ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FanSided

Kareem Hunt is the 4th high-profile Cleveland Browns player to request a trade in under a year

The Cleveland Browns have a problem after Kareem Hunt requested a trade. Things were pretty quiet for a while after the new regime took over. When Andrew Berry and Kevin Stefanski came in during the 2020 offseason stability was thought to follow. Sure, there were rumblings that Odell Beckham Jr. never wanted to be a member of the Cleveland Browns but that was it, rumblings. Stability was the key going forward, everyone knew it.
CLEVELAND, OH
The Spun

Browns Owner Sends Clear Message About Deshaun Watson Appeal

The NFL has appealed a six-game suspension issued to Deshaun Watson by Judge Sue L. Robinson. Commissioner Roger Goodell has assigned former New Jersey Attorney General Peter Harvey to oversee the appeal. Having argued for a lengthier suspension during Watson's disciplinary hearing, the NFL will hope the Cleveland Browns quarterback...
CLEVELAND, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Cleveland, OH
Football
Cleveland, OH
Sports
Local
Ohio Sports
Local
Ohio Football
City
Cleveland, OH
AthlonSports.com

Steelers Release First Official Depth Chart, Starting Quarterback Announced

The Pittsburgh Steelers have released their first depth chart of the preseason. Mitch Trubisky, as expected, is currently the team's starting quarterback. First-round pick and former Pitt star Kenny Pickett, meanwhile, begins at the No. 3 spot on the team's quarterback depth chart. The experienced Mason Rudolph is currently the team's backup.
PITTSBURGH, PA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

NFL Network gives update on Odell Beckham's status

As the NFL season grows closer, former LSU wideout Odell Beckham Jr is still without a home. Ian Rapoport of NFL Network recently had an update on Beckham’s status. Rapoport pointed out how Beckham is still recovering from an ACL and could be exercising patience. Beckham might not be able to play early in the year anyway, so why not take more time to recover?
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Browns#Veteran#American Football#Ir
FOX Sports

Browns' Jakeem Grant suffers Achilles injury in practice

BEREA, Ohio (AP) — Cleveland Browns wide receiver and return specialist Jakeem Grant was carted off the field Monday with what the team fears is a torn left Achilles tendon. Grant, signed as a free agent during the offseason to improve a shaky return game, got hurt while battling cornerback A.J. Green during a one-on-one passing drill. Grant didn't land awkwardly, but it quickly became obvious he was badly hurt.
CLEVELAND, OH
CBS Sports

Chiefs' Ronald Jones: Mostly working as No. 2 back

Jones has been the No. 2 running back for much of training camp, ESPN's Adam Teicher reports. While Jerick McKinnon and Isiah Pacheco also have seen some first-team snaps, it sounds like Jones is usually the next guy up behind returning starter Clyde Edwards-Helaire. The Chiefs are giving CEH another shot as the starter, by all accounts, but the 2020 first-round pick is on a shorter leash after opening his career with a pair of mediocre seasons. While subpar receiving skills might limit Jones to a committee role in Kansas City's pass-first offense even in a best-case scenario, Jones could end up as the lead rusher if Edwards-Helaire struggles and/or misses time.
KANSAS CITY, MO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Cleveland Browns
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
CBS Sports

Cowboys' Jeremy Sprinkle: Returns to practice Tuesday

Sprinkle (Achilles) returned to practice Tuesday, Todd Archer of ESPN.com reports. Sprinkle was sidelined for a week after an Achilles issue flared up, but as expected, the injury wasn't severe and he's already back at practice. The 2017 fifth-round pick agreed to terms on another one-year deal this offseason after the tight end recorded his fewest offensive snaps in 2021 since he was a rookie. With Dalton Schultz locked in as the starter, expect the 6-foot-5, 252-pound Sprinkle to compete with rookie Jake Ferguson and Sean McKeon for a depth role in 2022.
ARLINGTON, TX
CBS Sports

Dolphins' Preston Williams: Could be traded

Williams is a potential trade candidate for the Dolphins and has had limited opportunities during training camp, Daniel Oyefusi of the Miami Herald reports. Williams has been outshone by rookie fourth-round pick Erik Ezukanma and undrafted free agent Braylon Sanders throughout training camp, while the likes of Tyreek Hill, Jaylen Waddle and Cedrick Wilson are entrenched atop the depth chart. Considering the fact that Williams hasn't proven an ability to contribute on special teams, he could be left on the outside looking in for a roster spot in Miami. Despite Williams being a capable depth piece, it's unclear whether another organization would be tempted to part with future draft capital in order to trade for him.
MIAMI, FL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Former Vikings QB Kyle Sloter released by Jaguars

After earning first-team All-USFL honors as a member of the New Orleans Breakers, former Vikings quarterback Kyle Sloter found a new home with the Jacksonville Jaguars. This past Thursday, Sloter played with his new team in the Hall of Fame Game against the Las Vegas Raiders. Playing the entire second half, Sloter had some success, completing 13-of-25 passes for 125 yards and a touchdown in a 27-11 loss.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
CBS Sports

Steelers' Najee Harris: Could lose a few snaps

The Steelers are looking to slightly reduce Harris' snap count, with RBs coach Eddie Faulker suggesting about seven fewer plays per game (compared to last season) as a reasonable target, Mark Kaboly of The Athletic reports. The idea is to take Harris off the field mostly on plays where he...
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Sports

Colts' Phillip Lindsay: Listed as No. 3 running back

Lindsay is listed as the No. 3 running back on the Colts' first depth chart of the preseason. Lindsay split time between the Texans and Dolphins last season, but he didn't garner much success with either team. Jonathan Taylor is expected to be a workhorse back once again, while Nyheim Hines operates as the change-of-pace back, so there may not be much work for the No. 3 running back. Still, Lindsay has looked good in camp and is head of Ty'son Williams, Deon Jackson, D'Vonte Price and CJ Verdell for the role.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
CBS Sports

Jets' Conor McDermott: Sits out of practice

McDermott (ankle) did not participate in team drills Monday, Rich Cimini of ESPN.com reports. The extent of McDermott's injury isn't yet clear. His absence should create more opportunities for Chuma Edoga and 2022 fourth-rounder Max Mitchell at tackle. Also, Mekhi Becton (knee) left practice Monday after suffering an injury, Andy Vasquez of The Bergen Record reports, so McDermott could be in line for an expanded role when he returns.
NFL
CBS Sports

Broncos' Ronald Darby: Suffered injury Monday

Darby missed practice Tuesday after suffering a chest contusion Monday, Ellie Kinney of the Broncos' official site reports. Darby is considered day-to-day, and the injury doesn't appear to be anything serious, which is good news for the Broncos. The injury happened while he was defending Courtland Sutton on a deep pass. Darby figures to be an integral piece to Denver's secondary, never playing less than 87 percent of their defensive snaps last season in the 11 contests he suited up for.
DENVER, CO

Comments / 0

Community Policy