[UPDATE Saturday Evening: New Evacuation Orders] Six Rivers Lightning Complex Grows, Threatening Homes and Forcing Evacuations

KDRV
Six Rivers National Forest issues emergency area closure today
NORTHERN CALIFORNIA -- The Six Rivers National Forest implemented an emergency area closure today for all roads, trails and land on the Lower Trinity Ranger District because of the SRF Lightning Complex Fire. The Six Rivers National Forest (SRNF) Office says, "For the purposes of public and firefighter safety, on...
krcrtv.com
New evacuation warning issued for zone HUM-E032-B, northeast of Willow Creek
EUREKA, Calif. — UPDATE: As of 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 10, the fire has now grown to 11,618 acres and is 0% contained. At 1 p.m. Wednesday, the Humboldt County Office of Emergency Services issued an evacuation warning for zone HUM-E032-B, northeast of Willow Creek due to the Six Rivers Complex.
kiem-tv.com
Willow Creek Residents Choosing Not to Evacuate
HUMBOLDT COUNTY, Calif.(KIEM) As the fire continues to threaten communities along the Trinity River, evacuation warnings are still in place around Willow Creek, Friday Ridge, Salyer and Trinity Village. Some residents tell us that staying in their homes provides them with comfort. This includes taking all precautions possible to protect their property from the dangerous fires.
krcrtv.com
Firefighter vehicles, equipment burn over in Six Rivers fire, Red Cross comes to rescue
WILLOW CREEK, Calif. — Firefighters battling the Six Rivers Lightning Complex burning in Humboldt and Trinity counties became stranded after their vehicles and equipment burned over when the wildfire took an unexpected turn. The fire complex started Friday, Aug. 5, ignited by thunderstorms that moved across the region. Firefighters...
kymkemp.com
Food Distribution for Those Impacted by the Six Rivers Lightning Complex
This Friday, August 12th from 1:00 pm to 3:00 pm – Food for People in partnership with Pay It Forward Humboldt, and the Red Cross will host a free food distribution at the Trinity Valley School to support those impacted by the Six Rivers Lightning Complex wildfire. This time is subject to change based on fire conditions, Food for People will continue to update if anything changes due to unsafe conditions.
lostcoastoutpost.com
FIRE UPDATE: Willow Creek Fires Mostly Held Overnight, Incident Commanders Say; Firefighters Will Continue to ‘Aggressively’ Bring Battle to the Blazes
Press release from the Six Rivers National Forest:. Six Rivers National Forest Crews working the fires last night were able to hold a majority of the work accomplished by the day shift. High overnight humidity helped slow any progress. The incident will enter into unified command with Cal Fire at 7:00 am today. Additionally, the Trinity County Sheriff’s Department, Humboldt County Sheriff’s Department, California Highway Patrol and CalFire are also in unified command with the Forest Service.
actionnewsnow.com
Fire crew battling Six Rivers Lightning Complex lose 2 vehicles, hike out
HUMBOLDT COUNTY, Calif. - The Six Rivers Lightning Complex has exploded in size in the past 24 hours. It's now burned nearly 9,000 acres and there is still no containment. More than 500 firefighters are working the blaze that has prompted evacuations in Humboldt and Trinity counties. The complex was...
kymkemp.com
Six Rivers Lightning Complex Grows Several Thousand Acres and Is the Number 1 Priority in the State Right Now (PHOTOS)
A swarm of aircraft dropped water and retardant on the western fires of the Six Rivers Lightning Complex yesterday afternoon and hundreds of personnel had boots and shovels on the ground for the last 24 hours. However, the incident grew from 6773 acres to 8975 acres. The Complex is still 0% contained.
lostcoastoutpost.com
Redwood Acres Fairgrounds to be repurposed as Emergency Fire Camp
Vegetation fire on the side of the highway north of Fortuna. Dispatch reports, via scanner, that the fire is currently 30x30 feet and involves a semi truck. Loleta Fire also responding. There’s a CHP dispatch record of the incident here. (UPDATE: North Coast News is on the scene. The fire appears to be vanquished.)
lostcoastoutpost.com
FIRE UPDATE: Six Rivers Fires Grow to 6,773 Acres, Still Uncontained; Community Meeting This Afternoon
Yesterday as of 6:00pm California Interagency Incident Management Team 11, led by Incident Commander Chris Fogle, assumed management of the Six Rivers Complex Incident. This morning, the Six Rivers Lightning Complex Fire is 6,773 acres and is 0% contained. Crews worked overnight in effort stop fire spread. This is a...
lostcoastoutpost.com
SMOKE OUTLOOK: Hazardous Conditions East of the Humboldt/Trinity Line; ‘Unhealthy’ to ‘Very Unhealthy’ Conditions in Willow Creek/Hyampom
Press release from the North Coast Unified Air Quality Management District:. The McKinney Fire in Siskiyou is forecast to have Red Flag Warnings with potential for increased fire behavior. However, smoke from the Yeti Fire will continue to impact the communities down the Klamath River drainage, bringing smoke into Orleans and Weitchpec. Heavy smoke from the Six Rivers Lightning Complex is expected to impact Willow Creek and nearby communities with Very Unhealthy to Hazardous air quality. Westerly wind is expected to limit the amount of smoke impacting Weitchpec and Hoopa.
actionnewsnow.com
Six Rivers Lightning Complex grows to 3,100 acres forcing evacuations in Trinity County
SALYER, Calif. 10:20 A.M. UPDATE - Parts of Trinity County are under evacuation orders due to the Six Rivers Lightning Complex. As of Monday morning, the fires had burned 3,181 acres with no containment. There are eight lightning fires active in the Six Rivers National Forest near the Trinity Humboldt...
kymkemp.com
Evacuation Orders and Warnings Expand as of 7:36 p.m. for Residents of the Willow Creek Area
Humboldt County Office of Emergency Services tweeted at 7:36 p.m.:. Due to #SixRiversLightningComplex Fire, an immediate #EVACUATION ORDER is being issued for zones HUM-E077-C, HUM-E058 and HUM-E061, south and east of Willow Creek. See map: tinyurl.com/2p87nzmj (1/2) EVACUATION WARNING is being issued for zones HUM-E063, HUM-E064, and HUM-E077-B, south/southeast of...
kymkemp.com
Evacuation Orders Issued for Residents east of Willow Creek by HCSO and Evacuation Warnings Issued for Residents Near Salyer by TCSO
Video by Nicholas Holliday taken before 3:30 of the Oak Fire on Oak Knob. ******NEW ORDERS/EVACUATIONS ISSUED at 7:36 p.m. Click this link for more recent information: Evacuation Orders and Warnings Expand as of 7:36 p.m. for Residents of the Willow Creek Area********************. ________________________________________________. Multiple lightning fires are burning across...
lostcoastoutpost.com
