Two face murder charges after Greenville shooting

By Rachel Hernandez
 3 days ago

GREENVILLE, Miss. ( WJTV ) – Two men have been arrested following the shooting death of a man in Greenville.

Vicksburg Daily News reported LaMarcus Martin, 36, was found with a gunshot wound to his head around 1:30 a.m. on Thursday, August 4. He was was taken to a hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

Alcorn County jail escapees arrested in Baton Rouge

Greenville police charged Marquis Lattimore, 23, with capital murder and possession of a weapon by a convicted felon. Geremy Coleman, 26, was charged with murder.

According to the newspaper, they were booked into the Washington County Regional Correctional Facility.

Two Men Arrested for Greenville Homicide

On August 4, 2022 at approximately 1:30am, the Greenville Police Department responded to a disturbance. LaMarcus Martin, 36, was found lying near a vehicle unresponsive with what appeared to be a gunshot wound to the head. Martin was pronounced deceased by the Washington County Coroners Office. Investigators have arrested 23yr old Marquis Lattimore and 26yr old Geremy Coleman both of Greenville. Lattimore is being charged with Capital Murder and Possession of a Firearm by Felon. Coleman is being charged with one count of Murder. Both are being held in the Washington County Regional Correctional Facility awaiting their initial appearance.
