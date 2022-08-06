Search for missing man in Canandaigua Lake to resume Monday

RUSHVILLE — Divers from the Ontario County Sheriff's Office and Branchport Fire Department believe they found what they called a target of interest after a man jumped into Canandaigua Lake in the area of LeTourneau Christian Camp and went missing Friday.

Ontario County sheriff's deputies said that because of the depth of the water in this spot, special divers and dive equipment are necessary to make a recovery and they won't be available until Monday morning. Recovery efforts will resume at that time, deputies said.

Deputies said the man who entered the water was not wearing a flotation device. The man had not been identified as of Saturday morning.

Boat crews from Pelican Point Marina, Cheshire and Branchport fire departments, and Yates County sheriff's deputies began a search shortly after 1:30 p.m. Friday, but the man was not found on water or land.

A State Police boat equipped with side sonar searched the area and a target identified at 7:30 p.m., roughly six hours after the call for help was originally made.

Crystal Beach and Rushville firefighters, Canandaigua Emergency Squad and Middlesex Ambulance, and the Ontario and Yates emergency management offices also responded.