ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nassau County, FL

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Nassau County, FL
Nassau County, FL
Government
Local
Florida Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Travel Info#Travel Beach#What To Do#Amelia Island#Travel Guide#Beaches
First Coast News

Biker hit by car, killed on University Boulevard West in Jacksonville

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A bicyclist was hit by a car and killed on University Boulevard West in Jacksonville Sunday night, police said. Police said a bicyclist and a small SUV were both traveling eastbound on University Boulevard West in Jacksonville when the bicyclist made a sudden left turn in front of the car.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
First Coast News

Police: 16-year-old boy found dead at InTown Suites hotel in Jacksonville

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Homicide investigators are questioning witnesses after a 16-year old boy was found dead inside a hotel room in East Arlington. Just before 2:00 a.m. Tuesday, Jacksonville Sheriff's Office investigators say they responded to a call about a person shot at InTown Suites Extended Stay hotel near the corner of St. John's Bluff Road and Atlantic Boulevard.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
First Coast News

Arrest made after 16-year-old found dead in Jacksonville hotel, JSO says

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — An arrest has been made after a 16-year old boy was found dead inside a hotel room in East Arlington. The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office has charged a 15-year-old with possession of a firearm by an adjudicated delinquent and tampering with evidence. First Coast News is not naming the teen due to his age.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Travel
First Coast News

DCPS superintendent says this year could start off with some 'challenges' but things will fall into place

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Teachers are back to school and setting up their classrooms and preparing for the new school year. “I'm excited because this school year my students that I've had since their first day in high school they’ll be in 11th grade, so we’ve grown up together... this school year I'm ready to see their growth," said Alexis Cheatham, teacher and mentor with Elevate Jacksonville.
JACKSONVILLE, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy