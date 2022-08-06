Man convicted of felonies for allegedly strangling party guest, shooting another in 2021

Read on www.fox5atlanta.com
Charge upgraded to murder for DeKalb mother of 4-year-old who shot herself in car
The mother of a 4-year-old who shot herself now faces a murder charge in her daughter’s death. WSB′s Tom Jones was inside the courtroom as a judge read the new charge for Kaelin Lewis during her first appearance Tuesday. Kendal Lewis died Sunday night after police say she...
GBI responding to officer-involved shooting on SE Atlanta street
ATLANTA - The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is responding to a reported officer-involved shooting in southeast Atlanta Tuesday afternoon. Heavy police activity was seen near the intersection of Gibson Street and Memorial Boulevard around 1:15 p.m. Tuesday. GBI officials have confirmed with FOX 5 that agents are responding but did...
APD: Suspect stabs man in neck with box cutter at Atlanta gas station
ATLANTA - Police have arrested a suspect for a stabbing at a northwest Atlanta gas station that left one man fighting for his life late Monday night. Officials with the Atlanta Police Department say the stabbing happened shortly before 10:45 p.m. in the parking lot of a Shell gas station on the 900 block of Donald Lee Hollowell Parkway.
Man in U-Haul shot by police after reports of dispute on busy block of Memorial Drive
ATLANTA — A man was shot by police after reports of a dispute involving a man in a U-Haul on a busy block of Memorial Drive Tuesday. The shooting happened shortly before 1 p.m. in the Glenwood Park area. That stretch of Memorial Drive is near Oakland Cemetery and...
Man arrested in Riverdale woman's strangulation death
RIVERDALE, Ga. - A Clayton County man was arrested Sunday after police said he admitted to choking a woman to death during a domestic dispute. Kathan Guzman, 20, was arrested and charged with malice murder and aggravated assault by strangulation. Clayton County police said Guzman called 911 around 9 p.m....
Thomson-Upson County Schools: 'Massager' was mistaken as firearm, prompting lockdown
THOMSON, Ga. - Upson County Sheriff's deputies said a hand-held massager that resembled a gun prompted a lockdown at all schools in Upson County. Deputies reported that the incident occurred on Tuesday around 11:50 a.m. when a parent dialed 911 stating their child saw another student with a handgun while in the boy's restroom at school.
GBI investigates after man in U-Haul shot by police following dispute
Atlanta police responded to a call about a dispute in an apartment complex along Gibson Street at Memorial Drive involving an individual in a U-Haul truck. Police said officers opened fire after the armed man refused to comply with orders.
Gunshots lead officers to drugs and guns in Brookhaven apartment, police say
BROOKHAVEN, Ga. - Police said officers responding to a report of multiple shots being fired ended up finding a massive drug stash and several firearms in a Brookhaven apartment late last month. Santiago Zuniga-Bernal and Catherine Ranchel Tortis were arrested and charged with trafficking in marijuana, heroin, and methamphetamine as...
4-year-old dead after shooting herself in mother’s car, police say
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — A 4-year-old girl died Sunday after she shot herself on Interstate 85 in DeKalb County. Police responded to a shooting call on the northbound lanes at North Druid Hills Road around 7:30 p.m. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. When officers...
Man stabbed with box cutter after trying to help drunk man at Atlanta gas station, police say
ATLANTA — A man was stabbed and hospitalized after he tried helping another man who got beat up at a Shell Gas Station in southeast Atlanta, police say. Just before 11 p.m. Monday, police responded to a call of a person stabbed in the 900 block of Donald Lee Hollowell. When they got to the scene, they found a man with a stab wound to his neck.
Man arrested for deadly shooting inside metro area hibachi restaurant
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — A man is now under arrest for a deadly shooting inside a restaurant in Clayton County. The shooting happened at American Wings & Hibachi along Highway 138 near Lake Ridge Parkway in Riverdale on Jun. 20. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news...
Atlanta park shooting: Image released of young man with gun fleeing ball game
ATLANTA - Atlanta police have released the image of a young man seen holding a gun, who investigators say is a person of interest in a shooting at a park on Sunday that two killed people and injured four others. Investigators said the image was captured at Rosa Burney Park...
24-year-old man killed in shooting at Clayton County house party
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. - Police in Clayton County are investigating a double shooting at a house party that left a 24-year-old man dead. Officials say the shooting happened around 3 a.m. Sunday at a party at a home on Oakville Trail in Hampton, Georgia. Officers responding to the scene found...
Police arrest Tyrone man for meth trafficking
A Tyrone man after an Aug. 4 traffic stop in Peachtree City was charged with trafficking methamphetamine when an officer found 29 grams of suspected meth in his vehicle, along with other drugs. Antonia M. Todd, 36, was charged with five felony drug counts, one count of trafficking, possession of...
Gun and drugs found during Atlanta traffic stop
New video from Atlanta police shows the moments a traffic stop led to a gun and drug bust. Officers say the driver of a black sedan sped away from them in Midtown at 10th and Williams streets as they tried to pull him over.
Police searching for person of interest in deadly Atlanta apartment shooting
ATLANTA - Police are hoping someone can help them identify a person of interest in a deadly shooting at an Atlanta apartment complex Sunday afternoon. Officials say at around 2 p.m. Sunday, officers responded to reports of a person shot at an apartment complex on the 1300 block of Donald Lee Hollowell Parkway.
Watch: Officers save road rage shooting victim's life by applying tourniquet
ATLANTA — The Atlanta Police Department released body-worn camera footage from a road rage incident last month. APD officers were credited with saving the life of a man who had been shot in the shoulder during the incident. In the video, officers applied a tourniquet to the victim’s arm...
Carroll man convicted of choking man, shooting woman after house party argument
CARROLL COUNTY, Ga. — A Carroll County man is heading to prison after being found guilty of attacking a group of people after a house party in September 2021. Prosecutors say Antonio Thurman was at the party at a home on Shady Grove Road when he became angry with someone else at the party for an unknown reason.
Atlanta park shooting raises concerns over continued gun violence
ATLANTA - A shooting of six people at a popular Atlanta park that left two dead and a child in critical condition is raising concerns over continued gun violence unfolding in the city. Police have been actively working the double homicide, which they say happened when an argument over a...
Police: 2 people dead, 4 injured after mass shooting at Georgia park
ATLANTA — (CNN) -- A shooting during a ballgame at an Atlanta park Sunday left two people dead and four wounded, including a 6-year-old who was in critical condition, Atlanta police said. The violence began during a baseball or softball game at Dunbar Recreational Center inside Rosa L. Burney...
