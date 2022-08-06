TUNNELTON — It was a train tunnel that gave one Preston County town its name. Tunnelton was named for its location at the eastern end of the Baltimore & Ohio Railroad tunnel, otherwise known as the Kingwood Tunnel, or Mammoth Tunnel, that was built in 1854 at Cassady’s Summit. At that time it was the longest tunnel in the world.

