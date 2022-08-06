ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Breathitt County, KY

Breathitt County continues to pick-up pieces following floods

By Tyler Melito
FOX 56
FOX 56
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3j6Hu5_0h7UBTmy00

BREATHITT COUNTY, Ky. ( FOX 56 ) – Eight days after historic flooding, communities continue on the road toward recovery, and Breathitt County is no different.

With a cleanup event set for Saturday at 9 am in the county, Judge Executive Jeff Noble told FOX 56 that it has been heartbreaking to see people bring in some of their lifelong belongings, throwing them away, after they were damaged during the floods.

“Well it has been a cleanup since Day 1,” Noble said. “We got debris lot above Walmart and it just breaks your heart to see so much debris brought in and I mean this is just what people are cleaning up, it ain’t people lost that washed away.”

With the cleanup that has already taken place, there have certainly been some challenges according to Noble.

Donate to help eastern Kentucky flood victims

“Busting roads in where they can get out,” said Noble. “Even some of the hardest hit areas. We already got a church waiting to turn into a distribution center for their community. I’ve been to different places in the community, and they’re completely wiped out. When I say completely wiped out, I’m talking about no home period in a stretch of road.”

Help has been pouring into Breathitt County not only from across Kentucky but also from across the United States and for that, Noble is thankful.

“But it has just been amazing how, not just the community and the people in the community but I mean other counties, other states calling,” Noble said. Every time I look at my phone it’s somebody from Texas. Somebody walks into my officer and they’re from New York I mean it has just been amazing to see things come together to support our community.”

Although heartbreaking, this experience with the floods has given Noble a new perspective on the title he holds as Judge Executive for Breathitt County.

“I’ve learned a whole new meaning of being a leader and I will lead us through this thing,” said Noble. “I am honored to be the leader right now and we will get through this thing.”

And he is proud to support the county he has called home for most of his life.

“I’ve been to a lot of places in my life but I mean, there are no place even compared to our beauty,” Noble said. “I know they talk down to poor Eastern Kentucky. I am proud to be a poor Eastern Kentucky. And if they want to call me that, if they want to call me a hillbilly or a redneck, that’s ok. We have the most brilliant people right here in Eastern Kentucky and man I’m just proud of that.”

LATEST KENTUCKY NEWS:

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 56 News.

Comments / 0

Related
WLWT 5

Eastern Kentucky flooding: 37 confirmed deaths, 2 women remain missing

Thirty-seven people have died, including four children, and hundreds are expected to lose their homes after torrential rains unleashed flash flooding and mudslides across eastern Kentucky. On Tuesday, Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear announced the death toll remains at 37 but says it will rise to 38 with the loss of...
KENTUCKY STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
State
Kentucky State
County
Breathitt County, KY
Local
Kentucky Government
Breathitt County, KY
Government
harlanenterprise.net

Harlan City Fire Department responds to floods

Harlan County escaped the worst of the recent flooding that has caused massive destruction throughout southeast Kentucky. This left many of Harlan County’s emergency responders with the option to head to neighboring areas to assist those dealing with the worst of the flooding. Harlan City Fire Department Assistant Chief...
HARLAN COUNTY, KY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jeff Noble
lakercountry.com

Death toll at 37 in EKY flooding; Biden to survey area today

In his latest report, Gov. Andy Beshear updated the continuing stabilization efforts following the historic flooding in Eastern Kentucky, announcing that the latest death toll stands at 37 in five counties. Those include eight in Breathitt, two in Clay, 17 in Knott (including 13 adults and four children. The children...
KENTUCKY STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pick Up
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Gold
NewsBreak
Weather
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
Walmart
wchstv.com

Three people injured in explosion in Pike County, Kentucky

PIKE COUNTY, Ky. (WCHS) — Three people were injured Monday morning in an explosion in Pike County, Kentucky. An explosion at a home located in the 500 block of Lickfork Road in Dorton was reported about 9:30 a.m., said Nee Jackson with Pike County Emergency Management. Two of those...
PIKE COUNTY, KY
FOX 56

FOX 56

11K+
Followers
1K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Lexington News, Weather, Sports, Breaking News | FOXLexington.com

 https://foxlexington.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy