ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Basketball

Trevor Reed: Brittney Griner to face "serious" health threats in Russian prison

By Herb Scribner
Axios
Axios
 3 days ago
Read on www.axios.com

Comments / 0

Related
CNN

Former FBI official shares what struck him about FBI search

Former FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe reacts to the FBI executing a search warrant at Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago resort in Palm Beach, Florida, as part of an investigation into the handling of presidential documents, including classified documents, that may have been brought to Florida, three people familiar with the situation say.
PALM BEACH, FL
americanmilitarynews.com

US loses half its fighter jets, tons of warships in China war game

American military strategists are actively gaming U.S. military response scenarios to a potential Chinese invasion of Taiwan by 2026. The wargames have already found that the U.S. would have to lose more than 900 fighter jets — up to half of its fighter jet fleet — and a large number of U.S. warships to turn back China, a new report revealed Monday.
MILITARY
MSNBC

The problem with Trump’s response to the FBI ‘raid’ at Mar-a-Lago

There are so many scandals surrounding Donald Trump that when news broke about federal law enforcement executing a search warrant at the former president’s home, the political world had to collectively pause to ask an uncomfortable question: Which of the many ongoing investigations surrounding the Republican generated these developments?
POTUS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Brittney Griner
The Associated Press

Omar facing closer-than-expected House primary in Minnesota

WASHINGTON (AP) — Minnesota Rep. Ilhan Omar, a member of the progressive Squad, was locked in a closer-than-expected Democratic primary race Tuesday with a centrist challenger who has questioned the incumbent’s support for the “defund the police” movement amid rising crime rates. Former Minneapolis City Councilmember Don Samuels conceded the race to Omar, but it remained too early for The Associated Press to call. Meanwhile, another progressive, Becca Balint, won the Democratic House primary in Vermont – positioning her to become the first woman representing the state in Congress. A key race was also unfolding in western Wisconsin,...
MINNESOTA STATE
Axios

U.S. moves to seize $90 million plane owned by sanctioned Russian oligarch

A judge has authorized U.S. prosecutors to seize a $90 million Airbus plane owned by the sanctioned Russian oligarch Andrei Skoch, the Department of Justice announced Monday. Why it matters: The move is part of the U.S. effort to force Russian President Vladimir Putin to end his unprovoked invasion of Ukraine by freezing and seizing assets belonging to Russian oligarchs.
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Prison#Russian#American#Cnn#Marine#Usa Today
Axios Richmond

Youngkin denounces FBI raid on Trump

Republican Gov. Youngkin, who worked hard to keep Donald Trump at arm's length during his campaign last year, came to the former president's defense Tuesday.What's happening: In a tweet, Youngkin called reports the FBI searched Trump's home a "stunning move.""Selective, politically motivated actions have no place in our democracy," he wrote.Between the lines: It's the best sign yet Youngkin is focused on a presidential run, writes the New York Times' Jonathan Martin."This is a message for national GOP primary voters, not the many DOJ and FBI employees who call Virginia home."Of note: Fact checkers have repeatedly debunked Youngkin's claims that the U.S. Department of Justice labeled school parents as terrorists.Go deeper: Youngkin presidential buzz grows louder
VIRGINIA STATE
Axios

Mar-a-Lago search was "fair game," Chris Christie says

Former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie told a radio show on Tuesday that while he has some "concerns" about the FBI's search of former President Trump's Mar-a-Lago home, he believes looking through Trump's personal safe was "fair game." Why it matters: Although the FBI and Justice Department haven't officially disclosed...
U.S. POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
WNBA
NewsBreak
Basketball
Country
Russia
NewsBreak
Sports
Axios

Trump's 2024 boost

Former President Trump's top prospective rivals for the 2024 GOP nomination are fiercely defending him over the FBI's search of Mar-a-Lago, alleging — without evidence — that he's the victim of political persecution by a rogue Biden Justice Department. Why it matters: At a moment when Trump's grip...
POTUS
Axios

Record rainfall and flooding kills at least 9 in Seoul

Flooding in Seoul, South Korea, overnight killed at least nine people, including two sisters in their 40s and a 13-year-old girl, the New York Times reports. Driving the news: It was some of the heaviest rainfall seen in decades and weather officials estimate that nearly 17 inches of rain fell in southern Seoul between Monday and early Tuesday.
ENVIRONMENT
Axios

The FBI searches Mar-a-Lago

Former President Donald Trump said on Monday that the FBI searched his Florida residence at Mar-a-Lago. Two sources familiar with the matter told Axios’s Jonathan Swan that it was their understanding the search was related to documents taken from the White House -- documents that may have been classified.
POTUS
Axios

Convicted, disgraced ex-politicians attack FBI over Mar-a-Lago search

Disgraced former elected officials and political operatives came out of the woodwork on Tuesday to condemn the FBI search of former President Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate. Why it matters: Figures like Rod Blagojevich, the former Democratic governor of Illinois who later described himself as a "Trumpocrat," and former Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort are intimately familiar with federal law enforcement tactics — and more likely than most to see FBI action against a public figure as politically motivated.
POTUS
Axios

Axios

Washington, DC
91K+
Followers
47K+
Post
88M+
Views
ABOUT

Smart brevity worthy of your time, attention and trust.

 https://www.axios.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy