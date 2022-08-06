ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stevens Point, WI

Wausau Police dispel rumors of active shooter near Fern Island

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Wausau Police took to social media Sunday, to deny claims made online that there was an active shooter in the area near Fern Island. Police said there was a large presence in that area because they were looking for an individual who had threatened to harm themselves.
Wausau police capture turkey breaking and entering

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - A wild turkey broke through a second-story window at the City Walk Apartments in Wausau Friday, causing the police to come to rescue the bird and re-release it. Doris Madden lives at City Walk Apartments. She was suspicious Friday when she noticed the broken window. “We...
1 arrested in connection to Juneau County drug investigation

JUNEAU COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) -A person is arrested after authorities conducted a search in Juneau County Thursday. According to a media release from Juneau County Sheriff’s Office, on Aug. 4 the Juneau County Drug Task Force conducted a search in the Village of Wonewoc as part of a drug investigation.
Traffic Stop in Marshfield Results in a Pursuit

A traffic stop in Marshfield led to a pursuit. According to the Marshfield Police Department, around 11:36am on Friday, August 5th, they attempted a traffic stop on a vehicle in Marshfield. The vehicle did not stop and a pursuit was initiated until the vehicle eventually came to a stop at a residence in Marathon County.
’11th-hour election stunt’: Sheriff slams Waupaca County District Attorney over investigation

WAUPACA, Wis. (WFRV) – One day before the election, the Sheriff’s Office and District Attorney in Waupaca County are having a back and forth. The Waupaca County Sheriff’s Office sent out a press release responding to a release sent by the Waupaca County District Attorney. Veronica Isherwood, the Waupaca County District Attorney, announced that a request was made for a Public Integrity investigation of the Waupaca County Sheriff’s Office.
4 arrested in Adams County drug investigation

ADAMS, Wis. (WSAW) - The Adams County Sheriff’s Department said four people are facing criminal charges after a drug bust earlier this month south of Adams, in the town of Springville. Deputies said around 5 a.m. on Aug. 1, the Sheriff’s Office executed a search warrant at a home...
Woman Facing Charges After Attempting to Steal From Marshfield Walmart

A woman is facing charges in Marathon County Court after attempting to steal over $100 worth of items from the Marshfield Walmart. According to a report from the Marshfield Police Department, around 11pm on Saturday, August 6th. Wood County Dispatch received a report that a 39-year-old Marshfield female was in Walmart with a male individual.
Stick Figure Vandalism Reported in Stevens Point

STEVENS POINT, WI (WSAU-WAOW) — Stick figures on structures in Stevens Point are raising questions about whether it is considered art or vandalism. City officials say in this case, it is vandalism. Mayor Mike Wiza says the stick figures are placed around the city promoting a local artists’ business,...
Community Corner Clubhouse in Wausau to close later this year

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - North Central Health Care and the North Central Community Services Program Board announced Tuesday the Community Corner Clubhouse in Wausau will close later this year. The Community Corner Clubhouse offers psychosocial rehabilitation services for adults with mental illness. It also provides a social connection to peers....
Wisconsin selects site for new youth prison

Wisconsin is another step closer to closing Lincoln Hills and Copper Lake youth prisons in Lincoln County. Tuesday, Governor Evers announced the Department of Corrections has selected a site for the new youth prison. It will be in northwest Milwaukee. The Milwaukee Common Council is expected to hold a special...
Fatal crash on U.S. 45

One person was killed and four more were injured shortly before 4:30 p.m. Friday, Aug. 5, on U.S. Highway 45. According to the New London Police Department, preliminary investigation revealed that a southbound pickup truck crossed the center line and struck two northbound vehicles. The crash was on the New...
Shawano County bridge closed, deputies give detour

SHAWANO, Wis. (WFRV) – A bridge in Shawano County, Wisconsin, is closed for an undetermined amount of time. According to a post on the Facebook of the Shawano Sheriff’s Office, traffic will not be able to access the Shawano Creek Bridge on CTH HH starting August 8, 2022.
Minocqua man dies in boat crash

A Minocqua man is dead after a boat versus bridge crash in Minocqua Saturday. Police received the call of the crash just before 1 a.m. Saturday. Upon arrival, they found the driver, 34-year-old Jacob Kozey, had crashed into the Highway 51 bridge on Lake Minocqua. Kozey was flown to the...
