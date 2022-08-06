Updates on the Yeti Fire and Alex Fire

Read on krcrtv.com
actionnewsnow.com
Fire crew battling Six Rivers Lightning Complex lose 2 vehicles, hike out
HUMBOLDT COUNTY, Calif. - The Six Rivers Lightning Complex has exploded in size in the past 24 hours. It's now burned nearly 9,000 acres and there is still no containment. More than 500 firefighters are working the blaze that has prompted evacuations in Humboldt and Trinity counties. The complex was...
actionnewsnow.com
Highway 36 reopens after crash, vegetation fire
TEHAMA COUNTY, Calif. 11:15 A.M. UPDATE - One-way traffic control was in effect on Highway 36 in Tehama County due to a crash and vegetation fire on Tuesday morning, according to Caltrans. Authorities said the initial call came in at 2:16 a.m. of a crash on Highway 36, about 6...
actionnewsnow.com
Forward spread of vegetation fire in Lassen County stopped
LASSEN COUNTY, Calif. 11:42 A.M. UPDATE - The forward progress of a 14-acre vegetation fire has been stopped in Lassen County, just east of Shasta County, according to CAL FIRE. CAL FIRE says the 3-8 Fire is off of Highway 299 and Big Valley Summit, just east of Pittville. The...
actionnewsnow.com
Westbound Highway 299 traffic in Shasta County returns to normal
SHASTA COUNTY, Calif. 3:44 P.M. UPDATE - Westbound Highway 299 near Whiskeytown Lake was blocked due to a multi-vehicle crash on Monday afternoon. Caltrans said the highway was blocked to west traffic about seven miles west of Old Shasta. Caltrans reported the crash just before 2:30 p.m. Traffic began returning...
krcrtv.com
Local wood craftsman repurposes 1,500-year-old Redwood tree into luxury table
REDDING, Calif. — It's a magnificent piece of Mother Earth seen at its core. A local Redding man specializing in woodwork repurposed a table from a 1,500-year-old Redwood Tree. The root of a Redwood Tree blew down from a wind storm in the Sonoma County area around 15 years...
krcrtv.com
Power Outage: over 500 residents without power in Cohasset
COHASSET, Calif. — At least 534 customers in the Cohasset area of Butte County are without power, according PG&E's Outage Map. According to the company's website, the outage began at 1:21 p.m. Tuesday and power is expected to be restored by 4:15 p.m. Tuesday. Crews are currently investigating the...
krcrtv.com
Highway 299 partly blocked west of Redding due to multi-vehicle crash
OLD SHASTA, Calif. — UPDATE, AUG. 8, 3:41 PM: Caltrans District 2 officials said traffic has returned to normal on State Route 299 near Old Shasta following a multi-vehicle crash. The westbound lane of Highway 299, west of Redding, is closed Monday afternoon due to a crash involving several...
actionnewsnow.com
Six Rivers Lightning Complex grows to 3,100 acres forcing evacuations in Trinity County
SALYER, Calif. 10:20 A.M. UPDATE - Parts of Trinity County are under evacuation orders due to the Six Rivers Lightning Complex. As of Monday morning, the fires had burned 3,181 acres with no containment. There are eight lightning fires active in the Six Rivers National Forest near the Trinity Humboldt...
lostcoastoutpost.com
SMOKE OUTLOOK: Hazardous Conditions East of the Humboldt/Trinity Line; ‘Unhealthy’ to ‘Very Unhealthy’ Conditions in Willow Creek/Hyampom
Press release from the North Coast Unified Air Quality Management District:. The McKinney Fire in Siskiyou is forecast to have Red Flag Warnings with potential for increased fire behavior. However, smoke from the Yeti Fire will continue to impact the communities down the Klamath River drainage, bringing smoke into Orleans and Weitchpec. Heavy smoke from the Six Rivers Lightning Complex is expected to impact Willow Creek and nearby communities with Very Unhealthy to Hazardous air quality. Westerly wind is expected to limit the amount of smoke impacting Weitchpec and Hoopa.
actionnewsnow.com
Interstate 5 at the Lakehead Rest Area is closed due to vegetation fire
SHASTA COUNTY, Calif. 9 A.M. UPDATE- Caltrans says all lanes on Interstate-5 have reopened after they closed down on Sunday night due to a vegetation fire. Shasta-Trinity National Forest officials said the fire was located near exit 702, close to the Lakehead Rest Area on Interstate-5. The southbound Lakehead Rest...
kymkemp.com
Trinity County Sheriff’s Department Issues Sunday Morning Evacuation Orders for Fountain Ranch Road Area
Press release from the Trinity County Office of Emergency Services:. Per the Trinity County Sheriff’s Office an EVACUATION ORDER is being issued for the following areas; All of fountain ranch road and all roads off of fountain ranch including councilman road, gravel road, stanley z road, sugar magnolia lane, galaxy drive and quimby road Please use caution while evacuating, safety personnel and vehicles will be in the area.
krcrtv.com
Redding's Veterans of Foreign Wars holds fundraiser to help for new home location
REDDING, Calif. — Redding's Veterans of Foreign Wars is set to move locations after rising rent costs led to a post's location change. The raised rent costs from $1,500 to $5,000 were more than they could comfortably afford. Due to the cost, they announced the post would part ways...
actionnewsnow.com
Woman dies in Thursday’s motorcycle vs. big rig crash on Highway 299
TRINITY COUNTY, Calif. - A 58-year-old woman from Lewiston died in a motorcycle vs. big rig crash on Highway 299 on Thursday, according to the CHP. The crash happened at about 3:15 p.m. west of Indian Creek Lodge, which is east of Douglas City. A CHP officer who was on...
crimevoice.com
Convicted felon reportedly caught with loaded ghost gun in Shasta County
All photos courtesy of Shasta County Sheriff’s Office. A Shasta County man was recently arrested for alleged unlawful firearm possession and narcotics charges. On Wednesday, August 3, deputies began a search after receiving reports of an armed and possibly suicidal man who was driving from Whitmore to Redding. While en route, deputies were advised that the man — identified as 38-year-old Joshua Good — had allegedly made statements to the effect of wanting to kill law enforcement officers and some of his family members.
krcrtv.com
Almost $2,000 worth of items stolen from stores in Roseville; four people arrested
PLACER COUNTY, Calif. — Four people, including two from Shasta County, were arrested after they were caught with around $2,000 worth of stolen items in Roseville last Friday. On Aug. 5, Roseville police said four men walked into a retail store on the 1100 block of Galleria Boulevard and...
actionnewsnow.com
CHP officer hit by car on Interstate 5 in Redding
REDDING, Calif.- A CHP officer suffered minor injuries was hit by a vehicle early Thursday morning in Redding. The collision happened just before 1 a.m. Thursday on northbound Interstate 5 north of the Bonnyview exit on Redding's south side. CHP Sgt. Niemeth said an officer was blocking off the far...
kymkemp.com
Trinity County Sheriff’s Department Issues Evacuation Orders For Areas Near Salyer
Per the Trinity County Sheriff’s Office an EVACUATION ORDER is being issued for the following areas; Salyer Loop down to the bridge at Highway 299, Salyer Heights, Orchard Lane, and Campbell Ridge Road. Please use caution while evacuating, safety personnel and vehicles will be in the area…Evacuation Center is at Trinity Valley Elementary School 730 N Highway 96 Willow Creek, CA 95573.
kymkemp.com
Fatal Collision Between a Motorcycle and a Big Rig on Hwy 299
A motorcyclist died after a collision between a Peterbilt logging truck and a motorcycle on Hwy 299 just east of Hwy 3 in Trinity County about 3:18 p.m. According to the CHP Traffic Incident Information Page, this is a fatal crash. Dispatch relayed about 3:21 p.m. on the CHP page...
krcrtv.com
Backpack giveaway helps supply 400 backpacks to families in the Northstate
Redding, CA — Shasta County Department of Child Support Services hosted their 7th annual free backpack and school supply giveaway drive-thru event Friday morning for children of all ages. Families lined up early, waiting for the event to begin at Park Marina Drive. Parents were required to have their...
Three Men Charged in Oregon With Stealing 360,000 Gallons of Water for Their 10,000 Illegal Marijuana Plants
Three men, including one from Mexico, are accused of growing more than 10,000 illegal marijuana plants and stealing 360,000 gallons of water after the Klamath County Sheriff’s Office raided a property near Sprague River. Police found 20 greenhouses with thousands of unsanctioned marijuana plants at the alleged illegal growing...
