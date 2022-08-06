Read on www.nbclosangeles.com
Antelope Valley Press
Murderer’s petition for re-sentencing in crime is denied
A Los Angeles County Superior Court judge, on Monday, denied a Palmdale woman’s petition for re-sentencing in the death of her 23-month-old son. The boy died after 45 days in the hospital, following a severe beating by Rosie Lee Wilson’s live-in boyfriend.
theavtimes.com
Judge denies re-sentencing bid for Palmdale mother convicted in toddler’s death
A judge Monday rejected a bid for re-sentencing by a Palmdale woman convicted of second-degree murder for the 2014 death of her toddler, who lingered in a vegetative state for more than a month after being beaten by her live-in boyfriend. In a 28-page written ruling, Superior Court Judge Daviann...
Nurse accused in deadly Windsor Hills crash facing 6 counts of murder, Gascón says
A nurse who was allegedly driving 90 mph when she ran a red light and slammed into traffic in Windsor Hills, killing six people, is being charged with murder, the DA said Monday.
2urbangirls.com
Authorities ID man killed in DTLA
LOS ANGELES – A man who was found fatally shot in the Central City neighborhood in downtown Los Angeles was identified Tuesday. Officers from the Los Angeles Police Department were called to 15th and San Pedro streets about 12:30 a.m. Thursday and they discovered the man in the driver’s seat of a vehicle.
Anaheim man sentenced to 10 years in prison for Inland Empire freeway shootings
A man who was behind a string of BB gun shootings on Southern California freeways last year struck a surprise plea deal with prosecutors and was immediately sentenced to 10 years in prison.Jesse Leal Rodriguez, 35, of Anaheim, pleaded guilty to three counts of assault with a deadly weapon, and admitted to a prior strike before a judge handed down the decade-long sentence. Rodriguez had been facing attempted murder charges for the string of shootings that terrorized Southern California drivers for about a month last year. No one was seriously injured in any of the shootings, and its still unclear if...
newsantaana.com
The Costa Mesa Police arrested 11 convicts during post-release offender checks
In July, the Costa Mesa Police Gang Unit conducted their monthly compliance checks on offenders subject to Post-Release Community Supervision (PRCS), per the State Prison Realignment Assembly Bill 109. These checks were designed to locate and audit the activity of local criminal offenders residing within the City of Costa Mesa,...
Nurse whom police said caused deadly LA crash charged
The woman whom police said ran a red light, causing a crash that killed several people, has been charged. The Los Angeles County District Attorney announced Monday that Nicole Lorraine Linton has been charged with six counts of murder and five counts of vehicular manslaughter with gross negligence, The Associated Press reported.
Pastor gets probation for stealing from disabled veteran
A previous judge in the case said she likely would've imposed three years in prison, but the pastor reached an agreement with prosecutors for a lesser sentence. The post Pastor gets probation for stealing from disabled veteran appeared first on Long Beach Post.
Off-duty police officer killed in L.A. County shooting
DOWNEY, Calif. (KTLA) – An off-duty police officer is dead following a shooting in Los Angeles County Monday afternoon. The shooting happened in the city of Downey at around 3:30 p.m. on the 12000 block of Lakewood Boulevard in the parking lot of an LA Fitness location. Downey police arrived on scene and found a […]
Canyon News
Jeremiah Pike Arrested After Escaping Authorities
WEST HOLLYWOOD—On Friday, August 5, at approximately 6:10 a.m., while being escorted from West Hollywood Station jail to a Los Angeles Sheriff’s Department transportation bus, Jeremiah Pike escaped from deputies and scaled a station fence line. A perimeter was established in the surrounding area. He escaped authorities on...
Orange County dermatologist arrested on suspicion of poisoning her husband
Police have arrested an Orange County woman for investigation of poisoning her husband.
z1077fm.com
TWO ARRESTED FOR ALLEGED BURGLARY AND GRAND THEFT AUTO AT OASIS ELEMENTARY
Two suspects were arrested for alleged burglary and grand theft auto at Oasis Elementary in Twentynine Palms. Yesterday morning (August 8), Morongo Unified School District Employees reported a burglary at Oasis Elementary that appeared to have occurred over the weekend. County Sheriffs say that a school vehicle and nearly six thousand dollars worth of computer electronics were stolen.
Procession Honors Fallen Monterey Park Police Officer
Los Angeles, CA: Officers and firefighters gathered to pay respect to the fallen Monterey Park Police officer who was discovered fatally shot while off-duty in the city of Downey on Monday afternoon, Aug. 8. The procession made its way along the streets of Los Angeles around 11:30 p.m. to the...
Nurse faces murder charges in Los Angeles car crash that killed 6, including pregnant mother
LOS ANGELES (TCD) -- A 37-year-old nurse faces murder charges after allegedly killing six people and injuring eight others in a car crash. According to the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office, on Aug. 4, Nicole Linton was allegedly speeding down La Brea Boulevard and crashed into several cars. Multiple people died as a result, including Asherey Ryan, 23, who was six months pregnant, her 11-month-old son Alonzo, and her fiancé, Reynold Lester, KTLA-TV reports.
Speeding motorcycle leads authorities on pursuit through San Fernando Valley
The Los Angeles Police Department pursued the driver of a stolen tow truck Monday before they exited the vehicle and fled at high speeds on a motorcycle. The chase began in the Downey area on the 5 Freeway as authorities followed the truck from a distance. At some point during the observation, the driver of […]
Woman charged with murder in deadly Windsor Hills collision
Murder charges were announced Monday for the woman accused of causing the deadly Windsor Hills collision on Thursday that killed six people - including an infant and pregnant woman -and injured several people.
spectrumnews1.com
Inmates boycotting Men’s Central Jail commissary food prices
LOS ANGELES — Some inmates are boycotting the commissary at Men’s Central Jail to protest rising food and toiletry prices, according to inmates and family members. The jail provides meals, but inmates say without the commissary to supplement their diet, they go hungry. The price increases have especially...
Courthouse News Service
South LA gang leader-turned-peacekeeper sentenced to 35 years for role in 2014 murder
(CN) — A judge sentenced South Los Angeles gang leader-turned-peacemaker Paul "Lil Doc" Wallace to 35 years in federal prison for his role in a 2014 murder. The government has called Wallace the "boss of bosses," a senior leader for roughly 30 years of the East Coast Crips, a "violent street gang that claimed a large portion of South Los Angeles." In April, a federal jury in Downtown LA found Wallace guilty of murder and racketeering, while clearing him of a different murder in 2003.
NBC Los Angeles
Off-Duty Monterey Park Officer Fatally Shot in Downey
An off-duty Monterey Park Police Department officer was shot and killed in Downey Monday. The shooting was reported about 3:30 p.m. in the 12700 block of Lakewood Boulevard, near the 105 Freeway, and the victim was found unresponsive in the seat of his car, according to Downey police. Downey Fire...
crimevoice.com
Surveillance and Social Media Posts Lead to Felony Arraignment of San Bernardino Mechanic Accused of Workers’ Compensation Fraud
Originally Published by: The California Department of Insurance Website:. “SAN BERNARDINO, Calif. – Richard James McGee, 47, of San Bernardino, was arraigned today on two felony counts of workers’ compensation insurance fraud after a Department of Insurance investigation found he allegedly misrepresented injuries to his employer in order to receive over $30,000 in undeserved disability payments.
