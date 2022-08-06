Chicago Cubs outfielder Nelson Velazquez is not in the starting lineup on Tuesday against right-hander Paolo Espino and the Washington Nationals. Velazquez went 3-for-4 with a solo home run in Monday's 6-3 win over the Nationals, but he's taking a seat for the second game of the series. Franmil Reyes will replace Velazquez at designated hitter and bat fifth in what will be his Cubs debut.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 4 HOURS AGO