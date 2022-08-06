ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sullivan County, TN

SCSO: One person stabbed in domestic incident

By Van Jones
WJHL
WJHL
 3 days ago

SULLIVAN COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Law enforcement responded to a home on Anco Drive in Sullivan County this morning in reference to a domestic situation, according to the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office (SCSO).

The SCSO states that one person was stabbed in relation to the incident but did not release the extent of injuries, or any other details.

The victim is currently receiving care at a local hospital and the suspect is in custody, according to SCSO.

MCPD: Mountain City man arrested charged with assault on an officer, multiple other offenses
SCSO was on scene with their Violent Crime response team trailer and an investigation is ongoing.

This is a developing story. News Channel 11 will have more details as they arrive.

