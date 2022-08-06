‘Abbott Elementary’ Dominates 2022 TCA Awards With 4 Wins, Including Program of the Year

Read on www.thewrap.com
Jimmy Fallon Suffers Embarrassing Snub During Emmy Nominations
One big name missing from the 2022 Primetime Emmy nominations Tuesday morning was Jimmy Fallon. The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon was not among the nominees for the Outstanding Variety Talk Series award. Fallon's show has not been nominated for any Primetime Emmys since 2017 and hasn't been included in the Outstanding Variety Talk Series category since 2016.
The Most Hated Character In ‘The Golden Girls’
The Golden Girls is an American TV sitcom that was created by Susan Harris, having seven seasons in all, and aired from September 14, 1985, to May 9, 1992. The show centers on four older women, Dorothy Zbornak, Rose Nylund, Blanche Devereaux, and Sophia Petrillo, who live in the same house in Miami, Florida.
Niecy Nash Strikes First-Look TV Deal With eOne
Click here to read the full article. EXCLUSIVE: Niecy Nash, star of ABC’s upcoming series The Rookie: Feds, is cementing her relationship with the company behind the spinoff. Nash has struck a first-look deal with eOne, which produces the series, set to launch this fall. It reunites the actor with Michael Lombardo, President, Global Television, eOne, who ran HBO during Nash’s three season run as one of the stars of dark comedy Getting On, for which she scored two Emmy nominations. Under the multi-year deal, Nash will develop and exec produce scripted and unscripted television content for broadcast, cable, and streaming. Nash stars as...
Chuck Lorre and Wife Arielle Lorre to Separate
Chuck Lorre, the producer behind “The Big Bang Theory,” “Two and a Half Men” and many other TV hits, is separating from his wife of nearly four years, Arielle Lorre. The two were married in September 2018. Arielle Lorre is a lifestyle influencer who is known for her active presence on Instagram and YouTube with a focus on health and wellness. The couple confirmed their split in a joint statement to Variety.
‘A Man in Full’: Diane Lane to Star Opposite Jeff Daniels in Netflix Limited Series
Diane Lane is stepping out from Jeff Daniels’ shadow in David E. Kelley and Regina King’s upcoming Netflix series. Lane has joined A Man in Full, based on Tom Wolfe’s 1998 novel of the same name, according to Deadline. The six-episode limited series follows an Atlanta real estate mogul, Charlie Croker (Daniels), who faces sudden bankruptcy. Political and business interests collide as he must defend his empire from those who wish to benefit from his downfall.
Hollywood actress Mary Alice dies at 80: The star was best known for TV's A Different World and the movie Sparkle, and played The Oracle in Matrix Revolutions
Hollywood film and TV actress Mary Alice has died at the age of 80. The Tony and Emmy award winning star passed away on Wednesday in New York City, according to the New York Police Department which spoke to Variety. Her cause of death is not yet known. The star...
Chris Rock Turned Down Hosting 2022 Emmys, Source Says -- Here's Why
Chris Rock will not be taking the awards show stage as host anytime soon. A source tells ET that the comedian turned down the offer to host the 2022 Emmy Awards. The source reveals that Rock was approached to host this year's Emmy's but turned down the job. "He's in the middle of his tour and is preparing for the taping of his comedy special, which will be taping this fall," the source says.
NBC’s ‘Quantum Leap’ Reboot Replaces Showrunners Steven Lilien and Bryan Wynbrandt With Martin Gero
NBC’s “Quantum Leap” reboot executive producer Martin Gero has stepped up as showrunner, taking over for Steven Lilien and Bryan Wynbrandt, and Dean Georgaris has joined as executive producer, TheWrap has learned. The new version of the 1990s sci-fi series will star Raymond Lee of AMC’s “Kevin...
Seth Meyers Says It’s ‘Deeply Embarrassing’ How Excited He Was for ‘Late Night’ Emmy Nomination
This story about Seth Meyers first appeared in the Down to the Wire: Comedy issue of TheWrap’s awards magazine. Seth Meyers was not prepared for “Late Night” to finally break into the Emmys’ variety-talk category this year. In fact, he was bracing for disappointment. Again. “Because I’m — I think the word my wife used was psycho — I turned my phone off and went for a long run,” Meyers said when asked what he was doing when the nominations were announced.
Inside The Shocking Secrets & Romantic Rendezvous Hidden Within Marilyn Monroe's 'Little Red Diary'
America’s troubled sex symbol drew a target on her own beautiful back! Marilyn Monroe knew too many shocking secrets about too many powerful and dangerous people – and had a bad habit of writing them down in a “little red diary.”President John F. Kennedy, his brother Robert, top mobster Sam “Momo” Giancana, Frank Sinatra’s Rat Pack, and a Hollywood who’s who all had good reason to get nervous when the dangerous dish threatened to go public – and all had good reasons for wanting her luscious lips zipped at any cost. Hollywood insiders weren’t surprised when she turned up naked...
Emmy Predictions: Lead Actor in a Limited Series or TV Movie – Could Michael Keaton Become the First Man to Sweep the TV Awards?
Click here to read the full article. Variety Awards Circuit section is the home for all awards news and related content throughout the year, featuring the following: the official awards predictions for the upcoming Oscars and Emmys ceremonies, curated by Variety senior awards editor Clayton Davis; Awards Circuit Column, a weekly analysis dissecting the trends and contenders by television editor Michael Schneider (for Emmys) and Davis (for Oscars); Awards Circuit Podcast, a weekly interview series with talent and an expert roundtable discussion; and Awards Circuit Video analyzes various categories and contenders by Variety's leading awards pundits. Variety's unmatched coverage gives...
Kaley Cuoco to Lead ‘Based on a True Story’ Comedic Thriller at Peacock
Click here to read the full article. Kaley Cuoco has been cast in a leading role in “Based on a True Story,” Peacock’s upcoming comedic thriller series from Craig Rosenberg. Inspired by an actual event, “Based on a True Story” is about a realtor, a plumber and a former tennis star whose lives unexpectedly collide, exposing America’s obsession with true crime, murder and the slow close toilet seat. Cuoco will play a married woman named Ava Bartlett. All other details are being kept under wraps. Most recently, Cuoco has starred in HBO Max’s “The Flight Attendant,” earning an Emmy nomination for lead comedy...
Greg Berlanti’s DC Series ‘Strange Adventures’ Scrapped at HBO Max
Greg Berlanti’s DC series “Strange Adventures” has been scrapped at HBO Max and is no longer going forward at the streamer, according to an individual with knowledge of the project. First announced in 2019, “Strange Adventures,” was going to be a DC Super Hero anthology series executive...
100-Year-Old Norman Lear Has Over 20 Projects In The Works
Writer and producer Norman Lear, who has brought us hit shows such as All in the Family and The Jeffersons, recently turned 100 years old. At 100, you might think he would have retired by now or at least be slowing down his career. This isn’t the case as he reportedly has 23 projects in the works right now with his business partner Brent Miller.
‘The Sandman’ Debuts at No. 1 on Netflix; ‘Purple Hearts’ Unseats ‘The Gray Man’ on Film List
“The Sandman” and “Purple Hearts” led the Netflix Top 10 for the week of Aug. 1–Aug. 7 in the English shows and movies categories, respectively. The former project, an adaptation of the 1989 comic book franchise of the same name, debuted toward the latter half of the week and drew 69.48 million hours viewed. Spanning 10 episodes, the dark fantasy stars Tom Sturridge as the title character, also known as Dream, a cosmic being who must traverse various worlds and timelines in order to repair the chaos left in the wake of his imprisonment. The show reached the Top 10 in 89 countries.
‘Atlanta,’ ‘Barry’ and Other Emmy-Nominated TV Cinematographers Discuss the Bold New Look of Comedy
A version of this story about TV cinematographers first appeared in the Down to the Wire: Comedy issue of TheWrap magazine. There were more than 550 television shows in contention this Emmy season, a daunting task for voters to parse and the driving engine for the “Is There Too Much TV?” chatter mill. But in the case of the Outstanding Cinematography for a Single-Camera Series (Half-Hour) category, the nominations were an impressive overlay of the evolution of the half-hour series. All six nominees, drawn from 86 eligible contenders, are technically comedy series — but more urgently, they’re a bold representation of how that genre has blended into popular entertainments that are not afraid to go to darker, more diverse places while delivering the laughs.
‘The Missing’: Matthew Del Negro Joins David E. Kelley’s Peacock Drama in Recurring Role (Exclusive)
“The Missing” has added Matthew Del Negro (“City on a Hill”) to its cast, TheWrap can exclusively reveal. He will play the recurring role of Peter Hanning, a self-made billionaire, in the David E. Kelley Peacock adaptation of Israeli crime writer Dror A. Mishani‘s novel, “The Missing File.”
Brett Goldstein Talks ‘Ted Lasso’ and the Art of Nuanced Swearing
This story about Brett Goldstein and “Ted Lasso” first appeared in the Down to the Wire: Comedy issue of TheWrap’s awards magazine. Last year, Jason Sudeikis’ Apple TV+ comedy “Ted Lasso” dominated the Emmy’s comedy categories with 20 nominations and seven wins, including Outstanding Comedy Series, and this year it led all comedy shows with the same number of noms. Half of those are for the remarkable ensemble cast that fleshes out the story of a bruised but resilient American coach at the helm of a British soccer team — and while it’s hard to single out anybody in a company this consistently strong, there’s a reason why Brett Goldstein won an Emmy last year for his performance as Roy Kent, a hilariously profane and angry footballer who has to adjust to life off the pitch in Season 2.
In Brief: Original 'Magnum' star dies, and more
Roger E. Mosley, the actor best known for his role as the helicopter pilot Theodore "T.C." Calvin in the original Magnum P.I. TV series alongside Tom Selleck, died early Sunday morning, his daughter shared on Facebook. He was 83. The cause of death was not revealed. In addition to Magnum, P.I., Mosley also appeared on Love Boat, Sanford and Son, Kung Fu, Kojak, Starsky and Hutch, Night Court and Walker, Texas Ranger. He also had a major role in the 1979 TV film The Jericho Mile. On the big screen, Mosley appeared in films such as The Mack, Hit Man, Sweet Jesus, Preacherman, Darktown Strutters and The River Niger...
Kenan Thompson to Host 2022 Emmys
Kenan Thompson will be the face of the 74th annual Emmy Awards. NBC and the Television Academy confirmed Tuesday morning that the comedian and actor will host the telecast. The three-hour, coast-to-coast live telecast from the Microsoft Theater at L.A. Live in downtown Los Angeles is scheduled for Monday, Sept. 12 and begins at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT on NBC and will stream live for the first time on Peacock.
