ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

Northern Ireland clinch lawn bowls gold by thrashing India in men’s fours final

By Pa Sport Staff
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0srZRQ_0h7UCR3j00

Northern Ireland secured a second Commonwealth Games gold medal after their lawn bowlers defeated India 18-5 in the men’s fours final on Saturday.

The quartet of Sam Barkley, Adam McKeown, Ian McClure and Martin McHugh established a 7-0 lead after four ends, setting the scene for a one-sided victory at Victoria Park in Leamington Spa.

McKeown said: “You’re always looking at the finishing line, but you just have to take it end by end, and keep them ticking over, and I think we did that well here. It’s an outstanding achievement.”

McHugh, who alongside McClure claimed top spot in the podium in the same event 24 years ago in Kuala Lumpur, was happy to prove their critics wrong after a loss in their last group match.

“It’s just unreal,” he said after the win for Northern Ireland, who claimed their first gold through para-swimmer Bethany Firth on Wednesday.

“A few days ago people wrote us off after losing to Canada, but the boys showed a bit of character and a bit of steel to bounce back, and (now we are) Commonwealth champions.”

Gary Kelly was unable to emulate his Northern Irish compatriots after being thrashed 21-3 by Australia’s Aaron Wilson in the final of the men’s singles, where Scotland’s Iain McLean collected bronze as he overcame Malaysia’s Fairul Izwan Abd Muin 21-11.

England’s Sophie Tolchard and Amy Pharaoh settled for silver in the women’s pairs after a dramatic 19-18 sudden death defeat in the final against Australia’s Ellen Ryan and Kristina Krstic.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Chancellor to commit to delivering £400 energy bill discount in Northern Ireland

The Chancellor is set to reiterate the Government’s commitment to delivering an equivalent to the £400 energy bill discount in Northern Ireland.Nadhim Zahawi will visit the region on Wednesday where he will take part in a number of meetings.One of those meetings will be with Stormont Communities Minister Deirdre Hargey.She said she will press him over that scheme being extended to Northern Ireland, but said the quickest solution would be a functioning government at Stormont.The Assembly is currently unable to fully function due to protest action by the DUP demanding the UK Government acts over unionist concerns around the Northern...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
The Independent

DMP Durham Sharks face a crucial 24 hours in their battle for survival

DMP Durham Sharks have been granted an additional 24 hours to save their Allianz Premier 15s season following three “extraordinary” days of fundraising.Players on the only women’s top-flight rugby side in the North East learned last week they would need to make up a £50,000 shortfall to stay in this year’s competition.What at the time seemed an impossible feat grew ever-closer since a crowdfunding campaign was launched over the weekend,  generating £32,679 which, read a letter from the players, “includes both crowd-funding and sponsorship pledges.”Players had set a deadline of Monday, when they were set to meet with club  officials,...
RUGBY
The Independent

Emma Raducanu suffers first-round exit in Toronto

Emma Raducanu made a first-round exit at the National Bank Open in Toronto after losing in straight sets to defending champion Camila Giorgi.World number 10 and ninth seed Raducanu was beaten 7-6 (0) 6-2 by the Italian world number 29, who was tournament winner in Montreal last year.Raducanu lost in the Citi Open quarter-finals to Liudmila Samsonova in Washington last week and preparations for her US Open title defence later this month were dealt another blow in the city of her birth.A winning start for the defending champ 👏🇮🇹 Camila Giorgi defeats Raducanu to advance in Toronto.#NBO22 pic.twitter.com/bMVPsMBEar— wta (@WTA) August...
TENNIS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sam Barkley
Person
Bethany Firth
Person
Iain Mclean
The Independent

Swimmer savaged by 700lb bull shark relives horror moment he was attacked

A diver who had part of his arm and leg torn off by a 700lb bull shark has relived the horror of the moment he was attacked.Paul De Gelder, 45, was left choking on his own blood as the predator sank its 350 razor-like teeth into him in Sydney Harbour in February 2009.The former paratrooper, from Melbourne, had become a bomb disposal diver with the Australian Navy and was taking part in a routine military exercise when he was attacked.Recalling the moment - which he says he “dreaded all his life” while growing up in Australia - he told the...
ACCIDENTS
The Independent

Mother dies on plane in front of her children as she flew home to UK after 15 years overseas

A British mother “died in her sleep” while flying back to the UK with her husband and children, a friend said.Mother of two and midwife Helen Rhodes was returning home with her family following a 15-year “adventure” living in Hong Kong.A few hours into the long-haul flight, Ms Rhodes became unresponsive and could not be resuscitated."This all unfolded in front of her children,” her friend Jayne Jeje said on a GoFundMe page set up to support the family.For the remaining eight hours, Ms Rhodes’ “lay in a breathless sleep in her seat”.“Although this was extremely traumatizing to the family, they...
TRAVEL
The Independent

Hinkley Point C nuclear power station places 5,000-tonne structure on Bristol Channel seabed

A 5,000-tonne structure was placed on the Bristol Channel seabed as part of works to build the Hinkley Point C nuclear power station.This video shows the lifting of the hefty structure, which is the second of four intake heads that will be connected to tunnels to provide a supply of cooling water.The £26b project is the first new nuclear power station to be built in the UK in over 20 years.The work is regarded as one of the world’s most complex marine engineering projects, due to the Bristol Channel’s high tidal range.Sign up to our newsletters. Read More Truss says she will reverse national insurance rise so people can ‘keep more of their money’Truss quotes Tony Blair as she boasts about Tories winning former Labour PM’s seatBoris Johnson says successor will continue to tackle cost-of-living crisis
ENERGY INDUSTRY
The Independent

Areas in UK hit by water shortages and grass fires as temperatures start to rise

Parts of the UK have been hit by water shortages and grass fires ahead of a Met Office amber warning for extreme heat coming into force later this week.The weather warning will come into force for parts of England and Wales from Thursday to Sunday, with temperatures set to climb to 35C or even 36C in some places.Tuesday saw the mercury rise into the high 20s across parts of southern and central England, hitting 30.1C in Ross-On-Wye in Herefordshire.Thames Water has been pumping water into the supply network following a technical issue at Stokenchurch Reservoir in Oxfordshire.The firm later said...
ENVIRONMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Thrashing#Commonwealth Games#Northern Irish
The Independent

National Trust: Hot, dry conditions hitting wildlife, landscapes and gardens

Heatwaves and prolonged dry weather are damaging landscapes, gardens and wildlife, the National Trust has warned.Reports from sites the charity cares for show lichen and mosses that normally thrive in the damp atmosphere of rare temperate rainforest in Lydford Gorge on Dartmoor are shrivelling, and heather is struggling to flower on Dunwich’s lowland heath in Suffolk.Wildfires have broken out in beauty spots in Cornwall, Devon and Norfolk.Water features in some historic gardens dried up in July’s heatwave, bats were found disorientated and dehydrated in the daylight at Wallington in Northumberland during the hottest days, and a water wheel that powers a...
ENVIRONMENT
The Independent

Half of UK adults ‘don’t contact GP within six months of finding cancer symptom’

Half of UK adults with a possible cancer symptom do not contact their GP within six months, despite spotting changes to their body, research suggests.A YouGov poll of 2,468 people for Cancer Research UK found that just 48% of those who had experienced a red flag symptom – including coughing up blood, unexplained weight loss and a new or unusual lump – contacted their GP within half a year.Not telling a doctor about unusual health changes or possible cancer symptoms reduces the chances of an early cancer diagnosis, leading to potentially devastating outcomes.For example, when diagnosed at stage one –...
CANCER
The Independent

Fears of deliberate grass fires over summer holidays grow after Feltham blaze

Emergency services fear the number of deliberate fires could rise in the next few weeks after a blaze in west London which is thought to have been set on purpose.London Fire Brigade (LFB) issued the warning on Wednesday after dozens of firefighters tackled the fire in Hatton Road, Feltham, last week.No injuries were reported and no homes were destroyed but about six hectares of land was alight, including standing crop, a field, parkland, grassland, a cemetery and an animal sanctuary.In a statement, LBF revealed that firefighters believe the blaze was started deliberately.It said crews have already attended more than 425...
ACCIDENTS
The Independent

Scientists fear rise in hospitalisations from non-Covid infections this winter

Scientists fear this winter is likely to be one of the worst on record for respiratory infections and hospital admissions in the UK following the complete relaxation of Covid rules. New research from the University of Bristol suggests that non-Covid infections during the peak of the pandemic accounted for 55 per cent of respiratory-related hospitalisations — at a time when widespread Covid restrictions were in place.Now, with all of the UK’s Covid measures removed, scientists believe this winter will see non-Covid respiratory infections circulate at higher levels and account for a greater proportion of hospital admissions than in previous years.“Depending...
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Gold
NewsBreak
World
Country
India
Country
Malaysia
Country
Northern Ireland
Country
Scotland
NewsBreak
Sports
The Independent

At least eight dead in Seoul after South Korean capital suffers worst flooding in 80 years

Eight people have died and seven others are still missing in Seoul after it was buffeted by its heaviest rainfall in 80 years.The torrential rain on Monday evening turned some of the South Korean capital’s streets into rivers and submerged subways. It also cut off power and caused landslides in and around the city.Four of the victims drowned in flooded buildings, two died in a landslide, one person was electrocuted and another was found beneath a bus stop that had collapsed. The authorities said that nine people in Seoul and the neighbouring Gyeonggi province were injured as a result of...
ENVIRONMENT
The Independent

Grandmother denied boarding after easyJet misinterprets post-Brexit passport rules

Three months after a grandmother was wrongly denied boarding by easyJet, the airline continued to refuse compensation to her and her family.In April, Mary Rankin planned a multi-generational family holiday to Paris for a short Disneyland holiday to celebrate her 70th birthday, flying on easyJet from Glasgow to Paris.Ms Rankin’s passport – issued on 15 July 2012, expiring on 15 March 2023 – met the post-Brexit conditions for UK visitors to France and other European Union nations.But on the day of their flight to Paris, 25 April 2022, she was turned away by easyJet.Her granddaughter, Nicola Gow, told The Independent:...
TRAVEL
The Independent

The Independent

784K+
Followers
246K+
Post
362M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy