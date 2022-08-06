ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Education

CBS Minnesota

How to ask for a pay raise — and get one

Employers are increasingly struggling to find high-quality workers, with many raising wages and salaries to fill open positions.In 2021, a record number of workers quit their jobs in what has become known as the Great Resignation. A Pew Research Center survey found that workers quit over low pay and a lack of opportunities for advancement. The current labor shortage gives workers leverage in the job market, especially as remote work has opened up more opportunities. That makes it a good time for people who believe they should be making more money to ask for raises. Workers also have another advantage: It's typically...
Inc.com

The First 3 Steps After Someone Makes a Business Introduction for You

Connecting with people is at the foundation of all business. Whether it's with a journalist, an investor, a potential partner, or anyone else. The best way to connect with people is through an introduction. You can always cold-call someone, but having a trusted mutual connection introduce you will always be more effective.
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Economy
CNBC

1 in 4 Gen Z employees worry that taking a lunch break makes them look bad at work

We've all heard the saying, 'breakfast is the most important meal of the day,' but many experts think lunch is the most crucial, as it energizes your body during the middle of the day, boosting your energy and productivity. Unfortunately, many Gen Z professionals aren't taking their lunch breaks, and it's affecting their performance.
Fortune

CEOs stand athwart the remote work era, yelling ‘stop!’￼

The economy has a case of remote work. That’s the story corporate America told in second-quarter earnings calls. To some CEOs, any ills their companies face inevitably come down to the fact of people logging on from home. As a result, if their business hinges on a steady hum of commuters, they’ve struggled to adapt to the reality of prolonged telework.
psychologytoday.com

Getting Girls Into STEM by Improving Education for Everyone

Macrosystem- and microsystem-level variables promote and maintain gender inequities in STEM. Increasing gender parity in STEM requires changes to K-12 educational practice and policy. Recommendations for practice include creating relational classrooms and teaching the history of gender inequality. Recommendations for policy include giving teachers increased autonomy and re-evaluating the use...
psychologytoday.com

The Power of an Apology: Seven Steps for Getting It Right

Effective apologies make people feel seen, heard, and valued. Leaders often offer apologies that are hollow and vague, unintentionally perpetuating the problem. Effective apologies include seven essential elements and acknowledge that harm that was done. “I’m sorry.”. Two words, three syllables, too important to leave out of a conversation...
Refinery29

Can We Stop With Forced Fun In The Workplace?

During lockdowns, most of us began to miss the mundanity of office life. From the familiar scent of stale coffee to the distant hum of chatter in the kitchen and the desk chairs that knew our contours better than we know ourselves, suddenly, the little things seemed all the more romantic. And besides, virtual happy hours just weren't the same. But as we began to return to the office, reluctantly giving up our tracksuit uniforms and lunchtime errands, it became pretty apparent that we actually don't care to have much of that old office life back.
CNBC

Gen Z prefers TikTok and YouTube to financial advisors—but the advice they're getting 'may be totally inappropriate,' says financial psychologist

If your friends' latest poolside Instagram posts from the French Riviera have you feeling lousy about your money situation, you're not alone. Nearly half of Gen Z social media users (those aged 18 to 25) say they've felt negatively about their finances after seeing posts from others, according to a recent survey from Bankrate.
The Atlantic

How Can Artists Exist in an Age of Hyper-capitalism?

Trite though it may seem, one of my favorite films is It’s A Wonderful Life. When I was a kid, my grandparents made it compulsory watching, but unlike lentils, this was a mandate that I could get down with. I still watch it at least once a year, usually around the holidays. Yes, I appreciate the Capra film’s sentiments about gratitude for what you have, but it’s another theme that runs through the movie that has carved deep grooves in my psyche. It’s the idea that George Bailey, the film’s hero, is tempted by greed and riches time and time again but chooses a more modest—but more personally meaningful—path, building affordable housing in his community. While it never makes him a materially wealthy man, he’s able to provide a lovely home for his family, and by the film’s end, he realizes that his choices have helped him create an enriched life and community.
marketplace.org

Why can’t kids have jobs?

After hearing Ryan and Bridget talk about money all season, one of our young listeners wants to know when she can start earning some money. This week we’ll look back to the time when lots of kids had jobs and learn about what’s changed and why. Along the way, we’ll learn that kids actually do have jobs, just not in the way you might think.
psychologytoday.com

The Gamification of Acceptance and Commitment Therapy May Improve Well-Being

Video games are a popular form of entertainment enjoyed by both younger and older individuals across the globe. There are approximately 2.95 billion active video gamers across the world. Furthermore, about 50 percent of Europeans play video games between the ages of 6 and 64. These statistics are similar in the US, with 64 percent of adults and 70 percent of individuals under the age of 18 who play games regularly.
