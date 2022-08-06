ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

ClutchPoints

‘I want him to be here’: Nick Chubb reacts to Kareem Hunt’s Browns trade request

Kareem Hunt is unhappy in Cleveland and made sure the Browns know exactly how he feels after submitting a trade request on Sunday. While the Browns have thus far refused his request to be traded, the possibility for a move remains possible. Hunt’s backfield partner, Nick Chubb, reacted to Hunt’s decision on Monday during an […] The post ‘I want him to be here’: Nick Chubb reacts to Kareem Hunt’s Browns trade request appeared first on ClutchPoints.
ClutchPoints

Odell Beckham Jr. free agency situation gets update amid Rams, Packers links

Odell Beckham Jr. is still without a team as training camps roll on around the NFL. The wide receiver tore his ACL with the Los Angeles Rams in the Super Bowl and won’t be ready for the start of the 2022 season. Everybody is wondering if Beckham is going to sign now or perhaps wait […] The post Odell Beckham Jr. free agency situation gets update amid Rams, Packers links appeared first on ClutchPoints.
brownsnation.com

Browns Nation News And Notes (8/8/22)

It is Monday, August 8, 2022, and the Cleveland Browns have a short week of preparation before their first preseason game on Friday night against the Jacksonville Jaguars. The team travels to Jacksonville on Wednesday. Training camp news once again tops the headlines for this Monday edition of Browns Nation...
CBS Sports

Chiefs' Ronald Jones: Mostly working as No. 2 back

Jones has been the No. 2 running back for much of training camp, ESPN's Adam Teicher reports. While Jerick McKinnon and Isiah Pacheco also have seen some first-team snaps, it sounds like Jones is usually the next guy up behind returning starter Clyde Edwards-Helaire. The Chiefs are giving CEH another shot as the starter, by all accounts, but the 2020 first-round pick is on a shorter leash after opening his career with a pair of mediocre seasons. While subpar receiving skills might limit Jones to a committee role in Kansas City's pass-first offense even in a best-case scenario, Jones could end up as the lead rusher if Edwards-Helaire struggles and/or misses time.
CBS Sports

Cowboys' Jeremy Sprinkle: Returns to practice Tuesday

Sprinkle (Achilles) returned to practice Tuesday, Todd Archer of ESPN.com reports. Sprinkle was sidelined for a week after an Achilles issue flared up, but as expected, the injury wasn't severe and he's already back at practice. The 2017 fifth-round pick agreed to terms on another one-year deal this offseason after the tight end recorded his fewest offensive snaps in 2021 since he was a rookie. With Dalton Schultz locked in as the starter, expect the 6-foot-5, 252-pound Sprinkle to compete with rookie Jake Ferguson and Sean McKeon for a depth role in 2022.
CBS Sports

Dolphins' Preston Williams: Could be traded

Williams is a potential trade candidate for the Dolphins and has had limited opportunities during training camp, Daniel Oyefusi of the Miami Herald reports. Williams has been outshone by rookie fourth-round pick Erik Ezukanma and undrafted free agent Braylon Sanders throughout training camp, while the likes of Tyreek Hill, Jaylen Waddle and Cedrick Wilson are entrenched atop the depth chart. Considering the fact that Williams hasn't proven an ability to contribute on special teams, he could be left on the outside looking in for a roster spot in Miami. Despite Williams being a capable depth piece, it's unclear whether another organization would be tempted to part with future draft capital in order to trade for him.
The Detroit Free Press

Detroit Lions on 'Hard Knocks': Aidan Hutchinson's Michael Jackson moves shine in Episode 1

The long-awaited debut HBO's "Hard Knocks" featuring the Detroit Lions hit our screens Tuesday night. And  it wouldn't be a surprise if some brick walls are no longer standing in after Lions fans ran through them. From Dan Campbell's desire to drag teams into the deep water and Aidan Hutchinson's journey to Jamaal Williams' impassioned speech and the experience (and brotherhood) of the coaching staff, fans got a chance to see the men in Honolulu blue and silver...
CBS Sports

Steelers' Najee Harris: Could lose a few snaps

The Steelers are looking to slightly reduce Harris' snap count, with RBs coach Eddie Faulker suggesting about seven fewer plays per game (compared to last season) as a reasonable target, Mark Kaboly of The Athletic reports. The idea is to take Harris off the field mostly on plays where he...
CBS Sports

Colts' Phillip Lindsay: Listed as No. 3 running back

Lindsay is listed as the No. 3 running back on the Colts' first depth chart of the preseason. Lindsay split time between the Texans and Dolphins last season, but he didn't garner much success with either team. Jonathan Taylor is expected to be a workhorse back once again, while Nyheim Hines operates as the change-of-pace back, so there may not be much work for the No. 3 running back. Still, Lindsay has looked good in camp and is head of Ty'son Williams, Deon Jackson, D'Vonte Price and CJ Verdell for the role.
CBS Sports

Packers' Ty Summers: Back in action Tuesday

Summers (illness) returned to practice Tuesday after sitting out Monday, Ryan Wood of the Green Bay Press-Gazette reports. As expected, Summers' aliment wasn't anything serious, and he's back in action after just one missed practice. The 26-year-old is competing with Krys Barnes and Isaiah McDuffie for a reserve role at inside linebacker, but the 2019 seventh-round pick has played mostly special teams during his first four seasons with Green Bay.
CBS Sports

Browns' Deshaun Watson: Could play Friday

Watson (suspension) will travel to Jacksonville for Friday's preseason game and could see his first live action since the end of the 2020, Mary Kay Cabot of The Cleveland Plain Dealer reports. Regardless of how things play out with his suspension, Watson is eligible for training camp and preseason games....
CBS Sports

Broncos' Ronald Darby: Suffered injury Monday

Darby missed practice Tuesday after suffering a chest contusion Monday, Ellie Kinney of the Broncos' official site reports. Darby is considered day-to-day, and the injury doesn't appear to be anything serious, which is good news for the Broncos. The injury happened while he was defending Courtland Sutton on a deep pass. Darby figures to be an integral piece to Denver's secondary, never playing less than 87 percent of their defensive snaps last season in the 11 contests he suited up for.
Yardbarker

Von Miller recruiting free agent WR Odell Beckham Jr. to join Bills?

Despite nearly re-signing with the Los Angeles Rams and also reportedly coming close to joining the Dallas Cowboys this offseason, linebacker Von Miller elected to relocate to Western New York and suit up for the Buffalo Bills. Now, the eight-time Pro Bowler might be looking to recruit a former Rams teammate to join him in the AFC East.
CBS Sports

Colts' Keke Coutee: May have lead on No. 5 WR role

Coutee got the starting reps in place of an injured Parris Campbell during Monday's practice and is listed as Campbell's backup on the Colts' initial preseason depth chart, 107.5 FM The Fan Indianapolis reports. Given Campbell's frequent injury history, it's worth noting who would get snaps in the slot if...
