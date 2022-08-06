Trite though it may seem, one of my favorite films is It’s A Wonderful Life. When I was a kid, my grandparents made it compulsory watching, but unlike lentils, this was a mandate that I could get down with. I still watch it at least once a year, usually around the holidays. Yes, I appreciate the Capra film’s sentiments about gratitude for what you have, but it’s another theme that runs through the movie that has carved deep grooves in my psyche. It’s the idea that George Bailey, the film’s hero, is tempted by greed and riches time and time again but chooses a more modest—but more personally meaningful—path, building affordable housing in his community. While it never makes him a materially wealthy man, he’s able to provide a lovely home for his family, and by the film’s end, he realizes that his choices have helped him create an enriched life and community.

