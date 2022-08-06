Read on www.foxsports.com
Bengals’ Ja’Marr Chase’s honest response when asked if he’s better than Raiders star Davante Adams
Cincinnati Bengals star wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase is quickly emerging as one of the most talented wideouts in the NFL. He made a name for himself alongside Joe Burrow for a Bengals team that went all the way to the Super Bowl last year. However, is Ja’Marr Chase better than Las Vegas Raiders receiver Davante Adams and Minnesota Vikings receiver Justin Jefferson? Chase was asked if he was better than both of those players in a recent interview, per Pro Football Talk.
Kareem Hunt's trade request declined by Cleveland Browns
Cleveland Browns running back Kareem Hunt has requested a trade. Hunt's trade request was reported by Cleveland.com, which noted that the Browns have denied Hunt's plea to play elsewhere. Hunt, a free agent after the 2022 season, had not been practicing at the onset of training camp in hopes of...
Falcons TE Coach on Rookie John FitzPatrick: ‘Extremely Smart Player’
The rookie tight end appeared in 38 games during his three seasons as a Bulldog.
Patrick Mahomes on loss to Bengals: 'We were playing not to lose'
As Herm Edwards unforgettably once said, "You play to win the game." And according to Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, that's the exact opposite of what the team did during its AFC Championship loss to the Cincinnati Bengals in January. Everything was going the Chiefs' way at the onset...
Patrick Mahomes, Russell Wilson highlight Cowherd's 'Col' of Fame
The NFL's Hall of Fame season just concluded with Saturday's induction ceremony. There are plenty of active players and coaches, of course, with legitimate aspirations to be inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame one day, but the final tally will be a select few. That means some of today's best will be excluded from the prestigious honor.
Falcons OL Jalen Mayfield Returns to Practice After Short Absence
Mayfield is competing for the starting left guard job.
Falcons Sign DL Abdullah Anderson
Anderson, 26, wound up going undrafted out of Bucknell back in 2018. He later signed a three-year, $1.71 million contract with the Bears, but was waived coming out of the preseason. Chicago later added Anderson to their practice squad before bringing him back on a futures contract for the 2019...
Commanders' Rivera not 'overly concerned' about Carson Wentz
The Washington Commanders are entering the first season of the Carson Wentz era. Despite doubts about the quarterback's accuracy, head coach Ron Rivera isn't "overly concerned" about the 29-year-old. Rivera acknowledged Wentz has missed some throws, but said the quarterback's accuracy is "a lot better" than some are claiming. "I...
Falcons Coach Arthur Smith Reveals Standout Position Group
The second level of Atlanta's defense has several new faces from a year ago.
Odell Beckham Jr. interested in joining Buffalo Bills
Wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. is one of the best players remaining on the NFL free-agent market. Is he interested in signing with the Buffalo Bills?. That's what Beckham hinted at in an Instagram response to linebacker Von Miller, who signed with the Bills this offseason. Miller had posted a...
Packers experimenting on O-line with Bakhtiari, Jenkins out
GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — The uncertain status of their top two blockers has caused the Green Bay Packers to experiment with different offensive line combinations in training camp. That shuffling could continue right up to the start of the season. David Bakhtiari still isn’t practicing as he recovers...
Saints' Hill: Return to utility role 'makes perfect sense'
METAIRIE, La. (AP) — Taysom Hill is giving the New Orleans Saints' new coaching regime the benefit of the doubt. The former BYU quarterback doesn't deny his disappointment over no longer being on the QB track with his NFL club. But Hill says he sees the wisdom in the Saints' decision to shift his focus to the more physical tight end spot.
Detroit Lions rookie defensive end performs rousing rendition of Michael Jackson's 'Billie Jean' on HBO's Hard Knocks
The Detroit Lions have a ton of work ahead of them as the 2022 NFL season rapidly approaches. In head coach Dan Campbell's second season, the Lions are looking to improve on a 3-13-1 campaign and ultimately turn around one of the most dismal franchises in all of professional sports. That's a lot of pressure, so it's good to see that the players in the organization are still allowing themselves to have fun from time to time.
Commanders' Rivera fires defensive line coach Sam Mills III
ASHBURN, Va. (AP) — Washington Commanders coach Ron Rivera has fired defensive line coach Sam Mills III and promoted Jeff Zgonina from his role as defensive line assistant. Rivera announced the change Tuesday. He hired Mills in January 2020 shortly after taking over in Washington, after Mills served on Rivera’s staff throughout his nine-year tenure as the Carolina Panthers coach.
Detroit Lions on 'Hard Knocks': Aidan Hutchinson's Michael Jackson moves shine in Episode 1
The long-awaited debut HBO's "Hard Knocks" featuring the Detroit Lions hit our screens Tuesday night. And it wouldn't be a surprise if some brick walls are no longer standing in after Lions fans ran through them. From Dan Campbell's desire to drag teams into the deep water and Aidan Hutchinson's journey to Jamaal Williams' impassioned speech and the experience (and brotherhood) of the coaching staff, fans got a chance to see the men in Honolulu blue and silver...
USFL star Victor Bolden Jr. turning heads in Cardinals' camp
GLENDALE, Ariz. — Victor Bolden Jr. is back at the bottom of the depth chart after an impressive stint in the USFL. Last month, the Oregon State product helped to lead the Birmingham Stallions to the USFL championship, earning MVP honors in the title game along the way. Bolden...
Kyle Pitts doing Kyle Pitts things in Falcons training camp
The Falcons went from one generational pass catcher to another when they traded Julio Jones and drafted Kyle Pitts in the same offseason. As the highest-picked tight end in league history, expectations were sky-high, but Pitts had very few issues during his rookie season, already establishing himself as one of the best in the league at his position.
NFL odds: Lines on Roquan Smith's next team, from Cowboys to Raiders
Tuesday morning, Chicago Bears linebacker Roquan Smith requested a trade away from the only professional team he has ever known. Instantly, fans and bettors were stirred into a fury on social media as they speculated where the stud linebacker would end up next. Smith was drafted No. 8 in the...
Chiefs' Fenton off PUP list; DT Shelton agrees to deal
ST. JOSEPH, Mo. (AP) — Chiefs cornerback Rashad Fenton returned from the physically unable to perform list on Tuesday, giving him plenty of time to test out his surgically repaired shoulder and ramp up in training camp before the start of the regular season. Fenton is expected to start...
At night practice, Vikings fans got a glimpse of a work in progress
The only fireworks from the Vikings during the night practice came after it was over but there's plenty of time before the season begins.
