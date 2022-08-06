Nikki Fried pledges action on abortion, housing and climate if she wins governorship

ROCKLEDGE — Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried said Saturday that should she be elected governor of Florida, she would immediately sign executive orders on reproductive health care, housing costs and climate change.

"Those three things (are) how we make sure we protect our state, protect the women and protect the people that have been living here for generation after generation," Fried said. "The only promise that I'm going to make for you is that when I'm your nominee, that I promise to win this election."

Fried was one of three Democrats speaking at the Democratic Women's Club of Florida in Rockledge about the party's nomination for governor. Also on hand was Brevard County School Board member Jennifer Jenkins, standing in for U.S. Rep. and former Gov. Charlie Crist, and Robert Willis, a teacher at Emma Jewel Charter Academy in Cocoa who also is running for governor.

Crist comes to Brevard:Charlie Crist visits Brevard for meet-and-greet, blasts 'Rotten Ron' in campaign swing

Nikki Fried:Fried trounces Crist, Congressional candidates draw in North Brevard Democrats' straw poll

City council, school board state representatives, local judges and congressional candidates were scheduled to speak later in the day at the event.

The club, the largest Democratic caucus in the state, also heard the gubernatorial candidates' views on additional topics such as gun safety and a shortage in teachers.

Jenkins spoke of Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis' "culture wars," citing his attacks against critical race theory and discussions related to the LGBTQ community, and calling for an election of a governor "who has a sense of reality and is willing to put people before politics."

"Charlie will sign an executive order to protect a woman's right to choose," she said of Crist. "He will repeal every single one of DeSantis' culture war bills, he will reverse the limits on mail ballots and if the legislator refuses to comply, he will declare a state of emergency before the next general election so he could do that himself."

Willis didn't specify if he would sign any executive orders, instead focusing on how he hopes to serve everyone.

"I live by spiritual attributes," he said. "I know that I'll work hard for you, I will be there for you, I have compassion. It doesn't matter if you're Republican, Democrat, or Independent or Libertarian. I'll work for you."

Finch Walker is a Breaking News Reporter at FLORIDA TODAY. Contact Walker at 321-290-4744 or fwalker@floridatoday.com. Twitter: @_finchwalker

Support local journalism. Subscribe today.