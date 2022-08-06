Read on forums.digitalspy.com
New Big Brother reboot on ITV will ‘launch in May at massive new house on airfield’
Im really happy its going back to the old start time of May. hopefully its 12 or 13 weeks like the ch4 days and runs all through summer to August. That's just a re-hash of the alleged "insider" story from a day or two ago,. ITV already confirmed it will...
EastEnders' Suki Panesar fights for her life in shocking attack scenes
The following article contains discussion of sexual assault that some readers may find upsetting. EastEnders spoilers follow. EastEnders has aired a harrowing double bill for Suki Panesar as she fought for her life against Ranveer Gulati. Two episodes of the soap aired on Tuesday night (August 9), with an overarching...
Love Island S08 E50: The Reunion - Sunday 7th August 2022 - ITV2 - 9pm - Episode Thread
Six days after saying goodbye to them all we’re now saying hello again for one final time. Obviously, with not even a week passing (and the episode being pre-recorded a few days before too), the final four are still together but that doesn’t mean we can’t look at them for awkward moments - Coco & Andrew, Dami & Summer, Deji & Indiyah, Ekin-Su & George plus was it Mollie with Davide? Not to mention Coco there too! Then we have Billy and Danica after the latter’s diatribe at him on his departure night.
Best one shot characters in British sit coms
As in characters who appeared in just one episode. Here are my picks. Gerry Cowper as Lisa in Tea for Three - Only Fools and Horses. Really a character that is played straight. But the childish conflict she unwittingly unleashed between Del Boy and Rodney makes her a memorable character. Yes does appear in The Frog's Legacy but that is a cameo that last seconds.
Call the Midwife boss addresses when the show will end
Call the Midwife creator Heidi Thomas has discussed when the beloved BBC series may come to an end. "I think in principle, it could go into the 1970s," Thomas told RadioTimes in a recent interview. In its 12th season, which is currently filming, the period drama is moving into the...
Olivia Newton-John wishes her fans all the best in final video before death aged 73
Dame Olivia Newton-John wished her fans happiness and health in a final video before her death from breast cancer aged 73.The actor said that she wanted to thank her fans “for all your support over the years... I wish you the best and send you love and light,” in the clip, posted in December 2021.Tributes have poured in to the Hollywood legend, who died of breast cancer on Monday, 8 August. “My dearest Olivia, you made all of our lives so much better,” the actress’ Grease co-star John Travolta said.Sign up to our newsletters. Read More Olivia Newton-John death: Watch that Grease iconic makeover momentOlivia Newton-John: Actor and singer’s biggest momentsOlivia Newton-John death: Watch that Grease iconic makeover moment
Things you remember seeing on TV that were very shocking at the time.
Oliver Reed on a Channel 4 show called After dark. It was a show that started at about 12am. and went on till about 3am. It was set in a black studio with a few Chesterfield sofas, a table in the middle and lots of drink and nibles for people to help themselfs to. There would be a topic to talk about and a lot of proffesors,scientist,jernalists etc talking about it. One show had the actor Oliver Reed on it. God knows why but with the drink freely flowing you can guess why he was on. I forget the topic that night. But all of a sudden Oliver went over and kissed a middle aged proffesor with long grey hair and glasses. Then it went to an ad break. I went to the toilet. When I got back there was an old black and white short film about coal mining on. After it finished the show started again and it was with out Oliver.
Bad Education teases first look at series 4 as filming begins
Bad Education series 4 is off and running, with Abbey Grove School's finest (we use that term loosely) pictured on set together. Below, you'll find Stephen Carmichael (reprised by Layton Williams) and Mitchell Harper (Charlie Wernham) back on the scene – this time kitted out as Drama and PE teachers – and flanked by a fresh load of mischief makers.
Paul O'grady quits his Radio 2 Sunday evning show
Paul O'Grady has quit his Sunday evning show. It was reported yesterday that his show was taking another 13 weeks off while someone else would present in. He tweeted yesterday thats how it is now 13 weeks on 13 weeks off. This morning he quit his show. I feel what with Steve Wright going next month and it being reported that they want an age group of about 35 this is all part of the plan they have. Radio 2 should like it was in the past be for slightly older people who don't want a lot of chart music and past hits from the 80's. It should be about quality music and have the kind of shows and presenters for a slightly older age group. I don't like how every thing has to be for young people these days. Older people need to be entertained to. OK so we have the internet and streaming where you can pick the music you listen to. But older people often don't understand this or maybe don't have the internet to do this. I used to catch his show from time to time and liked it. But then I've always love Paul. Feel sorry for him that he's felt with the way they're treating him and his show he's had to go. I hope some other Radio station picks him up as I thought he was very good on the radio.
Is Strictly the be all and end all for dancers?
Excluding those who are really busy with their competitive career or are high up in the dance world in any other way, would you say that Strictly is the be all and end all for the average ballroom/latin dancer? Was thinking about this because we have such an international cast of pros which is great and I hope that continues with future hires but in some of their home countries, there is a version of the show. So that makes me wonder if there is something special about Strictly that attracts dancers to it above any other version of the show. Obviously getting to dance on TV is a big attraction for many.
What is it with Corrie not seeing the potential with certain characters?
Recently, I was sorry to see Jamie Kenna make his final appearance as Phill on Corrie. The character could easily have been just a plot device to bring Fiz and Tyrone back together (drearily predictable, I know), but Kenna made the role his own with what little he was given. For a start, there was a genuine chemistry between him and Alan Halsall and it could genuinely have made for a very endearing bromance. I also liked Phill with Fiz as it felt like a very mature direction to take the latter in after Tyrone's betrayal with Alina. This aside, the character has humour, pathos and vulnerability. It's a crying shame that the show couldn't see what he actually brought to the show as a character in his own right.
Corrie 08/08/22: You're Just A Nuisance
How do you feel about Millie Gibson (Kelly Neelan leaving) Welcome to the first Corrie thread of the week. Hope you’ve all had a good weekend. Thanks to sam_gee and FM Lover for last week’s episode threads. So what’s lined up for us tonight. Kelly's appalled to...
Not going out 2022 Christmas special and series 13
I know it’s only august, but do we know if not going out will be returning for a Christmas special in December 2022 and if there will be a Series 13 yet? It’s just with Sally Bretton appearing in a death in paradise special and Lee Mack presumably co hosting a second series of Freeze the Fear that I’m wondering?
I really like George in Corrie
I feel like a comedy character who is an undertaker is in the spirit of Corrie's old humour. I really like Tony Maudsley and I think he's a really good addition. George is one of my favourite characters, it's so nice that they finally paired Eileen up with someone who makes her happy, not some miserable shite like Fireman Paul.
Former EastEnders star Samantha Womack reveals cancer diagnosis
EastEnders favourite Samantha Womack has been diagnosed with cancer. The Ronnie Mitchell actress shared the news on Twitter today (August 9), while posting a tribute to the late Olivia Newton-John, who passed away after a lengthy battle with the same disease this month. The iconic Grease star and her daughter...
Liking a character you didn't really like much before
Whats made you appreciate certain charachters a bit more? For me there's a few examples. Nicolette in Neighbours was so desperate for Chloe and then when Chloe suddenly decided she wanted Nicolette back she basically told her to do one which was great. Sean in Corrie, never really been a...
EastEnders - Who are your top 10 characters at the moment?
1. Sharon Watts - This is the best her character has been since her 2012 return. 2. Suki Panesar - What a turn around because I used to loathe her. It switches from week to week, I'm very fickle! But right now I'd say:. 8. Ben (hate the character but...
Emmerdale announces shock storm disaster for 50th anniversary
Emmerdale spoilers follow. Emmerdale bosses have announced that a shock storm will hit the village in the show's 50th anniversary episodes. Much-loved characters will be left in danger this October as the ITV soap celebrates its milestone with some spectacular stunt sequences. Cast and crew have now started filming the...
Why everyone quit Call the Midwife
Call the Midwife spoilers follow. Providing comfort and escape to another era since its debut in 2012, Call the Midwife is a staple of British television. Inspired by the memoirs of Jennifer Worth, the BBC One drama follows a group of midwives and nuns who are working in the East End of London in the late 1950s.
Remi hits out at bullies Jacques and Luca
Jax and his mental health my backside, he's an awful human being using the mental health trap to hide behind being a prat. I remember when Remi was dumped from the villa he looked really dejected and sad, and then there was that almost mute interview with Laura which was so awkward.
