ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arizona State

Who is Kari Lake? 5 things to know about Arizona's Republican governor nominee

By Stacey Barchenger, Arizona Republic
AZCentral | The Arizona Republic
AZCentral | The Arizona Republic
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=47eDsr_0h7UI5c800

Arizona's Republican voters have chosen Kari Lake, the former Fox 10 news anchor turned anti-media firebrand, as their nominee for governor.

Lake is a political newcomer who bested a pack of other GOP candidates by promising to reform election systems in Arizona and to secure the southern border. She won former President Donald Trump's endorsement and though she has no history in politics, Lake entered the race well known among voters after appearing in their homes on the nightly news.

Ducey has hit a two-term limit and cannot run again, meaning voters will choose the state's next governor in November's general election.

Who is Kari Lake?

Lake, 52, worked at Phoenix's Fox 10 news for 22 years before ending her career in early 2021, with most of that time anchoring the nightly news alongside John Hook.

A native of Iowa, she is the youngest of nine children and daughter of a public school teacher. She studied journalism at the University of Iowa before moving to Arizona and starting at 12 News as a weekend anchor in her late 20s.

That's where she met her husband, to whom she has been married 24 years. They have two children.

Lake worked briefly in Albany, New York, before joining Fox 10's news team, where she built her career and familiarity among Arizonans. While there, she interviewed then-presidents Barack Obama and Trump, pinnacle interviews for any journalist.

And they're off:Lake, Hobbs start their campaigns for governor

How did Kari Lake get into politics?

The former television anchor has not run for office before. In a video announcing her departure from Fox 10, she said she was no longer proud to be a journalist and felt like the media was driving "fear and division" in the country.

Three months later, she announced she was running for governor, pledging to put "Arizona first."

Lake has portrayed herself as a change agent who will tackle the state's toughest issues. "The status quo isn’t working," she has told The Arizona Republic. "I’m focused on delivering the transformative leadership we need to tackle those challenges head on."

Who is Kari Lake's opponent for Arizona governor?

Lake faces Katie Hobbs, the Arizona secretary of state, in the Nov. 8 general election.

Hobbs handily won the Democratic nomination for governor on Aug. 2. Hobbs lives in Phoenix with her husband, and they have two adult children.

A former social worker and advocate for domestic violence victims, Hobbs served eight years in the Arizona Legislature before she was elected secretary of state. Her job duties include overseeing elections and business registrations, as well as running the state library, which catalogues the official history of the Grand Canyon State.

Hobbs has pledged to protect abortion rights, boost public education funding and make Arizona more affordable for working class families through a variety of programs including a child tax credit and waiving taxes on high cost items, like diapers and baby formula.

Who is running?:What to know about Arizona's candidates for governor

Where does Kari Lake stand on key issues?

Lake has said Trump won the 2020 election in Arizona, despite no evidence supporting the claim, and has said she would not have certified Biden's election if she were governor at the time.

She has pledged to clean voter registration rolls, stop ballot harvesting and has gone to court to argue for ending the use of electronic voting machines and limit voting to in-person on Election Day, instead of using mail-in ballots.

She wants to flood the southern border with law enforcement to keep an "invasion" of migrants at bay and is the only Republican candidate to pledge to work to combat homelessness, offering a plan that provides more resources but also threatens criminal penalties.

Her education policy proposal supports school vouchers and creating a dual education system where high schoolers can pursue technical education by expanding training academies statewide.

She wants to ban critical race theory, which for some has become an umbrella term for curriculum that teaches about systemic racism, boost teacher pay by offering performance bonuses, and implement the Hillsdale 1776 curriculum, which was deemed as conservatives' response to teachings like The 1619 Project, which examined American history through the lens of slavery.

On abortion, Lake's campaign has said she is "pro-life but supports exceptions for rape, incest and life of the mother."

What are Lake's controversies?

Lake's departure from Fox 10 followed several controversies, including once when she used an expletive on camera and another in which she alleged the "Red for Ed" push for more education funding was a secret effort to legalize marijuana. It wasn't.

Her past has received wide scrutiny since she entered the race for governor, and her opponents and the news media have drawn contrasts between Lake the journalist and Lake the candidate.

Lake voted as a Democrat between 2008 and 2012, supporting Obama's first term. Lake has attacked Sen. John McCain's legacy, calling the state’s longtime Republican leader a "loser." One of McCain's sons, Jimmy McCain, who considered Lake a friend, said he and family members felt betrayed by Lake's flip.

'Democracy is on the ballot':How TV news covered the Arizona primary

Lake veered toward gay bashing, prompting one of Phoenix's best known drag queens, Richard Stevens, who performs as Barbra Seville, to publicly blast Lake for hypocrisy.

She also claimed she was a life member of the National Rifle Association, though she refused to provide proof of her membership prior to 2021.

Along the campaign trail, several tactics have prompted scrutiny, including her using donated dollars for routine expenses and putting her husband and daughter on the payroll.

Reach reporter Stacey Barchenger at stacey.barchenger@arizonarepublic.com or 480-416-5669. Follow her on Twitter @sbarchenger.

Support local journalism. Subscribe to azcentral.com today.

Comments / 161

David Delgado
3d ago

We forget that Trump was a liberal Democrat until 2008. Kari Lake's transformation into a conservative republican is not so unusual. All I hope is that she beats Katie Hobbs in November.

Reply(19)
64
Bobby Jones
2d ago

kari Lake made it overwhelmingly difficult to cheat because she won every county in the state. They threw up their hands in exasperation. Don't just vote, overwhelm.

Reply
14
Az retiree
3d ago

Who is Kari going to stab in the back or blindside next? I have plenty of reasons not to trust her. She has zero experience.I’m 100% for Katie Hobbs!

Reply(35)
44
Related
Phoenix New Times

Kari Lake is the GOP Nominee. Here's What She Wants to Do to Arizona

After three long days tallying ballots and one very nutty election night jubilee, Trump-backed Kari Lake is the Republican nominee for governor of Arizona. Her opponent’s early lead in Maricopa County wasn’t enough to survive Lake’s midnight comeback on Tuesday, when she pulled ahead by 10,000 votes. By Thursday morning, the Associated Press called the primary race for Lake. By the next morning, her lead grew to more than 19,000 votes.
ARIZONA STATE
Phoenix New Times

Ron DeSantis to Rally with Kari Lake, Blake Masters in Phoenix

The August primary elections are over. For the extreme — and energized — wing of the Republican Party in Arizona, they proved a decisive win. One new sign of Arizona's importance to the GOP's "new right" of election deniers and fake electors: Florida governor Ron DeSantis is flying in for a rally Sunday with candidates Kari Lake and Blake Masters.
PHOENIX, AZ
kjzz.org

Arizona's secretary of state race is drawing a lot of attention — and out-of-state money

Republican Mark Finchem will face Democrat Adrian Fontes in the race for Arizona secretary of state in November after each emerged from their party’s primary last week. Races for secretary of state across the country are attracting more money than ever before. An analysis by the Brennan Center for Justice finds in six states with that office on the ballot, candidates have raised more than $16 million; that’s more than twice the amount at the same time four years ago. And a lot of that money is coming from out of state.
ARIZONA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
Local
Arizona Elections
State
Arizona State
City
Phoenix, AZ
Local
Arizona Government
kjzz.org

Plan to see attack ads during the Arizona governor race

It’s been about a week since the Arizona primary, which included deciding both party’s nominees for the governor’s office. Attack ads are already airing for this race, but so far, only for one side. Both the Republican and Democratic Governors Associations see the Arizona governor’s race as...
ARIZONA STATE
azbigmedia.com

Here’s a breakdown of current Arizona construction market

Ask just about any contractor in the Valley about the state of their current business and projects and they’ll tell you this: Business is booming! But, as fruitful as the Arizona construction and development market is throughout Metro Phoenix, it’s not without its challenges. Right now, Arizona’s contractors...
ARIZONA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Barack Obama
Person
Katie Hobbs
Person
Donald Trump
arizonasuntimes.com

Kari Lake’s Margin of Victory Increases as More Votes Counted

After political watchers and analysts agree that Kari Lake won the Republican nomination for Arizona governor Thursday night, the political newcomer’s margin of victory continues to grow while more votes are counted. According to reports from Friday, 98 percent of the primary votes have been counted, and Lake now...
ARIZONA STATE
AZFamily

True Crime Arizona Podcast: Finding Robert Fisher Episode 5 - A Dive Bar Off The Highway

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Herb Greenbeck presents a new theory of where Robert Fisher went and what he did after the murders, based on strange questions he was asking during their camping trip together just weeks prior. Investigators share what they struggle with most trying to solve this case, which leads us back to the Fisher family home and their Scottsdale neighborhood.
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
AZFamily

Teacher shortage hits Arizona: Why are they leaving?

While restaurants say the staffing and supply crunch is impacting their bottom line and menu prices, many are reporting that business is still doing well. Police recover stolen SUV in carjacking turned shooting outside Peoria shopping center. Updated: 41 minutes ago. |. Phoenix police have located an SUV that was...
ARIZONA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Arizona Legislature#Election State#Republicans#Gop#The University Of Iowa#Fox 10
KGUN 9 Tucson News

Democrats call Senate candidate Masters dangerous

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Get ready for a bruising three months now that the primaries have picked the opponents for the November general election. The gloves were already off in this year’s election but in the primary it was Republican vs Republican. Now it’s Democrats vs Republicans trading punches in a race that could decide who controls the US Senate.
TUCSON, AZ
prescottenews.com

Race for Arizona State Senate in LD-1 still Undecided

Ahhh, the old “votes trickling in skulduggery”, eh 99?. Men on the moon and men spinning around in space, but we can’t get votes counted on Election Day. Leave it bureaucrats to screw things up. But then again, taking a simple process and making it chaotic serves those who want to lie, cheat and steal.
ARIZONA STATE
azpm.org

COVID transmission rates dropping in Arizona

The federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevent now classifies only a third of Arizona counties as having high community transmission rates of COVID-19. A week ago, nearly the entire state was classified as having high transmission rates according to the CDC. Maricopa and Pinal counties are among four counties...
ARIZONA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
J.R. Heimbigner

New stimulus proposal would send Arizona families cash every month

money in handPhoto by Vitaly Taranov (Unsplash) Have you noticed that prices keep rising and you leave with less cash in your wallet every time you go to the store? Thankfully, there is some good news for you. A new proposal called the Family Security Act 2.0, has been created by senators Mitt Romney, Richard Burr, and Steve Daines. These senators want to give American families between $250-350 per month for each child. Under this new proposal, the parents of each child ages five years old and under would receive $350 each month. In addition, families would even start to receive money when they learn that they are pregnant. For parents with a child between the ages of six to seventeen years old, the parents would receive $250 each month.
ARIZONA STATE
journalaz.com

2022 unofficial Election Day results are in

Primary Election results from Yavapai County, Coconino County and the state of Arizona, as of 9:20 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 6. These numbers are being updated as the counties and state update them. Yavapai County. Precincts Reporting: 100%. Registered Voters: 161,391. Ballots Cast: 77,280*. Voter Turnout: 47.88%. *As of 9...
YAVAPAI COUNTY, AZ
AZCentral | The Arizona Republic

AZCentral | The Arizona Republic

10K+
Followers
9K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

azcentral.com arizona's home page: azcentral.com is the digital home of The Arizona Republic newspaper, with breaking news and in-depth coverage of sports, things to do, travel and opinions.

 http://azcentral.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy