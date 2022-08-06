Carmel Valley in Party Mode as Annual Fiesta returns

Read on www.ksbw.com
KSBW.com
Local nonprofit hosts farmworker tours to allow the public a glimpse inside their lives
WATSONVILLE, Calif. — The Center for Farmworker Families hosted a Farmworker tour Sunday to give people an inside look at the lives of farmworkers. Their goal: To give farmworkers a voice and share their stories with the general public. The State of California has a $50 billion agriculture business....
benitolink.com
Migrant school students left in limbo
From left: Gina Orozco, Ariana Barajas, Kenia Cejas and Monica Mancilla are concerned about how their children will get to school starting Aug. 11. Photo by Juliana Luna. This article was written by BenitoLink intern Juliana Luna. Kenia Cejas, a mother of three, is feeling troubled. She said she can’t...
benitolink.com
Hollister unveils time capsule and Blue Star Memorial
Mayor Velazquez with fellow city council members, Boy Scouts, City Manager Brett Miller, Girl Scout Maddie Rosa and Boy Scout Diego Villalpando at the ceremony to cut the ribbon in front of time capsule. Photo by Marisa Sachau. The crowd that gathered for the unveiling of the time capsule and...
Hollister celebrates 150 years with carnival, parade
The City of Hollister is putting on a show for residents as it celebrates its 150th anniversary with multiple events going on throughout the day. The post Hollister celebrates 150 years with carnival, parade appeared first on KION546.
Famous bookstore in San Jose up for sale
After 40 years, a beloved bookstore that many view as San Jose’s heartbeat of children’s literature is being sold. Hicklebee’s, located on Lincoln Avenue in Willow Glen, is a family-owned business run by two sisters, Valerie Lewis and Monica Holmes. The pair are ready to retire and spend time traveling and being with friends and family. Lewis said they’re looking for a buyer who finds the bookstore as special as they do. They don’t want the store to close. They want Hicklebee’s to transition smoothly to another owner who understands what makes the bookstore special.
kazu.org
The Kingston Trio returns to Santa Cruz
The Kingston Trio is a legendary group that ushered in the folk music revival of the 1950s and 60s. While the original members are no longer living, the group continues to perform with new members who have ties to the original lineup. One of them is Mike Marvin, the adopted...
benitolink.com
Schedule for Hollister’s 150th celebration
10 a.m. – Parade will begin in downtown Hollister. 11:30 a.m. – Dedication of the Heritage Time Capsule Ceremony and Blue Star Memorial By-way Plaque by the VFW Post 9242 and City of Hollister’s 150th Committee at the Veterans Memorial Building. 2 p.m. to 7 p.m. –...
Rabid bat found in Monterey County town of Seaside
SEASIDE -- A bat that was found last month in the City of Seaside tested positive for rabies, according to the Monterey County Health Department. The bat was found on July 27 in the eastern area of La Salle Avenue. No people were known to have been in contact with the bat, but one pet was contacted and is being quarantined, according to an Aug. 5 news release from the health department. Rabies can be prevented by getting pets vaccinated, staying away from wildlife, and seeking medical care immediately after potential exposure. Rabies vaccinations for pets are available at the SPCA for Monterey County, Petsmart in Salinas, Banfield Pet Hospital in the Sand City Petsmart, VIP Petcare, and Protect Your Pet, according to the health department.
KSBW.com
What you need to know about the Watsonville Strawberry Festival
WATSONVILLE, Calif. — The Watsonville Strawberry Festival is back in full force after having to downsize in 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The event runs through Sunday in downtown Watsonville. There will be food vendors, carnival rides and live entertainment on two stages. Saturday will kick off the...
10 hot jobs in Santa Cruz County
Searching for a brand new job? Here are ten roles recently posted to our Santa Cruz County Job Board. PMO Project Manager at Central California Alliance for Health. Allied Health Program Coordinator at Cabrillo College. Empowered Aging Program Coordinator at Volunteer Center of Santa Cruz County. Cook at Housing Matters.
The Biz Beat: ‘Memories of Vietnam’ in San Jose’s Phở Hà Nội dishes
The magic of the pho and other Vietnamese food at San Jose’s Phở Hà Nội begins with beef broth bubbling in a cauldron that is almost as tall as owners Huyen “Helen” and Harry Nguyen. Over 500 shank bones are gently simmered for 24 hours, and the results are elegant and rich with marrow. For... The post The Biz Beat: ‘Memories of Vietnam’ in San Jose’s Phở Hà Nội dishes appeared first on San José Spotlight.
lookout.co
EATERS DIGEST: Tea at Vim, Burger in Aptos closes and Madson Wines opens Westside tasting room
Heads up, foodies: I’m now sending alerts every time I publish a story. Sign up for texts from me here. Thanks to those of you who’ve already subscribed and offered your thoughts! And catch up on my recent work here. Welcome to the weekend! Here are this week’s...
San Jose leaders oppose liquor license
A San Jose mini-market wants to sell alcohol, but is getting pushback from the city. The San Jose Planning Commission voted unanimously in May to recommend a permit for the For You Mini Market, located at 350 Barack Obama Blvd., to sell alcohol. Commissioner Chuck Cantrell was absent. But Mayor...
The 2022 World Dog Surfing Champion is from the Bay Area
Meet World Dog Surfing Champion Skyler the cattle dog of Santa Cruz. She and her human Homer Henard joined KRON 4 Anchor Stephanie Lin live on set to discuss the win.
KSBW.com
Santa Cruz City Schools to unveil new safety lockdown system when school begins this week
SANTA CRUZ, Calif. — Central Coast school administrators have been working to improve school safety as students return to school. Now, one district can lock down a single classroom or an entire school remotely. "It's just a simple tap and then it opens and then it locks automatically" said,...
3 Great Pizza Places in California
If you live in California or you travel to California often and you are looking for new places where you can enjoy a tasty pizza, then you have come to the right place because that's what this article is all about - three amazing pizza spots in California that you should definitely visit if you are a pizza lover. All of these places use high-quality ingredients, have amazing service, an even better atmosphere, and affordable prices for the delicious food they are serving. Do you need any more reasons to pay them a visit if you haven't already? Probably not, so here is the list of three amazing pizza spots in California that you should definitely visit if you love eating good food in a nice company.
Wheatley: Cambrian Village is a strong step forward for San Jose
The San Jose City Council on Tuesday will consider approving the Cambrian Village mixed-use project that would bring 428 much-needed new homes to San Jose. Cambrian has a longtime history of being a social hub for the area, but it did not age like a fine wine. Today it stands a largely vacant strip mall... The post Wheatley: Cambrian Village is a strong step forward for San Jose appeared first on San José Spotlight.
Highway 1 to Big Sur named one of California’s 4 best road trips
“With its stunning ocean views, beautiful beaches, and quaint small towns, a drive down California’s Highway 1 is an unforgettable experience,” worldatlas.com says.
Waterline break near Lake Nacimiento Resort entrance creates sinkhole
County of Monterey Public Works crews are warning drivers about a sinkhole that has formed along Lake Nacimiento Drive. The post Waterline break near Lake Nacimiento Resort entrance creates sinkhole appeared first on KION546.
NBC Bay Area
Some Bay Area Schools Set to Open With Significant Teacher Shortages
As the new school year is set to begin, some districts in the Bay Area are struggling to fill open teacher positions, which could mean students may be in class with an non-credentialed or underprepared teacher. Schools across California have been struggling to fill open teaching positions, in some cases...
