Two face murder charges after Greenville shooting
GREENVILLE, Miss. ( WJTV ) – Two men have been arrested following the shooting death of a man in Greenville.
Vicksburg Daily News reported LaMarcus Martin, 36, was found with a gunshot wound to his head around 1:30 a.m. on Thursday, August 4. He was was taken to a hospital where he was later pronounced dead.Alcorn County jail escapees arrested in Baton Rouge
Greenville police charged Marquis Lattimore, 23, with capital murder and possession of a weapon by a convicted felon. Geremy Coleman, 26, was charged with murder.
According to the newspaper, they were booked into the Washington County Regional Correctional Facility.
