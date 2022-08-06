Read on www.wsaw.com
WSAW
Man convicted in fatal shooting at Wausau cemetery sentenced to life in prison, with no eligibility of parole
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The 67-year-old man was convicted of shooting three people at a Wausau cemetery, killing one in 2019 was sentenced to life in prison without the eligibilty of parole. Henry West was scheduled to be sentenced in May, but on the day of the sentencing requested a new attorney. The request postponed the sentencing.
WBAY Green Bay
Officers need help identifying vehicle in attempted scam of Winnebago County woman
WINNEBAGO COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - The Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office is looking for suspects accused of trying to scam an elderly woman. The department posted the suspect vehicle on Facebook. They say it’s a Subaru with no license plates and they need help identifying the car and occupants.
WSAW
Wausau Police dispel rumors of active shooter near Fern Island
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Wausau Police took to social media Sunday, to deny claims made online that there was an active shooter in the area near Fern Island. Police said there was a large presence in that area because they were looking for an individual who had threatened to harm themselves.
WSAW
Wausau police capture turkey breaking and entering
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - A wild turkey broke through a second-story window at the City Walk Apartments in Wausau Friday, causing the police to come to rescue the bird and re-release it. Doris Madden lives at City Walk Apartments. She was suspicious Friday when she noticed the broken window. “We...
cwbradio.com
False Information in Wausau Creates Some Confusion for the Wausau Police Department
(Mike Leischner, WSAU) Wausau Police found themselves dealing with not only an individual who was said to be threatening to harm themselves on Sunday, but misinformation surrounding the incident as well, according to Mike Leischner of WSAU. According to Captain Todd Baeten, "There was a noteable police presence in that...
WEAU-TV 13
1 arrested in connection to Juneau County drug investigation
JUNEAU COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) -A person is arrested after authorities conducted a search in Juneau County Thursday. According to a media release from Juneau County Sheriff’s Office, on Aug. 4 the Juneau County Drug Task Force conducted a search in the Village of Wonewoc as part of a drug investigation.
cwbradio.com
Traffic Stop in Marshfield Results in a Pursuit
A traffic stop in Marshfield led to a pursuit. According to the Marshfield Police Department, around 11:36am on Friday, August 5th, they attempted a traffic stop on a vehicle in Marshfield. The vehicle did not stop and a pursuit was initiated until the vehicle eventually came to a stop at a residence in Marathon County.
wearegreenbay.com
’11th-hour election stunt’: Sheriff slams Waupaca County District Attorney over investigation
WAUPACA, Wis. (WFRV) – One day before the election, the Sheriff’s Office and District Attorney in Waupaca County are having a back and forth. The Waupaca County Sheriff’s Office sent out a press release responding to a release sent by the Waupaca County District Attorney. Veronica Isherwood, the Waupaca County District Attorney, announced that a request was made for a Public Integrity investigation of the Waupaca County Sheriff’s Office.
WSAW
4 arrested in Adams County drug investigation
ADAMS, Wis. (WSAW) - The Adams County Sheriff’s Department said four people are facing criminal charges after a drug bust earlier this month south of Adams, in the town of Springville. Deputies said around 5 a.m. on Aug. 1, the Sheriff’s Office executed a search warrant at a home...
cwbradio.com
Woman Facing Charges After Attempting to Steal From Marshfield Walmart
A woman is facing charges in Marathon County Court after attempting to steal over $100 worth of items from the Marshfield Walmart. According to a report from the Marshfield Police Department, around 11pm on Saturday, August 6th. Wood County Dispatch received a report that a 39-year-old Marshfield female was in Walmart with a male individual.
Four arrested on drug charges after search at Grand Marsh RV park
GRAND MARSH, Wis. — Four people were arrested last week after an RV park in Grand Marsh was searched. On August 1, Adams County Sheriff’s deputies executed a search warrant in the 3000 block of 10th Lane, reportedly finding drugs in some of the mobile homes including methamphetamine, fentanyl and cocaine. A gun was also found.
Police: 23 animals rescued from Marathon County home
NEWS RELEASE – The Marathon County Sheriff’s Office, with the assistance of other law enforcement and animal control partners, seized 22 dogs and one cat from a residence on Chokecherry Road in the Town of Hull on Monday. The Animal Control Enforcement Team will continue to work with...
947jackfm.com
Stick Figure Vandalism Reported in Stevens Point
STEVENS POINT, WI (WSAU-WAOW) — Stick figures on structures in Stevens Point are raising questions about whether it is considered art or vandalism. City officials say in this case, it is vandalism. Mayor Mike Wiza says the stick figures are placed around the city promoting a local artists’ business,...
WSAW
Community Corner Clubhouse in Wausau to close later this year
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - North Central Health Care and the North Central Community Services Program Board announced Tuesday the Community Corner Clubhouse in Wausau will close later this year. The Community Corner Clubhouse offers psychosocial rehabilitation services for adults with mental illness. It also provides a social connection to peers....
wxpr.org
Wisconsin selects site for new youth prison
Wisconsin is another step closer to closing Lincoln Hills and Copper Lake youth prisons in Lincoln County. Tuesday, Governor Evers announced the Department of Corrections has selected a site for the new youth prison. It will be in northwest Milwaukee. The Milwaukee Common Council is expected to hold a special...
WSAW
Court appoints special prosecutor in Waupaca County Sheriff’s Office investigation
WAUPACA COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - The Waupaca County Circuit Court has appointed a special prosecutor to review the Sheriff’s Office in an investigation involving allegations of altered reports that could impact court cases. “In an effort to move forward the District Attorney requested a Public Integrity investigation of the...
waupacanow.com
Fatal crash on U.S. 45
One person was killed and four more were injured shortly before 4:30 p.m. Friday, Aug. 5, on U.S. Highway 45. According to the New London Police Department, preliminary investigation revealed that a southbound pickup truck crossed the center line and struck two northbound vehicles. The crash was on the New...
WSAW
Receiver requests injunction to prevent Retzlaff from entering Annie’s Campground without permission
SHAWANO COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - The court-appointed receiver for Annie’s Campground has filed a motion for a temporary injunction to prevent former owner Ann Retzlaff from “from taking any action that would disrupt the operations, marketing, and sale of the campground.”. Seth E. Dizard and his attorneys filed...
wearegreenbay.com
Shawano County bridge closed, deputies give detour
SHAWANO, Wis. (WFRV) – A bridge in Shawano County, Wisconsin, is closed for an undetermined amount of time. According to a post on the Facebook of the Shawano Sheriff’s Office, traffic will not be able to access the Shawano Creek Bridge on CTH HH starting August 8, 2022.
wxpr.org
Minocqua man dies in boat crash
A Minocqua man is dead after a boat versus bridge crash in Minocqua Saturday. Police received the call of the crash just before 1 a.m. Saturday. Upon arrival, they found the driver, 34-year-old Jacob Kozey, had crashed into the Highway 51 bridge on Lake Minocqua. Kozey was flown to the...
