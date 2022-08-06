Marquis Haynes Sr. Carted Off Practice Field Following Injury

A scary scene in Spartanburg.

Aside from a few guys getting dinged up here and there, the Panthers have remained relatively healthy through the first two weeks of camp. The first significant injury of training camp occurred today in Spartanburg as defensive end Marquis Haynes Sr. was carter off the field with what appeared to be a left knee injury.

Haynes was helped off the field by teammates Brian Burns and Matt Ioannidis who joined him on the sideline to say a prayer before being carted off the field.

"I have no update on Marquis," said head coach Matt Rhule. "They're going to get all of the testing and all that. I'll get you guys something as soon as we know."

Prior to the injury, Haynes was expected to be a big piece of the Panthers' defensive front to help generate a pass rush on the opposite side of Brian Burns. GM Scott Fitterer was already searching for another body or two to add to the defensive line, so assuming this injury keep Haynes sidelined for an extended period of time, adding another edge presence will be even more important.

