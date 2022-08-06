ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Nikki Fried pledges action on abortion, housing and climate if she wins governorship

By Finch Walker, Florida Today
Florida Today
Florida Today
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2TIhNq_0h7UHsIv00

ROCKLEDGE — Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried said Saturday that should she be elected governor of Florida, she would immediately sign executive orders on reproductive health care, housing costs and climate change.

"Those three things (are) how we make sure we protect our state, protect the women and protect the people that have been living here for generation after generation," Fried said. "The only promise that I'm going to make for you is that when I'm your nominee, that I promise to win this election."

Fried was one of three Democrats speaking at the Democratic Women's Club of Florida in Rockledge about the party's nomination for governor. Also on hand was Brevard County School Board member Jennifer Jenkins, standing in for U.S. Rep. and former Gov. Charlie Crist, and Robert Willis, a teacher at Emma Jewel Charter Academy in Cocoa who also is running for governor.

Crist comes to Brevard:Charlie Crist visits Brevard for meet-and-greet, blasts 'Rotten Ron' in campaign swing

Nikki Fried:Fried trounces Crist, Congressional candidates draw in North Brevard Democrats' straw poll

City council, school board state representatives, local judges and congressional candidates were scheduled to speak later in the day at the event.

The club, the largest Democratic caucus in the state, also heard the gubernatorial candidates' views on additional topics such as gun safety and a shortage in teachers.

Jenkins spoke of Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis' "culture wars," citing his attacks against critical race theory and discussions related to the LGBTQ community, and calling for an election of a governor "who has a sense of reality and is willing to put people before politics."

"Charlie will sign an executive order to protect a woman's right to choose," she said of Crist. "He will repeal every single one of DeSantis' culture war bills, he will reverse the limits on mail ballots and if the legislator refuses to comply, he will declare a state of emergency before the next general election so he could do that himself."

Willis didn't specify if he would sign any executive orders, instead focusing on how he hopes to serve everyone.

"I live by spiritual attributes," he said. "I know that I'll work hard for you, I will be there for you, I have compassion. It doesn't matter if you're Republican, Democrat, or Independent or Libertarian. I'll work for you."

Finch Walker is a Breaking News Reporter at FLORIDA TODAY. Contact Walker at 321-290-4744 or fwalker@floridatoday.com. Twitter: @_finchwalker

Support local journalism. Subscribe today.

Comments / 1

Related
floridapolitics.com

Poll: Cory Mills holds slim edge over Anthony Sabatini in CD 7

Meanwhile, a PAC just started spending against Sabatini in the Orlando market. A new poll shows Republican Cory Mills neck-and-neck with Anthony Sabatini in the Republican Primary in Florida’s 7th Congressional District. The news comes as a PAC launches a major ad buy opposed to Sabatini’s candidacy. A...
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Rockledge, FL
Government
State
Florida State
City
Rockledge, FL
Local
Florida Government
floridianpress.com

JUICE—Florida Politics' Juicy Read —8.8.2022 — 'Dark Money' Influences Florida Elections — Suspended State Attorney Fundraises off Firing— More...

Suspended State Attorney Andrew Warren is not trying to make the most out of a bad situation—he’s now raising cash from this suspension. The suspension Gov. Ron DeSantis levied on Warren must first go through the State Senate before it can be etched in stone, so, why not try to raise cash on it for a future run for office, if the firing gets overturned? READ MORE.
FLORIDA STATE
Action News Jax

Mar-a-Lago search: Florida politicians share reaction

Jacksonville, Fl — Political leaders from across Florida are weighing in on the FBI search of former President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida. Governor Ron DeSantis called the search ‘another escalation in the weaponization of federal agencies against the Regime’s political opponents’. Senator Rick...
FLORIDA STATE
Palm Beach Daily News

Commentary | Whose 'neglect of duty,' Gov. DeSantis?

When will we know when we have drifted from a democracy to rule by an autocrat? If you haven’t been paying attention, last week’s action by Gov. Ron DeSantis to suspend highly-regarded and twice-elected Hillsborough County State Attorney Andrew Warren for “neglect of duty” and “incompetence” should tell you that we are there. The...
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nikki Fried
Person
Ron Desantis
Person
Charlie Crist
IN THIS ARTICLE
#State Of Florida#Abortion Issues#State Representatives#Politics State#Agriculture#Democrats#Congressional#City Council#Democratic#Republican
click orlando

Trying to decide what Florida candidate to vote for? These guides may help

ORLANDO – How much do you know about the candidates running for elected office this year?. In the August election, Floridians will decide on:. Democratic candidates for governor, attorney general and agricultural commissioner. Republican candidate for agricultural commissioner. Democratic candidate for U.S. Senate. U.S. House races for both parties.
FLORIDA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Housing
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
spacecoastdaily.com

Arrests In Brevard County: August 8, 2022 – Suspects Presumed Innocent Until Proven Guilty

BREVARD COUNTY, FLORIDA – The suspects below were arrested by various law enforcement agencies on the Space Coast. PLEASE NOTE: All suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. The mugshots and arrest records published on SpaceCoastDaily.com are not an indication of guilt, or evidence that an actual crime has been committed.
BREVARD COUNTY, FL
Florida Today

Florida Today

3K+
Followers
2K+
Post
458K+
Views
ABOUT

Space Coast's trusted breaking news: central Florida, Brevard County, Melbourne, Palm Bay, Cocoa Beach, Titusville, space, NASA, crime, sports, entertainment

 http://floridatoday.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy