Indiana State

Lilly: Abortion law will make it harder for future investments in Indiana

By Ashley Fowler
WISH-TV
 3 days ago
wjol.com

Pritzker Welcomes Indiana Businesses Affected By New Abortion Ban

Governor Pritzker is welcoming Indiana businesses affected by the neighboring state’s new abortion restrictions. The governor said companies looking to expand should know that Illinois will protect the individual rights of their employees. His comments comes after Republican Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb signed a wide-reaching abortion ban into law last Friday. The law goes into effect September 15th. Indianapolis-based Eli Lilly and Company has said it will reassess its business in Indiana.
INDIANA STATE
WISH-TV

Experts: Businesses have some leverage in abortion debate

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Experts and a state lawmaker on Monday said two of Indiana’s largest employers can best make good on their statements against an abortion ban if they follow through. Eli Lilly & Co. and Cummins released statements on Saturday criticizing the abortion ban lawmakers approved and...
INDIANA STATE
WTWO/WAWV

Cummins joins Eli Lilly in Indiana abortion ban opposition

COLUMBUS, Ind. — Another large Indiana-based employer is speaking out in opposition to a near-total abortion ban signed into law by Governor Eric Holcomb. Engine maker Cummins has joined Eli Lilly in releasing a statement that indicates the law could have an impact on the company’s future growth in Indiana. A statement on the company’s […]
INDIANA STATE
WISH-TV

Lilly, Visit Indy speak out against abortion law

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Hours after Governor Eric Holcomb signed a strict new abortion bill into law, one of Indiana’s largest companies spoke out against the measure. “Lilly recognizes that abortion is a divisive and deeply personal issue with no clear consensus among the citizens of Indiana. Despite this lack of agreement, Indiana has opted to quickly adopt one of the most restrictive anti-abortion laws in the United States. We are concerned that this law will hinder Lilly’s – and Indiana’s – ability to attract diverse scientific, engineering and business talent from around the world. While we have expanded our employee health plan coverage to include travel for reproductive services unavailable locally, that may not be enough for some current and potential employees. 
INDIANA STATE
WISH-TV

Dems, Right to Life signal Indiana abortion debate isn’t over

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Multiple Democratic candidates on Tuesday said they will push for a repeal of Indiana’s new abortion ban if elected. Their comments came days after Gov. Eric Holcomb, a Republican, signed legislation Friday that bans all abortions in the state with limited exceptions for rape, incest, fatal fetal abnormalities or serious physical risk to the mother.
INDIANA STATE
Eric Holcomb
WISH-TV

Indiana VA Clinic could be soon named after Congresswoman Walorski

WASHINGTON D.C. (WISH) — The Department of Veterans Affairs Clinic in Mishawaka, Indiana could be soon named the “Jackie Walorski VA Clinic” after the Indiana state delegation introduced a bipartisan resolution to rename the clinic. Rep. Jackie Walorski served on the Committee on Veterans’ Affairs for two...
MISHAWAKA, IN
WISH-TV

Holcomb: Special election to replace US Rep. Walorski set for Nov. 8

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Gov. Eric J. Holcomb on Tuesday called for a special election to fill the 2nd Congressional District seat after the death of Rep. Jackie Walorski. Holcomb says the election will run concurrently with the general election on Nov. 8. The candidate elected would serve through the end of 2022.
INDIANA STATE
WISH-TV

Indiana reports 11,096 new COVID-19 cases, 19 deaths in previous week

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – The Indiana Department of Health on Monday released new COVID-19 data. The data was collected through Sunday. The state’s tallies — shown in the timeframes of the previous week, previous month, previous year, and “All Time” — are being updated only on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays.
INDIANA STATE
insightscare.com

A surge in COVID Cases in Indiana

The surge of COVID-19 could be currently seen in Bloomington, Indiana concerning the citizens and health officials. Though the risk noted in the area is medium the increase in number has sent alerts across the region. According to new studies, the SARS-CoV-2 virus is going to have a long stay....
BLOOMINGTON, IN
WGN News

Indiana tax refund checks could hit mailboxes as early as next week

INDIANAPOLIS – The check is (almost) in the mail. Hoosiers still waiting on mailed checks for their $125 Automatic Taxpayer Refund could receive them as early as next week if all goes as planned. A paper shortage had delayed the checks by several weeks. The checks will now include the original $125 taxpayer refund as […]
WISH-TV

Monday’s business headlines

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Here’s a look at Monday’s business headlines with Jane King. The U.S. Department of Labor said last week that the U.S. added 528,000 jobs in July — much more than expected. But another survey of the job market, the household survey, paints a...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
