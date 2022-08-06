Read on www.cbssports.com
Kareem Hunt is the 4th high-profile Cleveland Browns player to request a trade in under a year
The Cleveland Browns have a problem after Kareem Hunt requested a trade. Things were pretty quiet for a while after the new regime took over. When Andrew Berry and Kevin Stefanski came in during the 2020 offseason stability was thought to follow. Sure, there were rumblings that Odell Beckham Jr. never wanted to be a member of the Cleveland Browns but that was it, rumblings. Stability was the key going forward, everyone knew it.
Browns Owner Sends Clear Message About Deshaun Watson Appeal
The NFL has appealed a six-game suspension issued to Deshaun Watson by Judge Sue L. Robinson. Commissioner Roger Goodell has assigned former New Jersey Attorney General Peter Harvey to oversee the appeal. Having argued for a lengthier suspension during Watson's disciplinary hearing, the NFL will hope the Cleveland Browns quarterback...
Cleveland Browns fear Jakeem Grant Sr. suffered torn Achilles, per reports
The Browns hoped that Jakeem Grant Sr. would jolt their languishing return game, but Cleveland could be without the speedy threat for the season.
Browns HC Kevin Stefanski: 'This is normal' amid Deshaun Watson, Kareem Hunt situations
Ahead of the weekend, Cleveland Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski remarked that he had to get quarterbacks Deshaun Watson and Jacoby Brissett "ready to play" as Watson faces a potential six-game suspension regarding allegations of sexual misconduct during massage sessions. It was then reported that Browns running back Kareem Hunt...
Steelers Release First Official Depth Chart, Starting Quarterback Announced
The Pittsburgh Steelers have released their first depth chart of the preseason. Mitch Trubisky, as expected, is currently the team's starting quarterback. First-round pick and former Pitt star Kenny Pickett, meanwhile, begins at the No. 3 spot on the team's quarterback depth chart. The experienced Mason Rudolph is currently the team's backup.
Report: Bucs had interest in Odell Beckham Jr. before signing Julio Jones
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers added yet another star wide receiver to their already loaded roster when they signed seven-time Pro Bowler Julio Jones at the start of training camp, but they were also interested in another one. Before signing Jones, the Bucs were showing interest in Odell Beckham Jr., per...
NFL Network gives update on Odell Beckham's status
As the NFL season grows closer, former LSU wideout Odell Beckham Jr is still without a home. Ian Rapoport of NFL Network recently had an update on Beckham’s status. Rapoport pointed out how Beckham is still recovering from an ACL and could be exercising patience. Beckham might not be able to play early in the year anyway, so why not take more time to recover?
Ravens sign CB, place OLB on injured reserve
The Baltimore Ravens had to do plenty of roster shuffling over the course of the 2021 season with how many injuries the team went through. They finished the year at 8-9 after a six-game losing streak, missing the playoffs for the first time since 2017. Baltimore has seen some positional...
Browns' Jakeem Grant suffers Achilles injury in practice
BEREA, Ohio (AP) — Cleveland Browns wide receiver and return specialist Jakeem Grant was carted off the field Monday with what the team fears is a torn left Achilles tendon. Grant, signed as a free agent during the offseason to improve a shaky return game, got hurt while battling cornerback A.J. Green during a one-on-one passing drill. Grant didn't land awkwardly, but it quickly became obvious he was badly hurt.
NFL owners unanimously approve sale of the Denver Broncos to the Walton-Penner family
It's officially official. On Tuesday, the NFL owners voted to approve the sale of the Denver Broncos to the Walton-Penner family. The vote required at least three-fourths (24) of the league's 32 owners to approve the sale, and was the final hurdle for the sale to be completed. The league noted that the vote was unanimous.
Chiefs' Ronald Jones: Mostly working as No. 2 back
Jones has been the No. 2 running back for much of training camp, ESPN's Adam Teicher reports. While Jerick McKinnon and Isiah Pacheco also have seen some first-team snaps, it sounds like Jones is usually the next guy up behind returning starter Clyde Edwards-Helaire. The Chiefs are giving CEH another shot as the starter, by all accounts, but the 2020 first-round pick is on a shorter leash after opening his career with a pair of mediocre seasons. While subpar receiving skills might limit Jones to a committee role in Kansas City's pass-first offense even in a best-case scenario, Jones could end up as the lead rusher if Edwards-Helaire struggles and/or misses time.
Cowboys secondary coach Joe Whitt away from team due to "private health matter"
Dallas Cowboys secondary coach and passing game coordinator Joe Whitt is away from the team while he addresses “a private health matter,” the team announced in a statement on Tuesday.
Cowboys' Jeremy Sprinkle: Returns to practice Tuesday
Sprinkle (Achilles) returned to practice Tuesday, Todd Archer of ESPN.com reports. Sprinkle was sidelined for a week after an Achilles issue flared up, but as expected, the injury wasn't severe and he's already back at practice. The 2017 fifth-round pick agreed to terms on another one-year deal this offseason after the tight end recorded his fewest offensive snaps in 2021 since he was a rookie. With Dalton Schultz locked in as the starter, expect the 6-foot-5, 252-pound Sprinkle to compete with rookie Jake Ferguson and Sean McKeon for a depth role in 2022.
Dolphins' Preston Williams: Could be traded
Williams is a potential trade candidate for the Dolphins and has had limited opportunities during training camp, Daniel Oyefusi of the Miami Herald reports. Williams has been outshone by rookie fourth-round pick Erik Ezukanma and undrafted free agent Braylon Sanders throughout training camp, while the likes of Tyreek Hill, Jaylen Waddle and Cedrick Wilson are entrenched atop the depth chart. Considering the fact that Williams hasn't proven an ability to contribute on special teams, he could be left on the outside looking in for a roster spot in Miami. Despite Williams being a capable depth piece, it's unclear whether another organization would be tempted to part with future draft capital in order to trade for him.
Ian Rapoport believes Bears could fetch first-round pick in Roquan Smith trade
Bears linebacker Roquan Smith formally requested a trade after contract negotiations with the front office reached an impasse. Smith detailed everything that’s gone wrong, including how he doesn’t feel valued by the new front office. NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport appeared on 670 the Score’s Parkins & Spiegel Show,...
Former Vikings QB Kyle Sloter released by Jaguars
After earning first-team All-USFL honors as a member of the New Orleans Breakers, former Vikings quarterback Kyle Sloter found a new home with the Jacksonville Jaguars. This past Thursday, Sloter played with his new team in the Hall of Fame Game against the Las Vegas Raiders. Playing the entire second half, Sloter had some success, completing 13-of-25 passes for 125 yards and a touchdown in a 27-11 loss.
Steelers' Najee Harris: Could lose a few snaps
The Steelers are looking to slightly reduce Harris' snap count, with RBs coach Eddie Faulker suggesting about seven fewer plays per game (compared to last season) as a reasonable target, Mark Kaboly of The Athletic reports. The idea is to take Harris off the field mostly on plays where he...
Colts' Phillip Lindsay: Listed as No. 3 running back
Lindsay is listed as the No. 3 running back on the Colts' first depth chart of the preseason. Lindsay split time between the Texans and Dolphins last season, but he didn't garner much success with either team. Jonathan Taylor is expected to be a workhorse back once again, while Nyheim Hines operates as the change-of-pace back, so there may not be much work for the No. 3 running back. Still, Lindsay has looked good in camp and is head of Ty'son Williams, Deon Jackson, D'Vonte Price and CJ Verdell for the role.
Jets' Conor McDermott: Sits out of practice
McDermott (ankle) did not participate in team drills Monday, Rich Cimini of ESPN.com reports. The extent of McDermott's injury isn't yet clear. His absence should create more opportunities for Chuma Edoga and 2022 fourth-rounder Max Mitchell at tackle. Also, Mekhi Becton (knee) left practice Monday after suffering an injury, Andy Vasquez of The Bergen Record reports, so McDermott could be in line for an expanded role when he returns.
Broncos' Ronald Darby: Suffered injury Monday
Darby missed practice Tuesday after suffering a chest contusion Monday, Ellie Kinney of the Broncos' official site reports. Darby is considered day-to-day, and the injury doesn't appear to be anything serious, which is good news for the Broncos. The injury happened while he was defending Courtland Sutton on a deep pass. Darby figures to be an integral piece to Denver's secondary, never playing less than 87 percent of their defensive snaps last season in the 11 contests he suited up for.
