Los Angeles, CA

Antelope Valley Press

Murderer’s petition for re-sentencing in crime is denied

A Los Angeles County Superior Court judge, on Monday, denied a Palmdale woman’s petition for re-sentencing in the death of her 23-month-old son. The boy died after 45 days in the hospital, following a severe beating by Rosie Lee Wilson’s live-in boyfriend.
PALMDALE, CA
2urbangirls.com

Authorities ID man killed in DTLA

LOS ANGELES – A man who was found fatally shot in the Central City neighborhood in downtown Los Angeles was identified Tuesday. Officers from the Los Angeles Police Department were called to 15th and San Pedro streets about 12:30 a.m. Thursday and they discovered the man in the driver’s seat of a vehicle.
LOS ANGELES, CA
City
Los Angeles, CA
Los Angeles, CA
Crime & Safety
City
Wallace, CA
Local
California Crime & Safety
CBS LA

Anaheim man sentenced to 10 years in prison for Inland Empire freeway shootings

A man who was behind a string of BB gun shootings on Southern California freeways last year struck a surprise plea deal with prosecutors and was immediately sentenced to 10 years in prison.Jesse Leal Rodriguez, 35, of Anaheim, pleaded guilty to three counts of assault with a deadly weapon, and admitted to a prior strike before a judge handed down the decade-long sentence. Rodriguez had been facing attempted murder charges for the string of shootings that terrorized Southern California drivers for about a month last year. No one was seriously injured in any of the shootings, and its still unclear if...
ANAHEIM, CA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Nurse whom police said caused deadly LA crash charged

The woman whom police said ran a red light, causing a crash that killed several people, has been charged. The Los Angeles County District Attorney announced Monday that Nicole Lorraine Linton has been charged with six counts of murder and five counts of vehicular manslaughter with gross negligence, The Associated Press reported.
LOS ANGELES, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Off-duty police officer killed in L.A. County shooting

DOWNEY, Calif. (KTLA) – An off-duty police officer is dead following a shooting in Los Angeles County Monday afternoon. The shooting happened in the city of Downey at around 3:30 p.m. on the 12000 block of Lakewood Boulevard in the parking lot of an LA Fitness location. Downey police arrived on scene and found a […]
DOWNEY, CA
Canyon News

Jeremiah Pike Arrested After Escaping Authorities

WEST HOLLYWOOD—On Friday, August 5, at approximately 6:10 a.m., while being escorted from West Hollywood Station jail to a Los Angeles Sheriff’s Department transportation bus, Jeremiah Pike escaped from deputies and scaled a station fence line. A perimeter was established in the surrounding area. He escaped authorities on...
LOS ANGELES, CA
z1077fm.com

TWO ARRESTED FOR ALLEGED BURGLARY AND GRAND THEFT AUTO AT OASIS ELEMENTARY

Two suspects were arrested for alleged burglary and grand theft auto at Oasis Elementary in Twentynine Palms. Yesterday morning (August 8), Morongo Unified School District Employees reported a burglary at Oasis Elementary that appeared to have occurred over the weekend. County Sheriffs say that a school vehicle and nearly six thousand dollars worth of computer electronics were stolen.
TWENTYNINE PALMS, CA
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Key News Network

Procession Honors Fallen Monterey Park Police Officer

Los Angeles, CA: Officers and firefighters gathered to pay respect to the fallen Monterey Park Police officer who was discovered fatally shot while off-duty in the city of Downey on Monday afternoon, Aug. 8. The procession made its way along the streets of Los Angeles around 11:30 p.m. to the...
DOWNEY, CA
truecrimedaily

Nurse faces murder charges in Los Angeles car crash that killed 6, including pregnant mother

LOS ANGELES (TCD) -- A 37-year-old nurse faces murder charges after allegedly killing six people and injuring eight others in a car crash. According to the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office, on Aug. 4, Nicole Linton was allegedly speeding down La Brea Boulevard and crashed into several cars. Multiple people died as a result, including Asherey Ryan, 23, who was six months pregnant, her 11-month-old son Alonzo, and her fiancé, Reynold Lester, KTLA-TV reports.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
spectrumnews1.com

Inmates boycotting Men’s Central Jail commissary food prices

LOS ANGELES — Some inmates are boycotting the commissary at Men’s Central Jail to protest rising food and toiletry prices, according to inmates and family members. The jail provides meals, but inmates say without the commissary to supplement their diet, they go hungry. The price increases have especially...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Courthouse News Service

South LA gang leader-turned-peacekeeper sentenced to 35 years for role in 2014 murder

(CN) — A judge sentenced South Los Angeles gang leader-turned-peacemaker Paul "Lil Doc" Wallace to 35 years in federal prison for his role in a 2014 murder. The government has called Wallace the "boss of bosses," a senior leader for roughly 30 years of the East Coast Crips, a "violent street gang that claimed a large portion of South Los Angeles." In April, a federal jury in Downtown LA found Wallace guilty of murder and racketeering, while clearing him of a different murder in 2003.
LOS ANGELES, CA
NBC Los Angeles

Off-Duty Monterey Park Officer Fatally Shot in Downey

An off-duty Monterey Park Police Department officer was shot and killed in Downey Monday. The shooting was reported about 3:30 p.m. in the 12700 block of Lakewood Boulevard, near the 105 Freeway, and the victim was found unresponsive in the seat of his car, according to Downey police. Downey Fire...
DOWNEY, CA
crimevoice.com

Surveillance and Social Media Posts Lead to Felony Arraignment of San Bernardino Mechanic Accused of Workers’ Compensation Fraud

Originally Published by: The California Department of Insurance Website:. “SAN BERNARDINO, Calif. – Richard James McGee, 47, of San Bernardino, was arraigned today on two felony counts of workers’ compensation insurance fraud after a Department of Insurance investigation found he allegedly misrepresented injuries to his employer in order to receive over $30,000 in undeserved disability payments.
SAN BERNARDINO, CA

