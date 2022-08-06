Baby Alligators Go For A Swim Before Hurricane Irma's Landfall

Related
Rescuers heaved a massive sea turtle back into the ocean after it got stuck on a beachfront patio
After a large green sea turtle wandered onto a beachfront patio in Florida, it needed a little help from local rescuers to find its way back to sea.
TODAY.com
Rising temperatures are causing Florida sea turtles to be born female
The climate crisis’ impact on sandy beaches affects more than just rising sea levels and how much sunscreen we apply. It’s also contributing to an upswing in the number of turtles that are born female. Unlike humans, whose sex is determined at fertilization, the sex of sea turtle...
natureworldnews.com
Two Alligators Kill a Florida Woman After Falling Into Pond at a Golf Course
An alligator attack led to the death of a Florida woman at a golf course pond last week. Local authorities confirm two alligators were involved in the assault. The duo gators snatched the woman who was struggling to stay above the surface after falling into the waters in the evening hours of Friday, July 15.
Video of infant that looks like an 'Alien baby' has gone viral
A video of a newborn baby with redness and cracks on the skin has gone viral because of its ‘alien-like’ appearance. People are calling it ‘demon child’ and ‘alien baby.’ According to the video, this unusual baby was born to Sajeda, wife of Shafiq, in the Ratlam district of Madhya Pradesh, a state in India.
Maryland woman stabbed by 100-pound sailfish that leaped out of water off Florida coast
A Maryland woman was stabbed on a boat by a 100-pound sailfish that leaped out of the water as two other passengers were trying to catch the fish off the Florida coast, authorities said. The incident happened about 2 miles off Stuart, Florida, on the morning of July 19, according...
Woman, 22, seriously hurt after falling off boat & being sucked into its propellers with warning issued to other boaters
A WARNING has been issued after a 22-year-old woman was seriously injured when she fell off of a boat and was sucked into its propellers. The Florida accident is the latest in a string of boating-related incidents that have claimed lives in multiple states. The woman, a tourist, suffered "multiple...
Phys.org
How a mollusk found in the Florida Keys can put you in jail
Florida's marine life attracts people from all over the world—but what happens if someone gets too comfortable with the state's natural wonders?. Florida has strictly enforced laws in place to protect wildlife. Last week, for instance, a tourist visiting from Houston was accused of taking eight queen conch from their habitats in the Florida Keys. He was arrested and taken to jail.
americanmilitarynews.com
Air Force personnel rescue 8 capsized boat victims from circling bull shark off Florida coast
Eight civilians were rescued this summer by patrolling U.S. Air Force personnel after their boat capsized off Florida’s Gulf Coast and caught the attention of a nearby bull shark. On the morning of June 12, the 6th Security Forces Squadron Marine Patrol Unit decided to go for a routine...
Sharks spotted swimming in knee-deep water at Flordia beach
Terrifying footage captures the moment sharks were spotted swimming in knee-deep water at a beach in Florida.One person in the video can be heard shouting “get out of the water” at the sight of the two predators.The sharks pulled up close to the shore at Neptune Beach in Jacksonville and according to reports, a number of beachgoers continued to swim in the ocean regardless.Shark sightings along the US northeast shorelines have surged in recent months.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Orca whales kill great white shark and eat its liver in ‘world-first’ footageFlorida police free pelican trapped in Tampa Bay fishing lineKayaker rescued by passing trawler crew after hours stranded on Florida waterway
A man was hospitalized after an alligator bit him in the face at Florida's Lake Thonotosassa
An alligator bit a man's face while he was swimming in Lake Thonotosassa in Florida, according to officials.
AOL Corp
Five missing after boat carrying 15 capsizes off coast of Florida Keys, officials say
Two people were dead and eight survivors were rescued from waters off the Florida Keys, U.S. Coast Guard officials said Friday. Authorities continued to search for another five people who are still in the water, they said. The 15 people, all thought to be migrants, were on board "a rustic...
Two dead in water off the Florida Keys, and Coast Guard searching for more people
The U.S. Coast Guard said the bodies of two people who were attempting to migrate to South Florida have been recovered from the ocean water off the Florida Keys after a vessel capsized Friday morning.
Expedition Suggests Amelia Earhart May Have Had an Encounter With Vicious Coconut Crabs on Nikumaroro
American aviation pioneer Amelia Mary Earhart was the first female aviator to fly solo across the Atlantic Ocean. On July 2, 1937, famous American aviator Amelia Earhart along with her navigator Fred Noonan and their plane mysteriously disappeared on the third to last leg of their world flight.
The Man Who Lives With Alligators
Reptile enthusiast Philippe Gillet lives with 400 unusual housemates - two of whom are two-meter alligators. Ali and Gator roam the house along with tarantulas, rattlesnakes and a giant tortoise.
Love at first stripe! Adorable rhino and zebra babies become best mates at sanctuary after they were found orphaned in the wild
Adorable pictures show the ‘live-saving’ friendship of seven-month-old rhino Daisy and zebra Modjadji who were both rescued by an orphan animal sanctuary in South Africa. Daisy and Modjadji, whose name means ‘rain queen’, were both nurtured back to health at Care For Wild animal sanctuary in the Barberton Nature Reserve near South Africa’s border with Eswatini.
Stowaway Cat Finds Fame After Secretly Joining Her Family's Road Trip
Delilah the cat traveled from Maine to Wisconsin and back after sneaking into her family's camper trailer.
Boston Globe
Dolphin strangers met in the Bahamas. Things went swimmingly.
In 2013, a group of 52 Atlantic spotted dolphins traveled 100 miles south to the island chain of Bimini, a destination already inhabited by a community of 120 Atlantic spotted dolphins. In 2013, a group of 52 Atlantic spotted dolphins, driven to migrate by unknown forces, left their home on...
Finally feline great! Heartwarming photos show how far rescue pets have come after finding a forever home as International Cat Day is celebrated across the world
Today marks International Cat Day - and what better way to celebrate and raise awareness about the beloved felines, than viewing heartwarming images of rescue pets before and after finding a new home. Proud pet owners from across the globe shared their touching photographs of rescue cats prior and following...
pethelpful.com
Family Rescues Baby Goose While Kayaking and People Are So Here For It
It was no ordinary kayaking day for this family. But that doesn't mean it was a bad thing. In fact, we look at it as a pleasant surprise. While out on the water, this family noticed a baby goose alone. Or as they put it, the baby goose found them and after that, well, it was a match made in heaven!
HuffPost
