WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The 67-year-old man was convicted of shooting three people at a Wausau cemetery, killing one in 2019 was sentenced to life in prison without the eligibilty of parole. Henry West was scheduled to be sentenced in May, but on the day of the sentencing requested a new attorney. The request postponed the sentencing.

WAUSAU, WI ・ 14 HOURS AGO