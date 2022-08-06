ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
[UPDATE Saturday Evening: New Evacuation Orders] Six Rivers Lightning Complex Grows, Threatening Homes and Forcing Evacuations

By Kym Kemp
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Six Rivers National Forest issues emergency area closure today

NORTHERN CALIFORNIA -- The Six Rivers National Forest implemented an emergency area closure today for all roads, trails and land on the Lower Trinity Ranger District because of the SRF Lightning Complex Fire. The Six Rivers National Forest (SRNF) Office says, "For the purposes of public and firefighter safety, on...
Willow Creek Residents Choosing Not to Evacuate

HUMBOLDT COUNTY, Calif.(KIEM) As the fire continues to threaten communities along the Trinity River, evacuation warnings are still in place around Willow Creek, Friday Ridge, Salyer and Trinity Village. Some residents tell us that staying in their homes provides them with comfort. This includes taking all precautions possible to protect their property from the dangerous fires.
Food Distribution for Those Impacted by the Six Rivers Lightning Complex

This Friday, August 12th from 1:00 pm to 3:00 pm – Food for People in partnership with Pay It Forward Humboldt, and the Red Cross will host a free food distribution at the Trinity Valley School to support those impacted by the Six Rivers Lightning Complex wildfire. This time is subject to change based on fire conditions, Food for People will continue to update if anything changes due to unsafe conditions.
FIRE UPDATE: Willow Creek Fires Mostly Held Overnight, Incident Commanders Say; Firefighters Will Continue to ‘Aggressively’ Bring Battle to the Blazes

Press release from the Six Rivers National Forest:. Six Rivers National Forest Crews working the fires last night were able to hold a majority of the work accomplished by the day shift. High overnight humidity helped slow any progress. The incident will enter into unified command with Cal Fire at 7:00 am today. Additionally, the Trinity County Sheriff’s Department, Humboldt County Sheriff’s Department, California Highway Patrol and CalFire are also in unified command with the Forest Service.
Redwood Acres Fairgrounds to be repurposed as Emergency Fire Camp

Vegetation fire on the side of the highway north of Fortuna. Dispatch reports, via scanner, that the fire is currently 30x30 feet and involves a semi truck. Loleta Fire also responding. There’s a CHP dispatch record of the incident here. (UPDATE: North Coast News is on the scene. The fire appears to be vanquished.)
SMOKE OUTLOOK: Hazardous Conditions East of the Humboldt/Trinity Line; ‘Unhealthy’ to ‘Very Unhealthy’ Conditions in Willow Creek/Hyampom

Press release from the North Coast Unified Air Quality Management District:. The McKinney Fire in Siskiyou is forecast to have Red Flag Warnings with potential for increased fire behavior. However, smoke from the Yeti Fire will continue to impact the communities down the Klamath River drainage, bringing smoke into Orleans and Weitchpec. Heavy smoke from the Six Rivers Lightning Complex is expected to impact Willow Creek and nearby communities with Very Unhealthy to Hazardous air quality. Westerly wind is expected to limit the amount of smoke impacting Weitchpec and Hoopa.
Evacuation Orders and Warnings Expand as of 7:36 p.m. for Residents of the Willow Creek Area

Humboldt County Office of Emergency Services tweeted at 7:36 p.m.:. Due to #SixRiversLightningComplex Fire, an immediate #EVACUATION ORDER is being issued for zones HUM-E077-C, HUM-E058 and HUM-E061, south and east of Willow Creek. See map: tinyurl.com/2p87nzmj (1/2) EVACUATION WARNING is being issued for zones HUM-E063, HUM-E064, and HUM-E077-B, south/southeast of...
Evacuation Orders Issued for Residents east of Willow Creek by HCSO and Evacuation Warnings Issued for Residents Near Salyer by TCSO

Video by Nicholas Holliday taken before 3:30 of the Oak Fire on Oak Knob. ******NEW ORDERS/EVACUATIONS ISSUED at 7:36 p.m. Click this link for more recent information: Evacuation Orders and Warnings Expand as of 7:36 p.m. for Residents of the Willow Creek Area********************. ________________________________________________. Multiple lightning fires are burning across...
Small Fire Set Outside McKinleyville Business Leads to Arson Arrest

Press release from the Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office:. On August 9, 2022, at about 4:10 p.m. Humboldt County Sheriff’s deputies were dispatched to a business on the 1600 block of Central Avenue in McKinleyville for the report of a possible arson. According to the reporting party, a female...
SIX RIVERS FIRES: Saturday Morning Update From Humboldt OES

Evacuation warnings and orders remain in effect for areas east and south of Willow Creek as fire crews work to contain the Six Rivers Lightning Complex Fire. The Six Rivers Lightning Complex Fire is made up of 11 fires around the Willow Creek area. The fires are burning in areas of steep terrain and dry conditions. The incident response is being managed by the United States Forest Service - Six Rivers National Forest. Today resources from CAL FIRE have been deployed to assist in the firefighting efforts.
DOLOS SAVED: Maritime-Related Concrete Structure Will be Moved to Madaket Plaza

THIS WEEK in COUNCIL: Eureka’s Waterfront Development Plan, Civil Grand Jury Weighs in on Sea Level Rise Around Humboldt Bay, Dolos on Broadway and More!. At its July 19, 2022 meeting, the Eureka City Council approved the demolition of the 42 ton Broadway dolos, should a cost-effective solution to move the dolos not be identified. The City of Eureka sold the property on which the dolos is located and the new owners need the dolos removed as soon as possible to begin construction of a new hotel.
Humboldt: Going Down!

Guffman, the errant guide dog for an Arcata woman, has been located!. According to our sister site, the Humboldt Paws Cause, Guffman was located trapped in a neighbor’s backyard, the dope. OAK: Approx. 8-18 acres. Fire is located south of Willow Creek. Near FS Road 5N31 and 6N20. CORRAL:...
