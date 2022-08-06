ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kirby Smart Names Two Freshmen Linemen That Will Need to Play Early

It's hard enough to make a real contribution as a true freshman in the SEC, but at a place where they recruit like Georgia, it becomes that much more difficult. Though, for some members of the 2022 class, they could be called upon early in their freshmen years. Most particularly at positions where they play plenty of players, like the defensive front.

Georgia had thirteen defensive linemen — Nose Tackles, Defensive Tackles, and Defensive Ends — record at least one tackle for loss in 2021. So, when you think about the fact that five of those players will not be returning in 2022, Georgia will need their young players to step up this fall.

Head coach Kirby Smart named several talented freshmen that will likely need to find their way in the mix this fall. Defensive end Mykel Williams has received plenty of anticipation and hype this fall, and rightfully so. However, Smart brought two new names to the fold, defensive tackles Christen Miller and Bear Alexander.

Smart was asked about the younger bunch, and he began to rattle off the names of the guys that will need to compete for playing time this fall.

They're not Jordan Davis and Devonte Wyatt, and we're not asking them to be, you know? If they were those guys that have been out there last year a lot more often. So we're excited about where they are, optimistic that those guys will be very productive. We're asking, you know, Zion (Logue), Jalen (Carter), Nazir (Stackhouse), Warren Brinson, Bill Norton, Jonathan Jeffson, all those guys, the two young guys Bear (Alexander) and Christen (Miller). They're gonna get thrust up there and have to go out and compete and give us depth and give snaps because we play a lot of guys up front. So I'm excited to see what all those guys can do in the defensive line. We certainly need some guys to step up at that position.

