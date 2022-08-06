ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

Starting XI and Roster Notes: Atlanta United vs. Seattle Sounders

By ATLUTD.com
atlutd.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on www.atlutd.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS Minnesota

MLS honors four Minnesota "Hometown Heroes"

MINNEAPOLIS -- Major League Soccer honored four Hometown Heroes Tuesday as part of All-Star Week. MLS says it's not a coincidence the first heroes are from Minnesota. You would typically find Muhammad Abdul-Ahad walking the streets of Minneapolis, with his T.O.U.C.H Outreach team. "We out there disrupting, you know, patterns of violence, deescalating situations," Abdul-Ahad said. He's among four Hometown Heroes, recognized by MLS and Black Players for Change for the impact they have on their community.  "A lot of the work that I do and my team does it's not, you know, going unnoticed, and it's in the dark, and now...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN

Comments / 0

Community Policy