former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie told a radio show on Tuesday that while he has some "concerns" about the FBI's search of former President Trump's Mar-a-Lago home, he believes looking through Trump's personal safe was "fair game." Why it matters: Although the FBI and Justice Department haven't officially disclosed...
White House stresses peace as online talk of violence ramps up after Mar-a-Lago search
White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre on Tuesday called for people to remain peaceful and said the White House condems any future "political violence" after former President Trump's Mar-a-Lago home was searched by the FBI. Driving the news: Jean-Pierre was responding to a question about the possibility of violence amid...
Afghan Muslim arrested for killings that shook New Mexico's Islamic community
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M., Aug 9 (Reuters) - A Muslim immigrant from Afghanistan has been arrested as the prime suspect in the serial killings of four Muslim men that rattled the Islamic community of New Mexico's largest city, police said on Tuesday.
Trump's 2024 boost
Former President Trump's top prospective rivals for the 2024 GOP nomination are fiercely defending him over the FBI's search of Mar-a-Lago, alleging — without evidence — that he's the victim of political persecution by a rogue Biden Justice Department. Why it matters: At a moment when Trump's grip...
Record rainfall and flooding kills at least 9 in Seoul
Flooding in Seoul, South Korea, overnight killed at least nine people, including two sisters in their 40s and a 13-year-old girl, the New York Times reports. Driving the news: It was some of the heaviest rainfall seen in decades and weather officials estimate that nearly 17 inches of rain fell in southern Seoul between Monday and early Tuesday.
Rudy Giuliani must testify in Atlanta 2020 election probe next week
An Atlanta judge ordered Rudy Giuliani to testify in person before a panel investigating the 2020 election on Aug. 17, unless a doctor can explain why Trump's former lawyer is unable to do so. Why it matters: Giuliani is among those closest to former President Trump that the Fulton County...
Election Denier Kim Crockett Wins Minnesota GOP Secretary Of State Primary
Crockett, who called the 2020 election “rigged” and “illegitimate,” will turn Minnesota into yet another battleground over the future of American democracy.
The FBI searches Mar-a-Lago
Former President Donald Trump said on Monday that the FBI searched his Florida residence at Mar-a-Lago. Two sources familiar with the matter told Axios’s Jonathan Swan that it was their understanding the search was related to documents taken from the White House -- documents that may have been classified.
Amid human trafficking hysteria, Utah refugees face false accusations
Refugee advocates in Logan are trying to protect a group of Afghan men after a viral Tik Tok video last week wrongly accused them of human trafficking at a carnival. The men, who served alongside the U.S. military in Afghanistan, fled to Utah after the Taliban took over the country last year.
Convicted, disgraced ex-politicians attack FBI over Mar-a-Lago search
Disgraced former elected officials and political operatives came out of the woodwork on Tuesday to condemn the FBI search of former President Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate. Why it matters: Figures like Rod Blagojevich, the former Democratic governor of Illinois who later described himself as a "Trumpocrat," and former Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort are intimately familiar with federal law enforcement tactics — and more likely than most to see FBI action against a public figure as politically motivated.
