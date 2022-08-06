Read on www.psychologytoday.com
Related
CNBC
40% of workers are considering quitting their jobs soon—here's where they're going
More than 4 million people have left their jobs each month in the U.S. so far this year — and according to new research, this record-breaking trend isn't going to quit anytime soon. About 40% of workers are considering quitting their current jobs in the next 3-to-6 months, a...
'It wasn't worth it': Despite lucrative offers, these workers kept their jobs during the 'Great Resignation' and say it paid off with promotions and camaraderie
"In a weird way, it did help me grow in my career and has really allowed me to do a lot of cool things," TK said about not leaving their job.
How to ask for a pay raise — and get one
Employers are increasingly struggling to find high-quality workers, with many raising wages and salaries to fill open positions.In 2021, a record number of workers quit their jobs in what has become known as the Great Resignation. A Pew Research Center survey found that workers quit over low pay and a lack of opportunities for advancement. The current labor shortage gives workers leverage in the job market, especially as remote work has opened up more opportunities. That makes it a good time for people who believe they should be making more money to ask for raises. Workers also have another advantage: It's typically...
Inc.com
The First 3 Steps After Someone Makes a Business Introduction for You
Connecting with people is at the foundation of all business. Whether it's with a journalist, an investor, a potential partner, or anyone else. The best way to connect with people is through an introduction. You can always cold-call someone, but having a trusted mutual connection introduce you will always be more effective.
IN THIS ARTICLE
3 managers suspected their employees were working another full-time job but didn't fire them. Here's why, and what they did instead.
Some employees are working two full-time jobs in secret to make extra cash. Employers who caught employees in the act shared how they responded. Two managers said the employees quit their other job. A third said the staffer negotiated new hours. Last April, the site Overemployed.com launched for people balancing...
Elon Musk says remote workers are just pretending to work. Turns out he’s (sort of) right
Sign up for the Fortune Features email list so you don’t miss our biggest features, exclusive interviews, and investigations. “Remote work is no longer acceptable,” thundered Elon Musk in a leaked memo to Tesla staff in late May. The world’s richest man doubled down when he confirmed the...
Social Security: Biggest payment increase since 1981 is coming for all recipients
Social Security recipients are expected to receive the largest increase in benefit payments in over 40 years.
CNBC
I spent 5 years interviewing 225 millionaires. Here are the 4 types of rich people and their top habits
In 2004, I set out to conduct a five-year "Rich Habits" study to explore how the world's wealthiest people think about their money. Each of the 225 millionaires I interviewed fell into one of four categories:. Saver-Investors: No matter what their day job is, they make saving and investing part...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
'People know cuts are coming': Meta workers fear losing their jobs and famous perks, such as free food, after Zuckerberg slammed complacency from staff brought on by the pandemic
Meta staff are scared stiff they will lose their jobs following a furious Q&A session from CEO Mark Zuckerberg - fearing their high salaries and long-enjoyed perks such as free food may be a thing of the past. The concerns were aired by workers in an internal message board, who...
CNBC
1 in 4 Gen Z employees worry that taking a lunch break makes them look bad at work
We've all heard the saying, 'breakfast is the most important meal of the day,' but many experts think lunch is the most crucial, as it energizes your body during the middle of the day, boosting your energy and productivity. Unfortunately, many Gen Z professionals aren't taking their lunch breaks, and it's affecting their performance.
How To Skyrocket Your Career Using Technology
Technology is your fast-track train to career success — so bag that ticket and start the journey.
CEOs stand athwart the remote work era, yelling ‘stop!’￼
The economy has a case of remote work. That’s the story corporate America told in second-quarter earnings calls. To some CEOs, any ills their companies face inevitably come down to the fact of people logging on from home. As a result, if their business hinges on a steady hum of commuters, they’ve struggled to adapt to the reality of prolonged telework.
psychologytoday.com
Getting Girls Into STEM by Improving Education for Everyone
Macrosystem- and microsystem-level variables promote and maintain gender inequities in STEM. Increasing gender parity in STEM requires changes to K-12 educational practice and policy. Recommendations for practice include creating relational classrooms and teaching the history of gender inequality. Recommendations for policy include giving teachers increased autonomy and re-evaluating the use...
psychologytoday.com
The Power of an Apology: Seven Steps for Getting It Right
Effective apologies make people feel seen, heard, and valued. Leaders often offer apologies that are hollow and vague, unintentionally perpetuating the problem. Effective apologies include seven essential elements and acknowledge that harm that was done. “I’m sorry.”. Two words, three syllables, too important to leave out of a conversation...
‘Psychology of Money’ Author Morgan Housel Doesn’t Believe in One-Size-Fits-All Money Advice
Morgan Housel is a partner at The Collaborative Fund, author of "The Psychology of Money," and a former columnist at The Motley Fool and The Wall Street Journal. He is a two-time winner of the Best in...
Refinery29
Can We Stop With Forced Fun In The Workplace?
During lockdowns, most of us began to miss the mundanity of office life. From the familiar scent of stale coffee to the distant hum of chatter in the kitchen and the desk chairs that knew our contours better than we know ourselves, suddenly, the little things seemed all the more romantic. And besides, virtual happy hours just weren't the same. But as we began to return to the office, reluctantly giving up our tracksuit uniforms and lunchtime errands, it became pretty apparent that we actually don't care to have much of that old office life back.
JOBS・
CNBC
Gen Z prefers TikTok and YouTube to financial advisors—but the advice they're getting 'may be totally inappropriate,' says financial psychologist
If your friends' latest poolside Instagram posts from the French Riviera have you feeling lousy about your money situation, you're not alone. Nearly half of Gen Z social media users (those aged 18 to 25) say they've felt negatively about their finances after seeing posts from others, according to a recent survey from Bankrate.
How Can Artists Exist in an Age of Hyper-capitalism?
Trite though it may seem, one of my favorite films is It’s A Wonderful Life. When I was a kid, my grandparents made it compulsory watching, but unlike lentils, this was a mandate that I could get down with. I still watch it at least once a year, usually around the holidays. Yes, I appreciate the Capra film’s sentiments about gratitude for what you have, but it’s another theme that runs through the movie that has carved deep grooves in my psyche. It’s the idea that George Bailey, the film’s hero, is tempted by greed and riches time and time again but chooses a more modest—but more personally meaningful—path, building affordable housing in his community. While it never makes him a materially wealthy man, he’s able to provide a lovely home for his family, and by the film’s end, he realizes that his choices have helped him create an enriched life and community.
marketplace.org
Why can’t kids have jobs?
After hearing Ryan and Bridget talk about money all season, one of our young listeners wants to know when she can start earning some money. This week we’ll look back to the time when lots of kids had jobs and learn about what’s changed and why. Along the way, we’ll learn that kids actually do have jobs, just not in the way you might think.
KIDS・
psychologytoday.com
The Gamification of Acceptance and Commitment Therapy May Improve Well-Being
Video games are a popular form of entertainment enjoyed by both younger and older individuals across the globe. There are approximately 2.95 billion active video gamers across the world. Furthermore, about 50 percent of Europeans play video games between the ages of 6 and 64. These statistics are similar in the US, with 64 percent of adults and 70 percent of individuals under the age of 18 who play games regularly.
Comments / 0