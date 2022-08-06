Read on www.firstcoastnews.com
First Coast News
Sammy the dog is returned to his owner, all the way from New Jersey to Florida!🐾
It took 8 months to bring Sammy back to his owner in Jacksonville. Check out the beautiful moment where they reunited if you want to shed a tear today!
Kids consignment store headed back to Jacksonville beaches in August
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — It's been nearly a year since one of the oldest kids consignment stores, "Amy's Turn," closed in Jax Beach. Now, a new store will open in the space on Atlantic Blvd. in Neptune Beach, to be called Amber's Turn. “When they announced they were closing I...
Missing Jacksonville dog reunited with owner after being found in New Jersey
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — It's a reunion nearly nine months and 900 miles in the making. Sammy the Shit-Tzu had to travel across the country, but he is finally back in his owner's arms. For 11 years, Sammy was Anne Heimburger's "primary pooch." He helped her get through some dark...
Once-in-a-lifetime love: Jacksonville couple celebrates 60 years of marriage from hospital room
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — One couple's diamond anniversary celebration was made extra special thanks to the staff at Baptist Health Jacksonville. After 60 years, Maximillian had never missed an anniversary celebration with his wife and the staff at Baptist said there was no way a hospital stay was going to stop him.
Regency Square Mall plagued with empty stores, mold and water leaks
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Regency Square Mall was once a vibrant place for locals. Its 160 stores drew in much of the Jacksonville community years ago but decades later, much of the building is empty. Many storefronts sit vacant, some boarded up, and parking lots are empty. “It's not a...
Ponte Vedra High School student crowned Miss Florida's Outstanding Teen
PONTE VEDRA BEACH, Fla. — Aashna Shah and her family are heading to Texas this week for the Miss America's Outstanding Teen pageant. The 16-year-old Ponte Vedra High School student was recently crowned the first ever Indian American Miss Florida's Outstanding Teen. Since 7th grade, Shah has been hard...
Glynn County Schools warns of 'significant delays' with busses due to driver shortage
GLYNN COUNTY, Ga. — (The video above is from a previous, unrelated report) Due to a bus driver shortage, Glynn County parents and students may experience significant delays with school bus pickups and drop-offs beginning Tuesday, according to Glynn County Schools. "Our dedicated drivers are making the necessary adjustments...
Parent Academy hosting school safety presentation
DUVAL COUNTY, Fla. — Parent Academy of Duval County Public Schools is hosting an interactive school safety presentation with Chief Burton and school police staff.
First Coast News
Prayer vigil held in Brunswick before sentencing for Arbery killers, the message - unity
BRUNSWICK, Ga. — A prayer vigil was held early Monday morning at a church outside the federal courthouse where federal sentencing took place for the three men killed in the killing of Ahmaud Arbery. Songs and prayers rang out from the steps of St. Mark's episcopal Church. The group...
First Coast News
Biker hit by car, killed on University Boulevard West in Jacksonville
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A bicyclist was hit by a car and killed on University Boulevard West in Jacksonville Sunday night, police said. Police said a bicyclist and a small SUV were both traveling eastbound on University Boulevard West in Jacksonville when the bicyclist made a sudden left turn in front of the car.
First Coast News
Police: 16-year-old boy found dead at InTown Suites hotel in Jacksonville
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Homicide investigators are questioning witnesses after a 16-year old boy was found dead inside a hotel room in East Arlington. Just before 2:00 a.m. Tuesday, Jacksonville Sheriff's Office investigators say they responded to a call about a person shot at InTown Suites Extended Stay hotel near the corner of St. John's Bluff Road and Atlantic Boulevard.
First Coast News
Arrest made after 16-year-old found dead in Jacksonville hotel, JSO says
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — An arrest has been made after a 16-year old boy was found dead inside a hotel room in East Arlington. The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office has charged a 15-year-old with possession of a firearm by an adjudicated delinquent and tampering with evidence. First Coast News is not naming the teen due to his age.
72-year-old woman arrested trying to rob bank inside Westside Walmart
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Jennifer Elaine Christensen, 72, was arrested Tuesday for attempted robbery inside a Walmart, according to Jacksonville Sheriff's Office. The woman gave a bank teller a note demanding money, though no money was exchanged, JSO said. Around 10 a.m., deputies responded to the Woodforest National Bank, located...
JSO's computer-aided dispatch system is still down, FBI assisting
JACKSONVILLE, Fla — The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office confirmed Monday that it's CAD (computer-aided dispatch) system is still down. Police say this is forcing dispatchers to communicate with officers in the field by voice dispatch instead of documenting calls and locations through the system. However, JSO says this is not...
DCPS holds safety, security discussion ahead of new school year
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The police chief of Duval County Public Schools is re-assuring parents their children will be safe in the classroom. He had Courtney Kelly's attention. "Being a bit more educated on the new normal beyond just the pandemic," she explained as her reason to attend a DCPS safety and security meeting Tuesday night.
JSO: One person shot during robbery near Arlington and Jacksonville University
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — One person was shot during a robbery around 2:05 a.m. Monday on Perch Drive near Arlington and Jacksonville University, Jacksonville Sheriff's Office Sergeant Hess said at briefing. The shooting occurred in the roadway, JSO said. The victim was taken to the hospital with non life-threatening injuries.
The Bethel Church raises $115,000 in scholarship money for annual Scholarthon
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Bethel Church in downtown Jacksonville is sending students off to college with a little more money for books. The church raised over $115,000 in scholarship money for students. This is all a part of the annual Scholarthon event that is gaining nationwide attention. One student...
First Coast News
Police: Man shot on Eastside of Jacksonville, took himself to the hospital
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office responded to a reported shooting this afternoon at 2 p.m. after a man drove himself to the hospital, arriving with gunshot wounds. The man was shot by an unknown suspect during a physical altercation when the suspect pulled a gun on him,...
DCPS superintendent says this year could start off with some 'challenges' but things will fall into place
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Teachers are back to school and setting up their classrooms and preparing for the new school year. “I'm excited because this school year my students that I've had since their first day in high school they’ll be in 11th grade, so we’ve grown up together... this school year I'm ready to see their growth," said Alexis Cheatham, teacher and mentor with Elevate Jacksonville.
First Coast News
Ahmaud Arbery's killers will be sentenced for federal hate crimes Monday. Here's what to know.
BRUNSWICK, Ga. — The three men convicted of murdering Ahmaud Arbery will be sentenced for their federal hate crimes Monday. They will each be sentenced separately, starting with Travis McMichael at 10 a.m., then Greg McMichael at 1 p.m. and William "Roddie" Bryan at 3 p.m. A jury convicted...
