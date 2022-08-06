Two face murder charges after Greenville shooting

GREENVILLE, Miss. ( WJTV ) – Two men have been arrested following the shooting death of a man in Greenville.

Vicksburg Daily News reported LaMarcus Martin, 36, was found with a gunshot wound to his head around 1:30 a.m. on Thursday, August 4. He was was taken to a hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

Greenville police charged Marquis Lattimore, 23, with capital murder and possession of a weapon by a convicted felon. Geremy Coleman, 26, was charged with murder.

According to the newspaper, they were booked into the Washington County Regional Correctional Facility.

