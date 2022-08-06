Updates on the Yeti Fire and Alex Fire

Press release from the North Coast Unified Air Quality Management District:. The McKinney Fire in Siskiyou is forecast to have Red Flag Warnings with potential for increased fire behavior. However, smoke from the Yeti Fire will continue to impact the communities down the Klamath River drainage, bringing smoke into Orleans and Weitchpec. Heavy smoke from the Six Rivers Lightning Complex is expected to impact Willow Creek and nearby communities with Very Unhealthy to Hazardous air quality. Westerly wind is expected to limit the amount of smoke impacting Weitchpec and Hoopa.

WILLOW CREEK, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO