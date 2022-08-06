ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bay County, MI

Bay County Golf Championship first-round scores, second-round tee times and pairings

By Lee Thompson
MLive.com
 3 days ago
MLive.com

Bay County Tennis Championship winner has eye on an up-and-coming challenger

BAY CITY, MI – Jack Dwan is a fast-rising talent on the tennis scene. But he’s already got his eye on the next up-and-comer. On a weekend that saw Dwan capture three titles in the 2022 Bay County Tennis Championship – including men’s singles, young men’s doubles and mixed doubles – he couldn’t help take note of another champion.
BAY COUNTY, MI
MLive.com

Football fills the air as Bay County teams dig in the dirt on Day 1

BAY CITY, MI – Ryan McDonell was kind of feeling like it was his birthday. And he couldn’t wait to see what the day would bring. “I went to bed late last night and got up early this morning because I was so excited,” he said. “I woke up at 6:30 – and I never do that. That’s what the first day of football does to you.”
BAY COUNTY, MI
wsgw.com

Saginaw Hall of Fame Coach Passes Away

A former Nouvel Catholic Central teacher, football coach and local Hall of Fame inductee Leo “Smokey” Boyd passed away Thursday, August 4. Boyd was a Saginaw native, born March 29, 1931. He attended high school at St. Peter and Paul and later served in the Army, receiving a National Defense Service medal. During his coaching career, he coached at St. Peter and Paul High School, Bay City Central and Nouvel Catholic Central and coached more winning more games in Saginaw County history with a record of 309-112-4. He was named to the Michigan Football and Basketball Coaches Association Hall of Fame, the Saginaw County Sports Hall of Fame and the Nouvel High School Hall of Fame.
SAGINAW, MI
The Saginaw News

Freeland stumbles in Junior Little League Regional opener

Freeland made its Junior Little League Central Regional debut Sunday, but it didn’t go quite as planned. Freeland dropped its opener Sunday, falling 5-3 to Illinois in the Junior Little League (13-14) Central Regional modified double-elimination tournament at Larkin Township Park in Midland. “The kids walked out of the...
FREELAND, MI
NewsBreak
Golf
NewsBreak
Sports
MLive

‘Open the windows’ temperatures coming to Michigan; See when

We have a new kind of air heading into Michigan. It’s cooler and less humid air. It won’t take long to get here. Winds are turning to blow out of the north across northern Lower Michigan as of now, 6 p.m. Monday. The north winds are down as far south as Big Rapids and Saginaw right now, and will continue to push south into far southern Lower overnight.
MICHIGAN STATE
MLive.com

Blueberry Daze Weekend at Montrose Orchards

Kristy Dell carries a bucket of blueberries during Blueberry Daze Weekend at Montrose Orchards in Montrose on Saturday, August 6, 2022. Dell, who used to live in Clio, brought her family to the area from North Carolina to visit family, see NASCAR races and pick blueberries. 5 / 26. Blueberry...
MONTROSE, MI
recordpatriot.com

SVSU names deans' list students for winter 2022

UNIVERSITY CENTER – Over 1,600 students from Saginaw Valley State University earned a spot on the winter 2022 semester deans' list. To be eligible for the deans' list, a student must take at least 12 credit hours and carry a semester GPA of 3.4 or better.
UNIVERSITY CENTER, MI
MLive.com

Michigan's Best Local Eats: The Country Chef Restaurant in Clio

Michigan’s Best Local Eats: The Country Chef restaurant in Clio. A Famous Greek Salad is served with mixed greens, feta cheese, tomato, cucumber, onion, Kalamata olives, beets and pepperoncini pepper in a greek dressing at The Country Chef Restaurant in Clio on Wednesday, August 3, 2022. 5 / 15.
CLIO, MI

