Tunnelton Depot
TUNNELTON — It was a train tunnel that gave one Preston County town its name. Tunnelton was named for its location at the eastern end of the Baltimore & Ohio Railroad tunnel, otherwise known as the Kingwood Tunnel, or Mammoth Tunnel, that was built in 1854 at Cassady’s Summit. At that time it was the longest tunnel in the world.
Bonnie’s Bus to offer mammograms in Vienna and Parsons
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Bonnie’s Bus mobile mammography unit will visit Wood and Tucker counties offering three-dimensional (3D) digital screening mammograms and breast care education to women. Bonnie's Bus. A service of WVU Medicine-WVU Hospitals and the WVU Cancer Institute, Bonnie’s Bus will be at:
LUCAS to offer lung cancer screening in Fairmont
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — LUCAS, a first of its kind, state-of-the-art mobile lung cancer screening unit, will visit Marion County offering low-dose computed tomography (LDCT) scans. LUCAS. A service of WVU Medicine-WVU Hospitals and the WVU Cancer Institute, LUCAS will be at the MVA Clinic in Fairmont from 8 a.m....
Dove in flight
GOOD HOPE, W.Va. (WV News) — Bertha J Moore, 70, of West Milford, passed away Aug. 5, 2022, …
Andrew (Andy) Banko Jr.
NUTTER FORT, W.Va. (WV News) — Andrew (Andy) Banko Jr., 88, of Clarksburg (North View), passed away peacefully at home on Saturday the 6th of August, 2022. He is survived by his beloved wife, Betty J. (Mancina) Banko. They would’ve celebrated 65 years of marriage on the 29th of September this year.
Free concert scheduled
KINGWOOD — Kingwood Southern Baptist Church will host a free concert by Uganda Soul Inc., which was previously known as Al Anderson and Friends, at 6 p.m. Aug. 14. The church is located across from WFSP Radio Station on W.Va. 7 west of Kingwood, at 18508 Veterans Memorial Highway. A love offering will be received to support the group’s ministry to Uganda.
Community calendar
• Preston County Association of Retired School Employees will meet at noon at St. Sebastian Church, Kingwood. Make reservations with Shirley at 304-864-4193.
Judith Kay Bennett
NUTTER FORT, W.Va. (WV News) — Judith Kay Bennett, 74, of Mt. Clare, passed away on Tuesday, August 9, 2022, in the United Hospital Center. She was born in Clarksburg on April 4, 1948, a daughter of the late Albert and Frances Marie Cooper Barnosky.
Clarksburg Water Board will offer drawing for free water as survey incentive
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — Customers of the Clarksburg Water Board will have an opportunity to receive free water for six months after board members gave staff the go-ahead to offer a prize drawing as an incentive for returning a survey. Board members voiced their approval during a regular meeting Tuesday.
Harrison Circuit Judge Thomas A. Bedell
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — A longtime Methodist preacher who lost his job after he shot o…
WVU biology professor Kevin Daly
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — Kevin Daly, biology professor at West Virginia University, is …
Joyce Melvina Lowther Moore
BELINGTON — Joyce Melvina Lowther Moore, age 58, a resident of Belington, departed this life Saturday August 6, 2022, in Davis Medical Center in Elkins. Death was following a period of declining health. She was born on June 7, 1964, in Elyria, Ohio, a daughter of the late Argel...
Bertha J Moore
GOOD HOPE, W.Va. (WV News) — Bertha J Moore, 70, of West Milford, passed away Aug. 5, 2022, of an extended illness while in Allegheny General Hospital. She was born in Martins Ferry, Ohio, Oct. 23, 1951, a daughter of the late Robert Emmett Alloway and Maude Blanche Clary Bevan.
Terra Alta Library wraps up summer program
TERRA ALTA — The Terra Alta Public Library Summer Reading Program “Ocean of Possibilities” was held during June, with 14 students and several adults participating. Wednesday’s were “Fun Days” for story time, crafts and games. A party was held June 29 at the Terra Alta Park for the kids. Games and refreshments were provided. At the end of the party certificates and book bags with gifts were given out.
Marion Co., West Virginia, Parks and Rec Commission reorganizes with new sports management position
FAIRMONT, W.Va. (WV News) — Earlier this year, the Marion County Parks and Recreation Commission created the new role of sports management director, a position that's taken over the organization's assistant director role and given MCPARC more of a sports and recreation focus. MCPARC Executive Director Tony Michalski said...
Clarksburg (West Virginia) Council to discuss full-time city attorney position, city manager search
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — The Clarksburg City Council will hold a conference session and special session Thursday, with discussion including a potential new city attorney position and the search for a new city manager. Council will discuss the creation of a full-time attorney position for the city at...
Shinnston City Council discusses funding sources for possible new city hall
SHINNSTON, W.Va. (WV News) — The Shinnston City Council at a regular meeting this week discussed the need for a new city hall, and how grant funding might be obtained to help make the goal a reality. Shinnston's city hall building, located in a former dentist office downtown, is...
Notebook: 'Weight and see' part of WVU approach
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — The best approach to West Virginia’s upcoming season is the one they are taking themselves, sort of a “weight and see” kind of approach. It seems, when there are media opportunities, much of the talk is about weight.
Students solve crime in summer forensics class
KINGWOOD — Preston County Schools hosted a one-week forensics-based STEM camp this summer, with 18 participants in grades sixth through eighth. Participants investigated a mock crime scene that occurred along the Cheat River, titled “The Case of the Contaminated Creek.” Friends of the Cheat partnered with Preston County Schools to allow teachers to set up the scene, which included a dummy and multiple pieces of evidence in a taped off area.
Health Department reports second 2022 rabies case
OAKLAND — Environmental Health Services of the Garrett County Health Department reports the county’s second case of laboratory-confirmed rabies for the year 2022. The encounter occurred in the area of Old Morgantown Road on July 6, between a dog and a raccoon.
