Philippi, WV

WVNews

Angelo Alastanos

NUTTER FORT, W.Va. (WV News) — Angelo Alastanos, 94, of Clarksburg, passed away on Tuesday, August 9, 2022, at his residence. He was born in Clarksburg on July 16, 1928, a son of the late Michael and Despina Georgaroudis Alastanos.
CLARKSBURG, WV
WVNews

Tunnelton Depot

TUNNELTON — It was a train tunnel that gave one Preston County town its name. Tunnelton was named for its location at the eastern end of the Baltimore & Ohio Railroad tunnel, otherwise known as the Kingwood Tunnel, or Mammoth Tunnel, that was built in 1854 at Cassady’s Summit. At that time it was the longest tunnel in the world.
TUNNELTON, WV
WVNews

LUCAS to offer lung cancer screening in Fairmont

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — LUCAS, a first of its kind, state-of-the-art mobile lung cancer screening unit, will visit Marion County offering low-dose computed tomography (LDCT) scans. LUCAS. A service of WVU Medicine-WVU Hospitals and the WVU Cancer Institute, LUCAS will be at the MVA Clinic in Fairmont from 8 a.m....
FAIRMONT, WV
WVNews

Bonnie’s Bus to offer mammograms in Vienna and Parsons

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Bonnie’s Bus mobile mammography unit will visit Wood and Tucker counties offering three-dimensional (3D) digital screening mammograms and breast care education to women. Bonnie's Bus. A service of WVU Medicine-WVU Hospitals and the WVU Cancer Institute, Bonnie’s Bus will be at:
PARSONS, WV
Philippi, WV
WVNews

Andrew (Andy) Banko Jr.

NUTTER FORT, W.Va. (WV News) — Andrew (Andy) Banko Jr., 88, of Clarksburg (North View), passed away peacefully at home on Saturday the 6th of August, 2022. He is survived by his beloved wife, Betty J. (Mancina) Banko. They would’ve celebrated 65 years of marriage on the 29th of September this year.
CLARKSBURG, WV
WVNews

Free concert scheduled

KINGWOOD — Kingwood Southern Baptist Church will host a free concert by Uganda Soul Inc., which was previously known as Al Anderson and Friends, at 6 p.m. Aug. 14. The church is located across from WFSP Radio Station on W.Va. 7 west of Kingwood, at 18508 Veterans Memorial Highway. A love offering will be received to support the group’s ministry to Uganda.
KINGWOOD, WV
WVNews

Commission to discuss EMS funding again

KINGWOOD — Preston County commissioners will again be taking up the question of EMS funding at a work session after this week’s regular meeting. The work session comes a week after a motion by Commissioner Dave Price to pay out a quarterly payment to the county’s ambulance squads from Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act funds died for lack of a second.
PRESTON COUNTY, WV
#Wv News
WVNews

Joyce Melvina Lowther Moore

BELINGTON — Joyce Melvina Lowther Moore, age 58, a resident of Belington, departed this life Saturday August 6, 2022, in Davis Medical Center in Elkins. Death was following a period of declining health. She was born on June 7, 1964, in Elyria, Ohio, a daughter of the late Argel...
BELINGTON, WV
WVNews

Bertha J Moore

GOOD HOPE, W.Va. (WV News) — Bertha J Moore, 70, of West Milford, passed away Aug. 5, 2022, of an extended illness while in Allegheny General Hospital. She was born in Martins Ferry, Ohio, Oct. 23, 1951, a daughter of the late Robert Emmett Alloway and Maude Blanche Clary Bevan.
WEST MILFORD, WV
WVNews

Students solve crime in summer forensics class

KINGWOOD — Preston County Schools hosted a one-week forensics-based STEM camp this summer, with 18 participants in grades sixth through eighth. Participants investigated a mock crime scene that occurred along the Cheat River, titled “The Case of the Contaminated Creek.” Friends of the Cheat partnered with Preston County Schools to allow teachers to set up the scene, which included a dummy and multiple pieces of evidence in a taped off area.
PRESTON COUNTY, WV
WVNews

Voter registration deadlines creeping up

KINGWOOD — November 8 is fast approaching, and if you want to change your political party or register to vote for the first time you must do so by Oct. 18. Early voting at the Election Center will take place Oct. 26 through Nov. 5.
KINGWOOD, WV
WVNews

WVU asks for citizens help with 'blotchy' bass study

MORGANTOWN — West Virginia University researchers will have a chance to better understand a condition affecting bass to an unknown extent with data collected by citizens through a mobile app. Brent Murry, assistant professor of aquatic ecology in the Davis College of Agriculture, Natural Resources and Design, and the...
MORGANTOWN, WV
WVNews

Notebook: 'Weight and see' part of WVU approach

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — The best approach to West Virginia’s upcoming season is the one they are taking themselves, sort of a “weight and see” kind of approach. It seems, when there are media opportunities, much of the talk is about weight.
MORGANTOWN, WV
WVNews

Health Department reports second 2022 rabies case

OAKLAND — Environmental Health Services of the Garrett County Health Department reports the county’s second case of laboratory-confirmed rabies for the year 2022. The encounter occurred in the area of Old Morgantown Road on July 6, between a dog and a raccoon.
GARRETT COUNTY, MD

