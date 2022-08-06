ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

Ravens release first depth chart of 2022

By Kevin Oestreicher
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4XLhLZ_0h7UA5to00

The Baltimore Ravens reconstructed many different parts of their roster over the course of the 2022 offseason. They brought in key contributors to help bounce back from a 2021 season that saw them lose countless players to injury as well as a six-game losing streak to end their year.

There have been questions about playing time and who will win certain positional battles throughout the roster. While there is still plenty of time for players to earn key snaps and roles, Baltimore released their first depth chart. The list was put together by the Ravens’ public relations staff, and gives an early glimpse of where players could be based off of a multitude of factors.

Some of the biggest key points from the first depth chart of the year for the Ravens include the fact that Mike Davis is the No. 3 running back ahead of Tyler Badie, Justice Hill and others, and Devin Duvernay is listed as the starting wide receiver opposite of Rashod Bateman, beating out James Proche II and Tylan Wallace for the time being. However, in all likelihood those two positions should see plenty of key contributions from multiple different people.

Ben Powers is currently listed as the starting left guard, with Tyre Phillips as his backup and Jimmy Murray third on the list. Ben Cleveland is listed as the top backup for right guard.

As training camp and the preseason move along, there could be substantial shifts in what Baltimore’s depth chart looks like. Players are out to prove themselves, and they could surpass others who are currently ahead of them.

Comments / 0

 

BALTIMORE EAT & DRINK

More
 

BALTIMORE THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ClutchPoints

3 best destinations for Kareem Hunt after his trade request off the Browns

The Cleveland Browns have a lot of question marks on their roster heading into the 2022 season. They just got another added Sunday morning when running back Kareem Hunt requested a trade out of Cleveland after not being giving a contract extension this past offseason. The Browns have privately denied Hunt’s trade request, but since […] The post 3 best destinations for Kareem Hunt after his trade request off the Browns appeared first on ClutchPoints.
CLEVELAND, OH
TMZ.com

Ex-Dallas Cowboys LB Rolando McClain Arrested Again In Alabama

More legal trouble for former Dallas Cowboys player Rolando McClain -- the ex-linebacker has been arrested again in Alabama, TMZ Sports has confirmed. The 33-year-old, who last suited up in the NFL for the Cowboys in the 2015 season, was pulled over in a white 2022 Mercedes around 9:30 PM on Saturday, according to the Moulton Police Dept.
ALABAMA STATE
The Spun

Colin Kaepernick Mentioned For Browns: NFL World Reacts

Should the Cleveland Browns take a look at Colin Kaepernick with Deshaun Watson facing a lengthy NFL suspension this fall?. Watson has been suspended for the first six games of the season, though the NFL is appealing Judge Sue Robinson's ruling, meaning Watson could be out for much longer. If...
CLEVELAND, OH
The Spun

Breaking: Pro Bowl Running Back Has Requested A Trade

The Cleveland Browns could be a running back short heading into the 2022 season. According to a report from Cleveland.com's Mary Kay Cabot, Browns running back Kareem Hunt has requested a trade. The former Pro Bowl running back is reportedly unhappy with his contract situation. "Kareem Hunt has requested a...
CLEVELAND, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Baltimore, MD
Football
City
Baltimore, MD
Local
Maryland Sports
Local
Maryland Football
Govans, MD
Baltimore, MD Sports
On3.com

Bob Stoops releases statement on Cale Gundy, Oklahoma resignation

On Monday morning, former Oklahoma Sooners head coach Bob Stoops shared a public statement in response to Cale Gundy’s shocking resignation. He said it’s with “great sadness” that he read his former assistant’s statement from Sunday night. “It’s with great sadness that I’m reading this,”...
NORMAN, OK
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tylan Wallace
Person
Ben Powers
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

See it: Giants players, coaches involved in massive brawl during practice

New York Giants running back Saquon Barkley lowered his shoulder and hit cornerback Aaron Robinson hard, sending him to the ground. Barkley’s truck-stick hit was a bit more aggressive and physical than the standard of level play during camp practice — at least to date. And with temperatures again soaring near the triple digits (heat index), it was the spark that ignited the fire.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Baltimore Ravens
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

16 players on roster bubble to watch during Packers' preseason opener

The Green Bay Packers open the preseason schedule on Friday night in San Francisco against the 49ers. Quarterback Aaron Rodgers won’t play, leaving Jordan Love to start, but Rodgers won’t be the only starter not playing. Expect Matt LaFleur to lean heavily on the backups. He needs players at certain positions to start separating from the pack and winning roster spots. There’s no better time to make an impression than when the lights come on in a game environment.
GREEN BAY, WI
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

137K+
Followers
182K+
Post
52M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy