Linebacker Kiko Alonso retires one day after signing with Saints, per report

Pastor who worked to end street violence says his son was shot to deathCheryl E PrestonGretna, LA
Zion Williamson's New NBA Contract Enforces Weight IssuesWoods HoopsNew Orleans, LA
Saints lose their first player for the season due to injuryTina Howell
There are only 4 genuine bronze death masks of Napoleon and Louisiana owns one of themAnita DurairajLouisiana State
Several New Orleans area museums to offer free admission this month.Tina HowellNew Orleans, LA
Jameis Winston gets big update following foot injury in Saints practice
Jameis Winston and New Orleans Saints fans can breathe a sigh of relief. After the Saints starting quarterback left practice due to a foot injury on Monday, it appears that the former No. 1 overall pick has avoided a major injury, according to NewOrleans.Football’s Nick Underhill. That’s great news...
Former Bills LB Kiko Alonso retires after one day return with Saints
Former Buffalo Bills linebacker Kiko Alonso had a workout with the New Orleans Saints last week. Alonso had last played in the NFL for the Saints in 2019 but New Orleans evidently saw something in him as he was signed to a deal shortly after. However, Alonso evidently was not...
CBS Sports
Coaches Poll top 25 reactions: Notre Dame, Texas A&M overrated in first rankings ahead of 2022 season
The 2022 Coaches Poll was released on Monday, and there weren't too many surprises at the top. Alabama earned the top spot, followed by Ohio State, Georgia and Clemson. Notre Dame chimed in at No. 5, with Michigan, Texas A&M, Utah, Oklahoma and Baylor rounding out the top 10. Where...
Former first-round pick poised for NFL comeback
A former first-round pick appears set to try to return to the NFL and get his career back on track. John Ross, the No. 9 pick in the 2017 draft, is planning to work out for teams around the start of the regular season. Ross, who is coming back from a knee injury he sustained last season, has been in contact with a number of teams and is expected to find work quickly.
NFL・
CBS Sports
WATCH: Dejounte Murray, Paolo Banchero are feuding following highlight dunk at pro-am game
Multiple NBA players were on hand to participate in Isaiah Thomas' annual summer basketball tournament, the "Zeke-End," on Saturday and Sunday. it wasn't all smiles, though, because during the festivities a new feud appeared to emerge between Atlanta Hawks guard Dejounte Murray and Orlando Magic No. 1 pick from the draft, former Duke star Paolo Banchero.
Yardbarker
Saints Sign Free-Agent CB
Brown played at South Dakota State for his collegiate career before getting drafted by the Bengals. During his career at South Dakota State, he racked up eight interceptions and 35 passes defended over 51 games played. He also tacked on 148 total tackles, six for a loss and forces four fumbles.
Report: Bucs had interest in Odell Beckham Jr. before signing Julio Jones
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers added yet another star wide receiver to their already loaded roster when they signed seven-time Pro Bowler Julio Jones at the start of training camp, but they were also interested in another one. Before signing Jones, the Bucs were showing interest in Odell Beckham Jr., per...
Todd Bowles sounds off on Tom Brady’s early chemistry with a promising Buccaneers WR
Through the early days of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ training camp schedule, Tom Brady has spent plenty of time working with the team’s new additions on offense. Among them, he has strived to continue to build chemistry with Russell Gage. After being a regular over the Buccaneers’ offseason programs, Gage, who signed with Tampa Bay […] The post Todd Bowles sounds off on Tom Brady’s early chemistry with a promising Buccaneers WR appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Cleveland Browns fear Jakeem Grant Sr. suffered torn Achilles, per reports
The Browns hoped that Jakeem Grant Sr. would jolt their languishing return game, but Cleveland could be without the speedy threat for the season.
Jets Are Reportedly Signing Veteran Offensive Lineman
Maybe the injury scare to star tackle Mekhi Becton prompted it, but whatever their motivations, the New York Jets are bringing in offensive line reinforcements. According to NFL insider Tom Pelissero, the Jets are signing veteran offensive lineman Caleb Benenoch to a one-year deal. Benenoch spent the 2021 season split between the Buffalo Bills and New Orleans Saints.
NFL・
Burnt Orange Nation
These high schools have produced the most Texas Longhorns - Part One
On September 3, the Texas Longhorns will officially begin the 130th football season in their school’s history. With four claimed national championships (plus seven undefeated seasons between 1893 and 1923), 32 conference championships, and 31 bowl wins in their history, the Longhorns have easily the most storied college football program in Texas, and one of the most prestigious in the country.
CBS Sports
Giants' Ricky Seals-Jones: Unlikely to play
Seals-Jones (undisclosed) is unlikely to play Thursday in the Giants' first preseason game, Art Stapleton of The Bergen Record reports. Seals-Jones has been absent from the practice field for much of training camp, and he was also involved very little during minicamp. A specific injury has still yet to be reported. Seals-Jones was expected to compete with 2022 fourth-round rookie, Daniel Bellinger and offseason signee, Jordan Akins for the leading spot on the Giants' tight end positional depth chart. However, the more time Seals-Jones misses, the harder it's going to be for him to nab the No. 1 spot.
CBS Sports
Dolphins' Preston Williams: Could be traded
Williams is a potential trade candidate for the Dolphins and has had limited opportunities during training camp, Daniel Oyefusi of the Miami Herald reports. Williams has been outshone by rookie fourth-round pick Erik Ezukanma and undrafted free agent Braylon Sanders throughout training camp, while the likes of Tyreek Hill, Jaylen Waddle and Cedrick Wilson are entrenched atop the depth chart. Considering the fact that Williams hasn't proven an ability to contribute on special teams, he could be left on the outside looking in for a roster spot in Miami. Despite Williams being a capable depth piece, it's unclear whether another organization would be tempted to part with future draft capital in order to trade for him.
Jason Garrett Day Off? Cowboys Ex Tells Famous Nick Saban Story
Now that he’s a network TV guy? The former Dallas Cowboys head coach is going to have to fill air time with concise and valuable takes.
CBS Sports
Steelers' Najee Harris: Could lose a few snaps
The Steelers are looking to slightly reduce Harris' snap count, with RBs coach Eddie Faulker suggesting about seven fewer plays per game (compared to last season) as a reasonable target, Mark Kaboly of The Athletic reports. The idea is to take Harris off the field mostly on plays where he...
CBS Sports
Bears' Dante Pettis: Inconsistent start to camp
Pettis hasn't risen above the Bears' less experienced receivers the way a former second-round pick may be expected to, Gene Chamberlain of SI.com reports. Pettis hasn't been getting consistent separation against defensive backs with little NFL experience during practices. He's also struggled with occasional drops. Although Pettis had a strong rookie season in 2018, when he posted 467 yards and five touchdowns, he's recorded just 172 yards and four scores in 21 games over the last three seasons. It's likely he'll remain in a battle for one of the last wide receiver spots on the roster.
CBS Sports
Bears' David Moore: Struggling with drops
Moore has had many dropped passes, both in one-on-one drills as well as in full-squad snaps, Gene Chamberlain of SI.com reports. After averaging 387 yards and and four touchdowns with the Seahawks between 2018 and 2020, Moore played in just three games (and 23 snaps) with the Broncos and Packers last year. During camp, he's struggled with drops, which will likely put him in a difficult position as he tries to earn a roster spot with the Bears.
CBS Sports
NFL owners unanimously approve sale of the Denver Broncos to the Walton-Penner family
It's officially official. On Tuesday, the NFL owners voted to approve the sale of the Denver Broncos to the Walton-Penner family. The vote required at least three-fourths (24) of the league's 32 owners to approve the sale, and was the final hurdle for the sale to be completed. The league noted that the vote was unanimous.
CBS Sports
Colts' Phillip Lindsay: Listed as No. 3 running back
Lindsay is listed as the No. 3 running back on the Colts' first depth chart of the preseason. Lindsay split time between the Texans and Dolphins last season, but he didn't garner much success with either team. Jonathan Taylor is expected to be a workhorse back once again, while Nyheim Hines operates as the change-of-pace back, so there may not be much work for the No. 3 running back. Still, Lindsay has looked good in camp and is head of Ty'son Williams, Deon Jackson, D'Vonte Price and CJ Verdell for the role.
CBS Sports
Bears' Isaiah Coulter: Struggling with consistency
Coulter has shown the ability to make downfield catches, Gene Chamberlain of SI.com reports. Coulter has played in three games in his two years with the Texans and Bears, resulting in 21 offensive snaps. He's shown the speed needed to make big plays, but he hasn't been able to do so on a consistent basis. He may need to show well in preseason games in his battle to earn a roster spot.
