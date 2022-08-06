Kavan Smith on Big Sky River's Beauty and Subtle Storytelling, Lee and Rosemary's Next Adventure on WCTH

"General Hospital" star Nancy Lee Grahn is someone who doesn't hold back, especially when it comes to her personal opinions on social media. The actor, who is best known for her role as Alexis Davis, was the first to reveal that her co-star Ingo Rademacher (ex-Jasper Jacks) had gotten fired from the ABC soap on Twitter. According to Variety, Rademacher was fired for not complying with the network's vaccine mandate back in 2021. If that weren't enough, Grahn also blocked Rademacher on social media after he called Assistant Secretary of Health Rachel Levine, who is transgender, a "dude," according to People.

TV & VIDEOS ・ 2 DAYS AGO