One Rochester washing machine thief is sentenced to prison
ROCHESTER, Minn. – One of the people accused of breaking into apartment buildings and robbing the washing machines is sentenced to more prison time. Cody William Hendrickson, 37 of Richfield, entered guilty pleas Tuesday to first-degree damage to property and second-degree burglary. 23 other criminal charges were dismissed as part of a plea deal.
Officials: Armed man fatally shot in Minneapolis suburb
OTSEGO, Minn. (AP) — Sheriff's deputies fatally shot a man armed with a knife who was having a mental health crisis in a Minneapolis suburb, according to authorities. The Wright County Sheriff's Office said the man was having mental health challenges early Sunday morning and threatened to harm his family and himself at a home in Otsego.
Mankato to host 2023 Governor's Fishing Opener
ST. PAUL, Minn. – The 2023 Governor’s Fishing Opener will be held May 12 and 13 in Mankato. Governor Tim Walz says this is just the fifth time since 1948 that the Fishing Opener will be held in Southern Minnesota. “I am incredibly excited to bring the longtime...
RPD: House suffers extensive damage after possible impaired driver crashes vehicle
ROCHESTER, Minn. - A 28-year-old Faribault man could be facing charges after a crash resulted in a vehicle causing substantial damage to a residence. Police said the rollover crash happened just after 11 p.m. in the 2000 block of Valleyhigh Dr. NW. The vehicle left the road, struck a curb and hit a car in a driveway at 1927 Valleyhigh Dr. NW before it hit a residence causing extensive damage in the 2000 block.
Dodge County first responders practice active shooter training
DODGE COUNTY, Minn.- With mass shootings happening across the nation - active shooter training is something a lot of us have probably seen more of. On Saturday, Dodge County first responders practiced has their own active shooter training. The training was for all of Dodge County's public safety agencies. The...
