Rittenhouse attorney to defend stabbing case in Wisconsin

HUDSON, Wis. (AP) — The attorney who helped Kyle Rittenhouse get acquitted on murder charges says he will represent a Minnesota man accused in the stabbing death of a teenager during a tubing trip in western Wisconsin.

Nicolae Miu, 52, is charged with first-degree homicide in the death of 17-year-old Isaac Schuman after Miu scuffled with several people last month on the Apple River. Police say Miu wounded four other people. Miu says he was defending himself.